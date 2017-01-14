Burroughs Boys Basketball Routs Glendale, 67-33
By Rick Assad It was good news from the opening tip for the Burroughs High boys’ basketball team which laid waste to host Glendale in a Pacific League match that w ...
Burroughs Girls Hoops Lose, 45-Game Pacific League Winning Streak Snapped
By Rick Assad Eventually every streak comes to an end and it did for the Burroughs High girls’ basketball team which came into Friday’s Pacific League match ...
Burbank Boys’ Basketball Outlasts Arcadia
The Burbank High boys’ basketball wasn’t clicking on all cylinders for four quarters Friday night when the Bulldogs entertained visiting Arcadia High. But Burbank got things done i ...
Nickelodeon Animation Studio Complex Opens
The 200,000 square-foot, LEED-certified Nickelodeon Animation Studio complex officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, January 11. Members of the Burbank City ...
Burroughs Girls Soccer Lose Heartbreaker To Arcadia, 2-1
By Rick Assad For a long time, the Arcadia High girls’ soccer team has been the bully on the block. It appears the Apaches are still the team to beat in the Pacifi ...
Time to Recycle That Christmas Tree
The City of Burbank encourages residents to responsibly dispose of their Christmas trees following the holidays by offering three methods to recycle the annual decoration. At the ...
Burbank Jewish Community Gather to Light Huge Menorah on AMC Walkway
This past week Rabbi’s from three Burbank Synagogues gathered along with local politicians to celebrate the Jewish Holiday of Hanukah with the lighting of a giant menorah. Th ...
Burbank Police Arrest Driver after Crashing into Dentist Office
The Burbank Police Helicopter was on routine patrol when the Tactical Flight Officer spotted a dark Saab at a extremely high rate of speed Westbound Olive Avenue around 7:50 PM Thu ...
Graceffo Retires From City, Will Join Boys & Girls Club
Longtime Verdugo Park fixture will move to Burbank Boys' and Girls' Club.
State of the City: Time to Welcome Change
Burbank Mayor Jess Talamantes delivers address to sold-out crowd at The Castaway
- FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Mary Frances Reynolds (Debbie)
13 Jan 2017
Today we would like to Remember and Honor Mary Frances Reynolds. Known to fans as Debbie Reynolds who recently passed away. Many know her name but do not realize she got her start as the 1948 Miss Burbank and was discovered and started in the motion picture industry soon after. She entered the contest not […]
Caltrans Announces Construction Updates
New work schedules released by Caltrans for I-5 work in Burbank
Burbank Housing Corporation to Open Waiting List for Affordable Housing Program
For the first time in over 5 years, Burbank Housing Corporation (BHC) will be opening its Extremely Low, Very Low, & Lower Income Waiting List for its affordable housing program
