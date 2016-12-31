Rink
2016 Was a Year to Remember in Sports for Burbank and Burroughs

It was clearly a year to remember in 2016 as Burbank and Burroughs highs produced more quality teams than ever before.

December 30, 2016Read More

Burbank Boys’ Basketball Team Stung by Camarillo

Bulldogs to finish tournament by playing in third-place game.

December 29, 2016Read More

Burbank Boys’ Basketball Far Too Much for Chavez

Bulldogs move one step closer to tournament championship game.

December 28, 2016Read More

Burroughs Boys’ Soccer Team Comes Up Short in Tournament Final

Indians fall 2-0 to Birmingham in Ralph Brandt Tournament final.

December 12, 2016Read More

Burroughs, Burbank Girls’ Soccer Looking for Return to Playoffs

Burroughs starts season strong while Burbank awaits return of Kira Bochard.

December 11, 2016Read More

Fans Celebrate Cubs World Series Victory at Taste Chicago

Locals celebrate the first World Series win by the Cubs at Chicago hangout located in Burbank

November 3, 2016Read More

State of the City: Time to Welcome Change

Burbank Mayor Jess Talamantes delivers address to sold-out crowd at The Castaway

December 1, 2016Read More

  • FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Burbank Military Academy

    23 Dec 2016

    In the Late 1920’s to the late 1930’s the was an academy on the edge of town near the corner of Winona and Parish Pl.  It was a Military type academy for the teaching and training of young boys.  The school offered young men the opportunity for education mixed with military discipline and courses not […]

Time to Recycle That Christmas Tree

Christmas tree recycling begins Monday, January 2, 2017 at three different locations

December 31, 2016Read More

Burbank Jewish Community Gather to Light Huge Menorah on AMC Walkway

This past week Rabbi's from three Burbank Synagogues gathered along with local politicians to celebrate the Jewish Holiday of Hanukah with the lighting of a giant men

December 30, 2016Read More

“Lost Burbank” Presentation Now Available On Demand

Viewers likely to see and hear things they never knew about Burbank history in this book from Burbank authors

December 30, 2016Read More

Burbank Police Arrest Driver after Crashing into Dentist Office

The Burbank Police Helicopter was on routine patrol when he spotted a dark Saab at a extremely high rate of speed Westbound Olive Avenue around 7:50 PM Thursday evening.

December 30, 2016Read More

FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Burbank Military Academy

In the Late 1920’s to the late 1930’s the was an academy on the edge of town near the corner of Winona and Parish Place

December 23, 2016Read More

Can You Identify This Woman for Burbank Police?

Suspect broke into vehicle while it was parked in the 1300 block of Valleyheart Drive in the Burbank Rancho area

December 23, 2016Read More

