Burbank Schools Statement Regarding Presidential Immigration Order

The following is a statement from the Burbank Unified School District:

Recent immigration actions by our President have raised a lot of questions and concerns within our community. This Thursday, the BUSD Board of Education will be discussing and voting on a resolution titled Reaffirming a Safe and Nondiscriminatory School Environment. In the meantime, I felt that it was important for our community to know about some of the key messages from the resolution.

Please know that the Burbank Unified School District has and continues to be committed to fostering safe and healthy environments conducive to learning. In our community, we have strong and unwavering values regarding the humanity and dignity of every person, the importance of showing compassion to each other, and the right of individuals to freedom and safety. The District is also committed to protecting all rights afforded to students under federal and state law and regulations, and in accordance with Burbank Unified School District policies and procedures. In addition, the resolution will reaffirm the following:

District personnel shall treat all students equitably in the receipt of all school services, including, but not limited to, the free and reduced lunch program, transportation, and educational instruction.

District personnel shall not inquire about a student’s immigration status, including that of family members

Any request by Federal immigration officials for information or to access a school site shall be immediately forwarded to the Superintendent for review and a decision on whether to allow access to the site and provision of information ensuring District compliance with the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1984 decision in Plyler v. Doe, which requires schools to enroll all eligible children regardless of immigration status, and other applicable laws.

The Burbank Unified School District will continue to cultivate an environment of acceptance, support, and kindness for all.

Sincerely,

Matt Hill

Superintendent

Burbank Unified School District