Burbank Police Respond Quickly To Empire Center And Stop Shoplifting Suspect In Escape

The Burbank Police Department Responded Saturday night to the Empire Center For shoplifting that just occurred at the Nordstroms Rack in the Center. Once they arrived on scene, police were assisted by the 911 caller who tailed the suspect until officers could take over and was able to provide a good enough description of the suspects location and clothing description for a police helicopter to spot the suspect and guide units to him as he fled.

Officers on the ground were able to subdue the suspect without incident in the east side of the complex between some parked cars.

Photo gallery by Edward Tovmassian

