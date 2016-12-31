Time to Recycle That Christmas Tree
The City of Burbank encourages residents to responsibly dispose of their Christmas trees following the holidays by offering three methods to recycle the annual decoration. At the ...
Burbank Jewish Community Gather to Light Huge Menorah on AMC Walkway
This past week Rabbi’s from three Burbank Synagogues gathered along with local politicians to celebrate the Jewish Holiday of Hanukah with the lighting of a giant menorah. Th ...
2016 Was a Year to Remember in Sports for Burbank and Burroughs
If there is one thing most people in Burbank will agree on it is that 2016 was the best year on record for sports at Burroughs and Burbank highs. Three teams appeared in CIF Southe ...
Burbank Police Arrest Driver after Crashing into Dentist Office
The Burbank Police Helicopter was on routine patrol when the Tactical Flight Officer spotted a dark Saab at a extremely high rate of speed Westbound Olive Avenue around 7:50 PM Thu ...
Burbank Boys’ Basketball Team Stung by Camarillo
If lessons are to be learned, the Burbank High boys’ basketball team picked a good time to learn a valuable lesson. After leading Camarillo High much of the contest, the Bulldogs c ...
Burbank Announces 2016 Holiday Decorating Winners
A little rain didn’t prevent Burbank’s Civic Pride Committee from choosing winners in its Holiday Outdoor Decorating Contest. There were 26 entries this year and even t ...
JBHS VMA Releases “Silent Night” Single As Fundraiser
John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association recently released “Silent Night” on the digital music platform Bandcamp as a fundraiser for the school’s choir ...
Classic Fairy Tale Characters Demand Rewrites In Miller Elementary Play
Fifth-graders in Melissa Pamperin’s class at Joaquin Miller Elementary School performed Unhappily Ever After? in several performances for their fellow students, their parents ...
Burbank Boys’ Basketball Far Too Much for Chavez
Bulldogs move one step closer to tournament championship game.
Burroughs Boys’ Soccer Team Comes Up Short in Tournament Final
Indians fall 2-0 to Birmingham in Ralph Brandt Tournament final.
Burroughs, Burbank Girls’ Soccer Looking for Return to Playoffs
Burroughs starts season strong while Burbank awaits return of Kira Bochard.
Fans Celebrate Cubs World Series Victory at Taste Chicago
Locals celebrate the first World Series win by the Cubs at Chicago hangout located in Burbank
State of the City: Time to Welcome Change
Burbank Mayor Jess Talamantes delivers address to sold-out crowd at The Castaway
- FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Burbank Military Academy
23 Dec 2016
In the Late 1920’s to the late 1930’s the was an academy on the edge of town near the corner of Winona and Parish Pl. It was a Military type academy for the teaching and training of young boys. The school offered young men the opportunity for education mixed with military discipline and courses not […]
“Lost Burbank” Presentation Now Available On Demand
Viewers likely to see and hear things they never knew about Burbank history in this book from Burbank authors
Can You Identify This Woman for Burbank Police?
Suspect broke into vehicle while it was parked in the 1300 block of Valleyheart Drive in the Burbank Rancho area