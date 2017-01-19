Burbank Police Officers’ Association Endorses Frutos

The following press release was received from the candidates election committee:

The Burbank Police Officers’ Association recently endorsed City Councilmember Bob Frutos for re-election to his seat in the February 28, 2017 election.

“This endorsement has been made because of Mr. Frutos current record on many issues of importance to our officers and the citizens of Burbank, as well as the general public and his excellent leadership performance. We are proud to be one of Bob Frutos supporters and look forward to his service to the Citizens of Burbank.” Lieutenant Jay Hawver, President Burbank Police Officer’s Association.

“It is an honor to have received the endorsement from the Burbank Police Officers’ Association. As a retired Police Officer, this endorsement is very important to me as I understand and I value the hard work and commitment of the men and women of the Burbank Police Department. I thank the BPAO for their support and I will continue to serve proudly and diligently to make a positive and lasting difference in our community”. Bob Frutos said.