Burroughs Boys Basketball Routs Glendale, 67-33

Indians are led by senior forward Tristen Hull with a game-best 23 points

January 14, 2017Read More

Burroughs Girls Hoops Lose, 45-Game Pacific League Winning Streak Snapped

Indians shoot 28.5 percent from the field and fall to Glendale, 29-27

January 14, 2017Read More

Burbank Boys’ Basketball Outlasts Arcadia

Bulldogs hold on for Pacific League win over visiting Apaches.

January 14, 2017Read More

Rally Attempt by Burbank High Girls’ Basketball Team Falls Short

Bulldogs fall 48-43 to Arcadia in Pacific League contest.

January 14, 2017Read More

Burroughs Girls Water Polo Takes Out Burbank, 13-3

Turla paces the Indians with four goals in Pacific League win over Bulldogs

January 13, 2017Read More

Graceffo Retires From City, Will Join Boys & Girls Club

Longtime Verdugo Park fixture will move to Burbank Boys' and Girls' Club.

January 3, 2017Read More

State of the City: Time to Welcome Change

Burbank Mayor Jess Talamantes delivers address to sold-out crowd at The Castaway

December 1, 2016Read More

  • FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Mary Frances Reynolds (Debbie)

    13 Jan 2017

    Today we would like to Remember and Honor Mary Frances Reynolds. Known to fans as Debbie Reynolds who recently passed away. Many know her name but do not realize she got her start as the 1948 Miss Burbank and was discovered and started in the motion picture industry soon after. She entered the contest not […]

FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Mary Frances Reynolds (Debbie)

Many know her name but do not realize she got her start as the 1948 Miss Burbank and was discovered and started in the motion picture industry soon after

January 13, 2017Read More

Caltrans Announces Construction Updates

New work schedules released by Caltrans for I-5 work in Burbank

January 13, 2017Read More

Nickelodeon Animation Studio Complex Opens

Nickelodeon celebrated the opening of their expanded campus in Burbank, with renovated and forward-thinking work and play spaces for the company's 700+ employees.

January 12, 2017Read More

Adam Schiff’s Statement on Russian Hacking Report

Ranking Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence who represents Burbank, releases statement

January 6, 2017Read More

Burbank Housing Corporation to Open Waiting List for Affordable Housing Program

For the first time in over 5 years, Burbank Housing Corporation (BHC) will be opening its Extremely Low, Very Low, & Lower Income Waiting List for its affordable housing program

January 6, 2017Read More

New Caltrans Activities for I-5 Announced

New construction updates along with upcoming closures and detours

January 5, 2017Read More

Target Store Coming to Magnolia Park

Ume Credit Union Hosts Food Drive To Help The Hungry

Burbank Porto’s Named Yelp Best Place To Eat In U.S.

The Rink In Downtown Burbank

