Burroughs Girls Hoops Use Defense In 46-32 Win
By Rick Assad If there has been one calling card during Burroughs High girls’ basketball Coach Vicky Oganyan’s tenure, it’s been defense. On Friday eve ...
Burroughs Girls Soccer Lose Heartbreaker To Arcadia, 2-1
By Rick Assad For a long time, the Arcadia High girls’ soccer team has been the bully on the block. It appears the Apaches are still the team to beat in the Pacifi ...
Time to Recycle That Christmas Tree
The City of Burbank encourages residents to responsibly dispose of their Christmas trees following the holidays by offering three methods to recycle the annual decoration. At the ...
Burbank Jewish Community Gather to Light Huge Menorah on AMC Walkway
This past week Rabbi’s from three Burbank Synagogues gathered along with local politicians to celebrate the Jewish Holiday of Hanukah with the lighting of a giant menorah. Th ...
Burbank Police Arrest Driver after Crashing into Dentist Office
The Burbank Police Helicopter was on routine patrol when the Tactical Flight Officer spotted a dark Saab at a extremely high rate of speed Westbound Olive Avenue around 7:50 PM Thu ...
Burbank Boys’ Basketball Team Stung by Camarillo
If lessons are to be learned, the Burbank High boys’ basketball team picked a good time to learn a valuable lesson. After leading Camarillo High much of the contest, the Bulldogs c ...
Burbank Announces 2016 Holiday Decorating Winners
A little rain didn’t prevent Burbank’s Civic Pride Committee from choosing winners in its Holiday Outdoor Decorating Contest. There were 26 entries this year and even t ...
JBHS VMA Releases “Silent Night” Single As Fundraiser
John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association recently released “Silent Night” on the digital music platform Bandcamp as a fundraiser for the school’s choir ...
Burroughs Girls Hoops Use Defense In 46-32 Win
Cardenaz leads the way with 17 points, Grote adds 15
Burroughs Girls Soccer Lose Heartbreaker To Arcadia, 2-1
Indians even it at 1-1 before losing to Apaches
Graceffo Retires From City, Will Join Boys & Girls Club
Longtime Verdugo Park fixture will move to Burbank Boys' and Girls' Club.
2016 Was a Year to Remember in Sports for Burbank and Burroughs
It was clearly a year to remember in 2016 as Burbank and Burroughs highs produced more quality teams than ever before.
Burbank Boys’ Basketball Team Stung by Camarillo
Bulldogs to finish tournament by playing in third-place game.
Sports Spotlight
Graceffo Retires From City, Will Join Boys & Girls Club
Longtime Verdugo Park fixture will move to Burbank Boys' and Girls' Club.
Featured News
State of the City: Time to Welcome Change
Burbank Mayor Jess Talamantes delivers address to sold-out crowd at The Castaway
Letters To The Editor
Flashback Friday
- FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Burbank Military Academy
23 Dec 2016
In the Late 1920’s to the late 1930’s the was an academy on the edge of town near the corner of Winona and Parish Pl. It was a Military type academy for the teaching and training of young boys. The school offered young men the opportunity for education mixed with military discipline and courses not […]
Adam Schiff’s Statement on Russian Hacking Report
Ranking Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence who represents Burbank, releases statement
Burbank Housing Corporation to Open Waiting List for Affordable Housing Program
For the first time in over 5 years, Burbank Housing Corporation (BHC) will be opening its Extremely Low, Very Low, & Lower Income Waiting List for its affordable housing program
New Caltrans Activities for I-5 Announced
New construction updates along with upcoming closures and detours
Schiff Endorses Frutos in Re-election Bid
Congressman Adam Schiff Endorses Bob Frutos in his campaign for re-election to Burbank City Council in the February 28, 2017 Election
UPDATED: Police Arrest Man With Rifle After Residents Hear Gunfire
Arriving officers noticed several spent shell casings under an apartment balcony, a broken flower pot on the same balcony
Congressman Schiff Sworn in to Congress for 9th Term
Burbank's high profile Representative will continue to serve as the Ranking Member of the powerful House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence