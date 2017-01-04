Congressman Schiff Sworn in to Congress for 9th Term

On Tuesday, January 3, 2017, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) was sworn into Congress for his ninth term to serve California’s 28th Congressional District. Schiff also announced that he will continue to serve as Ranking Member of the powerful House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and will be on leave from House Appropriations Committee this term.

“As we enter the 115th Congress, our nation remains deeply divided, but over the next two years we have the opportunity – not as Democrats or Republicans, but as Americans – to work to improve our economy, protect our country, and ensure that the middle class continues to grow and thrive,” said Schiff. “This coming term will present some very clear challenges, but I will work to further improve our economy, help small businesses, and ensure that all Americans have access to affordable healthcare. I will also continue my work to preserve and expand our public lands for future generations to enjoy.

“I will also continue to champion efforts to conduct a real investigation into Russia’s attack on our democratic institutions so that Americans are better informed about what took place, and so that Russia is deterred from future interference in our elections. And as the Ranking Member of the Intelligence Committee, I will work to keep our country safe while preserving the privacy and civil liberties of all Americans.”

“When new ideas are presented that move our country forward, I promise to support them — whether they come from Democrats or Republicans. But when proposals are introduced that would take our country back, or that would diminish the rights of any Americans, I will fight them in every way.”

Rep. Schiff will continue representing the 28th District in Congress, including all or parts of Atwater Village, Burbank, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Glendale, Griffith Park, Hollywood, Hollywood Hills, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta, Los Feliz, Montrose, Pasadena, Shadow Hills, Silver Lake, Sunland, Tujunga and West Hollywood.

Prior to serving in the House of Representatives, Schiff completed a four-year term as State Senator for California’s 21st State Senate District, chairing the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Senate Select Committee on Juvenile Justice and the Joint Committee on the Arts. He led legislative efforts to guarantee up-to-date textbooks in the classroom, overhaul child support, and pass a patient’s bill of rights. Before serving in the Legislature, Schiff served with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles for six years.

