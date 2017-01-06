Burbank Housing Corporation to Open Waiting List for Affordable Housing Program

For the first time in over 5 years, Burbank Housing Corporation (BHC) will be opening its Extremely Low, Very Low, & Lower Income Waiting List for its affordable housing program. Applications will be available starting on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 8:00 am PST . The application period will close on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 4:00pm PST.

Following the deadline on February 10th, BHC will conduct a lottery to randomly select the eligible applications that will be placed on the waiting list. To find out what income level your household qualifies for, please visit BHC’s website at: http://burbankhousingcorp.org/waiting-list/

Chartered in 1997 with the assistance of the City of Burbank’s Redevelopment Agency, BHC has impacted the Burbank community & helped house hundreds of low & moderate income families by providing 300+ units of affordable rentals, 4 After-School and Family Resource Centers, and 2 Nationally Accredited Child Care Centers.

BHC Properties are located in five focus neighborhoods in the City of Burbank and utilizes a waiting list system to fill all of its vacancies. As a non-profit developer, BHC takes pride in creating high-quality, attractive, and safe properties for residents in the local community.

If you qualify for the waiting list, please contact BHC at (818) 559-2336 or info@burbankhousingcorp.org after January 26, 2017 to request an application and an application will be sent to you via email, fax, or mail.

