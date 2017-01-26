Burroughs Boys Soccer Too Tough for Burbank
The Burroughs High boys’ soccer team wasn’t at its best Wednesday afternoon when the Indians hosted rival Burbank High. But the Indians did enough to get the job done in earning a ...
BHS Drama Presents “The Time Zone”
Burbank High School Drama Department presents The Time Zone, on Friday and Saturday, January 27 and 28. The BHS Drama production was written and directed by students in Annie Terry ...
Women’s March Burbank Brings Out Families, Kids, Mothers and More.
While women marched across the country today, several hundred took to Chandler Blvd holding kids, pushing kids in strollers , with husbands holding signs and showing support. The l ...
Burbank Girls Basketball Downs Burroughs, 48-43
By Rick Assad Converting free throws should be a relatively easy task given that there isn’t a defender trying to block the shot. On Friday night, the Burbank Hi ...
Burbank Boys’ Basketball Surges Past Burroughs
Something certainly changed the Burbank High boys’ basketball team in the fourth quarter Friday night. After being tied with host Burroughs through three quarters the Bulldo ...
Raise a Glass to Black Angus Steakhouse and Golden Road Brewing Company’s partnership!
Black Angus Steakhouse in Burbank and Golden Road Brewing Company have teamed up to sell the latter’s beers at the former’s restaurant. Last week, I went to a 4-course dinner wher ...
Get Out Of Town!: Descanso Gardens And Brunch At Maple
A quick drive north on the 2 Freeway through the Verdugo Mountains takes us to perhaps the most easily accessible public gardens near Burbank – Descanso Gardens. No matter th ...
Burbank Students Visit Gensler For Day On The Job
Thirty-five Computer Aided Design (CAD) students from Burbank High School visited architecture firm Gensler as part of Burbank Unified School District’s Day On The Job progra ...
Burbank Boys’ Basketball Team Runs Past Hoover
Bulldogs improve to 16-6 overall, 5-4 in league with win over visiting Tornadoes.
Burbank Girls Soccer Prevails Over Burroughs, 2-1
Bulldogs take 2-0 halftime lead, Indians score goal in second half
Burroughs Boys Soccer Too Tough for Burbank
Indians do enough to defeat rival Bulldogs, move into first place in Pacific League standings.
Burbank Girls Hoops Can’t Escape Crescenta Valley’s Pressure
Bulldogs don't shoot well, lose to the Falcons, 46-34
Burbank Girls Basketball Downs Burroughs, 48-43
Bulldogs make 20 of 25 free throws and Tirityan scores game-high 28 points
Sports Spotlight
Graceffo Retires From City, Will Join Boys & Girls Club
Longtime Verdugo Park fixture will move to Burbank Boys' and Girls' Club.
Featured News
State of the City: Time to Welcome Change
Burbank Mayor Jess Talamantes delivers address to sold-out crowd at The Castaway
Letters To The Editor
Flashback Friday
- FRIDAY FLASHBACK: History Of Burbank’s City Seals – Part 2
27 Jan 2017
Last week we looked at the first two Seals that represented Burbank. Now the final two… Our next City Seal took a new direction in shape and added color to the mix. The airplane received a larger part and a central place in the seal and also incorporated the look of industry. Lockheed became a […]
Burbank Schools Statement Regarding Presidential Immigration Order
Superintendent Matt Hill of the Burbank Unified School District issues statement
Burbank Police Respond Quickly To Empire Center And Stop Shoplifting Suspect In Escape
Shoplifting suspect taken into custody by police after being alerted by a caller
FRIDAY FLASHBACK: History Of Burbank’s City Seals – Part 2
Second part of the history of the Burbank City Seal
Purse Snatcher Snatched Up by Burbank Police
Woman has purse taken that was sitting next to her as she ate in a McDonald's restaurant
BHS Drama Presents “The Time Zone”
The student-written and -directed collection of short plays runs January 27 and 28 at Burbank High's Wolfson Auditorium.
Women’s March Burbank Brings Out Families, Kids, Mothers and More.
While woman marched across the country today, several hundred took to Chandler Blvd holding kids, pushing kids in strollers , with husbands holding signs and showing support.