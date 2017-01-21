Woman’s March Burbank Brings Out Families, Kids, Mothers and More.
While woman marched across the country today, several hundred took to Chandler Blvd holding kids, pushing kids in strollers , with husbands holding signs and showing support. The l ...
Burbank Girls Basketball Downs Burroughs, 48-43
By Rick Assad Converting free throws should be a relatively easy task given that there isn’t a defender trying to block the shot. On Friday night, the Burbank Hi ...
Burbank Boys’ Basketball Surges Past Burroughs
Something certainly changed the Burbank High boys’ basketball team in the fourth quarter Friday night. After being tied with host Burroughs through three quarters the Bulldo ...
Raise a Glass to Black Angus Steakhouse and Golden Road Brewing Company’s partnership!
Black Angus Steakhouse in Burbank and Golden Road Brewing Company have teamed up to sell the latter’s beers at the former’s restaurant. Last week, I went to a 4-course dinner wher ...
Get Out Of Town!: Descanso Gardens And Brunch At Maple
A quick drive north on the 2 Freeway through the Verdugo Mountains takes us to perhaps the most easily accessible public gardens near Burbank – Descanso Gardens. No matter th ...
Burbank Students Visit Gensler For Day On The Job
Thirty-five Computer Aided Design (CAD) students from Burbank High School visited architecture firm Gensler as part of Burbank Unified School District’s Day On The Job progra ...
Sun Valley Shooting Victim Seeks Aid by Burbank Police in 7-11 Parking Lot
Burbank Police on routine traffic enforcement along Hollywood Way spotted a black car traveling at a high rate of speed southbound Hollywood Way around 2:45 pm Monday afterno ...
Burroughs Boys Basketball Routs Glendale, 67-33
By Rick Assad It was good news from the opening tip for the Burroughs High boys’ basketball team which laid waste to host Glendale in a Pacific League match that w ...
Burroughs Boys’ Soccer Comes Up Just Short Against CV
Indians put forth tough fight in battling back from big deficit.
Burroughs Girls Hoops Lose, 45-Game Pacific League Winning Streak Snapped
Indians shoot 28.5 percent from the field and fall to Glendale, 29-27
Graceffo Retires From City, Will Join Boys & Girls Club
Longtime Verdugo Park fixture will move to Burbank Boys' and Girls' Club.
State of the City: Time to Welcome Change
Burbank Mayor Jess Talamantes delivers address to sold-out crowd at The Castaway
- FRIDAY FLASHBACK: History Of Burbank’s City Seals
20 Jan 2017
Burbank has been an incorporated City for 106 years and has had a number of different City Seals. Most seals reflect the times and growth the city was going through at the time. Our First Seal was the Cantaloupe! Yes the Cantaloupe! When the city was organized in July of 1911 the economy was […]
Many Worlds of the Robot Coming to Buena Vista Library
JPL Robotics Engineer Megan Richardson will disambiguate things for you as she surveys the field of robotics in a talk featuring some amazing clips of robots in action
Burbank Police Nab Two In Home Invasion Attempt
Police take two suspects into custody after homeowner reports late night break in
National Charity League of Burbank Recruiting New Members
National Charity League of Burbank is recruiting for its mother-daughter philanthropic organization.
Burbank Police Officers’ Association Endorses Frutos
The Burbank Police Officers’ Association recently endorsed City Councilmember Bob Frutos for re-election