Caltrans Announces Construction Updates

Work will occur during daytime hours unless otherwise noted.

SR-134 to Magnolia Boulevard Providencia Avenue Bridge: Crews are installing girders (support beams), diaphrams (girder connectors) and tension bolts for construction of the deck for the Providencia Avenue Bridge. More information is

Sonora, Western, Alameda Bridges: Demo and structure excavation in the median for Sonora, Western and Alameda Bridges continues.

Crews are installing girders (support beams), diaphrams (girder connectors) and tension bolts for construction of the deck for the Providencia Avenue Bridge. More information is here Magnolia Boulevard to Buena Vista Street Victory Place from Empire Place to Empire Avenue: Crews will pave Victory Place from Empire Place to Empire Avenue. Leland Way: Crews will install sign structures for the new Empire Avenue off-ramp and the Buena Vista Street off-ramp just north of Leland Way. Empire I-5 Undercrossing : Crews are constructing the deck that will connect Empire Avenue to San Fernando Boulevard under I-5. Crews will pave Victory Place from Empire Place to Empire Avenue.Crews will install sign structures for the new Empire Avenue off-ramp and the Buena Vista Street off-ramp just north of Leland Way.Crews are constructing the deck that will connect Empire Avenue to San Fernando Boulevard under I-5.

Empire Avenue: Crews will continue to install forms and rebar and strip walls west of Victory Place at Empire Avenue.

Hollywood Way to Burbank Boulevard (Railroad): Work on the railroad continues as crews install concrete ties and rail tracks.

Northbound I-5 San Fernando Boulevard On-Ramp: Crews continue to construct the footing and walls for the Northbound I-5 San Fernando Boulevard on-ramp. In addition, crews are removing the vegetation on the slopes and setting k-rail.

Pump Building: Crews continue to install forms and rebar and pour walls for the new pump building.

Closures and Detours