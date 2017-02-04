Burroughs Girls Basketball Gets Revenge on Glendale
By Nareg Atteukenian The Burroughs High girls’ basketball team had something to prove Friday night when the Indians hosted Glendale High. After seeing the Nitros snap their the 45- ...
Burroughs Boys Basketball Falls Short Against Glendale
It didn’t take long to realize that the Pacific League contest between Glendale and Burroughs Highs was going to come down to shooting and defense. Both teams battled back and fort ...
Burroughs Bell, Chamberlain Sign Football Letters of Intent
Burroughs High running back Chance Bell and offensive linemen Jesse Chamberlain signed letters of intent to play college football Wednesday as part of National Signing Day. Bell, a ...
Burroughs Boys Soccer Too Tough for Burbank
The Burroughs High boys’ soccer team wasn’t at its best Wednesday afternoon when the Indians hosted rival Burbank High. But the Indians did enough to get the job done in earning a ...
BHS Drama Presents “The Time Zone”
Burbank High School Drama Department presents The Time Zone, on Friday and Saturday, January 27 and 28. The BHS Drama production was written and directed by students in Annie Terry ...
Women’s March Burbank Brings Out Families, Kids, Mothers and More.
While women marched across the country today, several hundred took to Chandler Blvd holding kids, pushing kids in strollers , with husbands holding signs and showing support. The l ...
Raise a Glass to Black Angus Steakhouse and Golden Road Brewing Company’s partnership!
Black Angus Steakhouse in Burbank and Golden Road Brewing Company have teamed up to sell the latter’s beers at the former’s restaurant. Last week, I went to a 4-course dinner wher ...
Get Out Of Town!: Descanso Gardens And Brunch At Maple
A quick drive north on the 2 Freeway through the Verdugo Mountains takes us to perhaps the most easily accessible public gardens near Burbank – Descanso Gardens. No matter th ...
Burbank Boys’ Basketball Team Runs Past Hoover
Bulldogs improve to 16-6 overall, 5-4 in league with win over visiting Tornadoes.
Burbank Girls Soccer Prevails Over Burroughs, 2-1
Bulldogs take 2-0 halftime lead, Indians score goal in second half
Graceffo Retires From City, Will Join Boys & Girls Club
Longtime Verdugo Park fixture will move to Burbank Boys' and Girls' Club.
State of the City: Time to Welcome Change
Burbank Mayor Jess Talamantes delivers address to sold-out crowd at The Castaway
- FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Burbank’s Toy Maker, Seaver Toys
3 Feb 2017
In modern times people are accustomed to seeing toys made of plastic for the most part and many have fancy electronics in them with lights and sound. Once upon a time not so long ago, toys required imagination and were a bit more sturdy. Seaver Toys of Burbank was a company that supplied the country […]
Where To Watch the Super Bowl In Burbank On Sunday
Are you looking for somewhere to watch the big game on Sunday in Burbank, but don’t know where to go? Here are some options where you can go to…
Muir Shrew Day Engages Eighth-Graders
150 Muir students juggled, fenced, danced and acted through annual Muir Shrew Day, focusing on the William Shakespeare comedy "The Taming of the Shrew."
Suspected Gang Members Arrested For Little Caesars Armed Robbery
Three arrested after robbery at the Little Caesars Pizza on Alameda in December
Dr. Martin Small’s Family Invites the Community to a Celebration of Life Service
Dr. Martin Small of Burbank passed away peacefully with his family by his side this past week, he was 88 years old.
Burbank Schools Statement Regarding Presidential Immigration Order
Superintendent Matt Hill of the Burbank Unified School District issues statement