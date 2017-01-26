BurCal Apartments8715

Burroughs Boys Soccer Too Tough for Burbank

The Burroughs High boys’ soccer team wasn’t at its best Wednesday afternoon when the Indians hosted rival Burbank High

January 26, 2017

Burbank Girls Hoops Can’t Escape Crescenta Valley’s Pressure

Bulldogs don't shoot well, lose to the Falcons, 46-34

January 25, 2017

Burbank Girls Basketball Downs Burroughs, 48-43

Bulldogs make 20 of 25 free throws and Tirityan scores game-high 28 points

January 21, 2017

Burbank Boys’ Basketball Surges Past Burroughs

Bulldogs shut down Indians in fourth quarter to earn Pacific League victory.

January 21, 2017

Burroughs Boys’ Soccer Comes Up Just Short Against CV

Indians put forth tough fight in battling back from big deficit.

January 18, 2017

Graceffo Retires From City, Will Join Boys & Girls Club

Longtime Verdugo Park fixture will move to Burbank Boys' and Girls' Club.

January 3, 2017

State of the City: Time to Welcome Change

Burbank Mayor Jess Talamantes delivers address to sold-out crowd at The Castaway

December 1, 2016

  • FRIDAY FLASHBACK: History Of Burbank’s City Seals

    20 Jan 2017

    Burbank has been an incorporated City for 106 years and has had a number of different City Seals. Most seals reflect the times and growth the city was going through at the time.   Our First Seal was the Cantaloupe! Yes the Cantaloupe! When the city was organized in July of 1911 the economy was […]

BHS Drama Presents “The Time Zone”

The student-written and -directed collection of short plays runs January 27 and 28 at Burbank High's Wolfson Auditorium.

January 25, 2017

Women’s March Burbank Brings Out Families, Kids, Mothers and More.

While woman marched across the country today, several hundred took to Chandler Blvd holding kids, pushing kids in strollers , with husbands holding signs and showing support.

January 21, 2017

Frutos

Many Worlds of the Robot Coming to Buena Vista Library

JPL Robotics Engineer Megan Richardson will disambiguate things for you as she surveys the field of robotics in a talk featuring some amazing clips of robots in action

January 20, 2017

FRIDAY FLASHBACK: History Of Burbank’s City Seals

Burbank has been an incorporated City for 106 years and has had a number of different City Seals

January 20, 2017

Burbank Police Nab Two In Home Invasion Attempt

Police take two suspects into custody after homeowner reports late night break in

January 19, 2017

National Charity League of Burbank Recruiting New Members

National Charity League of Burbank is recruiting for its mother-daughter philanthropic organization.

January 19, 2017

Target Store Coming to Magnolia Park

Ume Credit Union Hosts Food Drive To Help The Hungry

Burbank Porto’s Named Yelp Best Place To Eat In U.S.

The Rink In Downtown Burbank

January 19, 2017

January 16, 2017

January 16, 2017