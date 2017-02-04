BurCal Apartments8715

Latest Sports

Burroughs Girls Basketball Gets Revenge on Glendale

Indians come up with big Pacific League win over visiting Nitros.

February 4, 2017Read More

Burroughs Boys Basketball Falls Short Against Glendale

Indians can't stay consist, fall 59-53 to Nitros in Pacific League contest.

February 4, 2017Read More

Burroughs Bell, Chamberlain Sign Football Letters of Intent

Indians choose to stay in California for their college football careers.

February 1, 2017Read More

Burbank Boys’ Basketball Team Runs Past Hoover

Bulldogs improve to 16-6 overall, 5-4 in league with win over visiting Tornadoes.

January 28, 2017Read More

Burbank Girls Soccer Prevails Over Burroughs, 2-1

Bulldogs take 2-0 halftime lead, Indians score goal in second half

January 26, 2017Read More

Sports Spotlight

Graceffo Retires From City, Will Join Boys & Girls Club

Longtime Verdugo Park fixture will move to Burbank Boys' and Girls' Club.

January 3, 2017Read More

Featured News

State of the City: Time to Welcome Change

Burbank Mayor Jess Talamantes delivers address to sold-out crowd at The Castaway

December 1, 2016Read More

Latest Tweets

  • The F18's came to Burbank and now they have departed. ,
  • We have been informed that the 2 F18 Navy Jets will be departing Burbank in the next 20 to 30 minutes. Be prepared and don't be alarmed. ,
  • INFO: A Fatal traffic accident on the 101 FWY Barham has caused LAPD to close Barham, if your heading toward Hollywood use alt. route. ,

Letters To The Editor

Flashback Friday

  • FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Burbank’s Toy Maker, Seaver Toys

    3 Feb 2017

    In modern times people are accustomed to seeing toys made of plastic for the most part and many have fancy electronics in them with lights and sound. Once upon a time not so long ago, toys required imagination and were a bit more sturdy. Seaver Toys of Burbank was a company that supplied the country […]

Get Out Of Town!

Reader Photo Of The Week


Latest News

Where To Watch the Super Bowl In Burbank On Sunday


Are you looking for somewhere to watch the big game on Sunday in Burbank, but don’t know where to go? Here are some options where you can go to…

February 3, 2017Read More

Muir Shrew Day Engages Eighth-Graders

150 Muir students juggled, fenced, danced and acted through annual Muir Shrew Day, focusing on the William Shakespeare comedy "The Taming of the Shrew."

February 3, 2017Read More

Frutos

FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Burbank’s Toy Maker, Seaver Toys

Located in what is now the back part of BWP on the corner of Lake and Olive Ave was the Seaver Toy Company

February 3, 2017Read More

Suspected Gang Members Arrested For Little Caesars Armed Robbery

Three arrested after robbery at the Little Caesars Pizza on Alameda in December

February 2, 2017Read More

Dr. Martin Small’s Family Invites the Community to a Celebration of Life Service

Dr. Martin Small of Burbank passed away peacefully with his family by his side this past week, he was 88 years old.

February 2, 2017Read More

Burbank Schools Statement Regarding Presidential Immigration Order

Superintendent Matt Hill of the Burbank Unified School District issues statement

January 30, 2017Read More

BurCal Apartments 8715

Community Corner

Felten Ad

Business

Target Store Coming to Magnolia Park

Ume Credit Union Hosts Food Drive To Help The Hungry

Burbank Porto’s Named Yelp Best Place To Eat In U.S.

The Rink In Downtown Burbank

Events

Where To Watch the Super Bowl In Burbank On Sunday

Women’s March Burbank Brings Out Families, Kids, Mothers and More.

Nickelodeon Animation Studio Complex Opens

Mayor’s Tree Lighting Kicks Off Holiday Season

Schools

Muir Shrew Day Engages Eighth-Graders

Burbank Schools Statement Regarding Presidential Immigration Order

BHS Drama Presents “The Time Zone”

Burbank Students Visit Gensler For Day On The Job


Entertainment / Reviews

Where To Watch the Super Bowl In Burbank On Sunday

Raise a Glass to Black Angus Steakhouse and Golden Road Brewing Company’s partnership!

Book Review: Lost Burbank

Simplethings Burbank Serves Spectacular Sandwiches And Salads

Opinion

LETTER: Councilman Frutos Gives Thanks

myBurbank’s Position: ‘YES’ on Measure B

Letter to the Editor: Councilman Frutos and Wife Laura Sending Words of Support

Letter to the Editor: Mayor Frutos Spreads Well Wishes

Politics

Burbank Police Officers’ Association Endorses Frutos

Adam Schiff’s Statement on Russian Hacking Report

Schiff Endorses Frutos in Re-election Bid

Congressman Schiff Sworn in to Congress for 9th Term


Magnolia Park

Magnolia Park Pet Shop Celebrates First Birthday, Adds Airport Kiosk

Burbank Arts For All Foundation Celebrates 10 Years Supporting BUSD Arts

Art Gone Wild Exhibit Raises Funds For Wildlife Learning Center

Burbank Porto’s Named Yelp Best Place To Eat In U.S.

Nightlife

Where To Watch the Super Bowl In Burbank On Sunday

Raise a Glass to Black Angus Steakhouse and Golden Road Brewing Company’s partnership!

The Falcon Theatre’s Buyer & Cellar Is Like Butter!

Flappers Comedy Club and Burbank Fire Fighters Team up for a Toy Drive this Wednesday

Police & Fire

Arrest Reports for Febraury 2017

Suspected Gang Members Arrested For Little Caesars Armed Robbery

Burbank Police Respond Quickly To Empire Center And Stop Shoplifting Suspect In Escape

Arrest Reports for January 2017

Community Chevrolet
Arrest Reports
Tops in Town Title Box
restaurants
Burgers

Pet of the Week

- MuttShack's - Rescue of the Week "SASSY"

Click Here to See all of MuttShack's Rescues at PetCo

Pet of the Week
Advertise yourself on myBurbank.com
Police & Fire

Arrest Reports for Febraury 2017

February 4, 2017Read More

Suspected Gang Members Arrested For Little Caesars Armed Robbery

February 2, 2017Read More

Burbank Police Respond Quickly To Empire Center And Stop Shoplifting Suspect In Escape

January 30, 2017Read More