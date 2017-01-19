National Charity League of Burbank Recruiting New Members

National Charity League of Burbank, which offers a philanthropic experience shared by mothers and daughters, is recruiting members now until Feb. 15.

There will be a Cookies & Cocoa social event for prospective mother-daughter members at 1 p.m. this Sunday at 1033 E. Orange Grove Ave. To be eligible for membership, girls must be in sixth, seventh or eighth grade. To make a reservation, email nclburbank@nclonline.org.

The Burbank chapter was organized in 1959 and chartered in 1960. A group of 28 women met on Feb. 6, 1959 to lay plans for the Burbank chapter, and during the first year, the chapter had 41 members made up of Patronesses (mothers) and a Senior Ticktocker (daughters) group.

The purpose was to provide philanthropic service to the community as well as foster the development of strong character, leadership and social responsibility in the daughters.

Today the chapter has grown to more than 200 members, including more than 90 Ticktockers in six grade levels.

The Burbank chapter raises funds for its philanthropies at the annual fundraiser. This year’s “Rock the Kasbah with National Charity League” is Feb. 4 at the Castaway Starlight Room. It’s a festive occasion that the community can join in on with members in celebration of community service. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. There will be dinner, dancing, casino gaming and silent auction with proceeds going to the group’s 30-plus charities. Dress is semi-formal. For tickets, email nclburbank@nclonline.org.

Another special event each year is the Mother-Daughter Tea, which teaches Ticktockers about etiquette and social graces. At the annual Awards Luncheon and Fashion Show, Ticktockers are recognized for their leadership and hours of service to the chapter’s philanthropies. Ticktockers who have completed their grade level service hour requirements receive an award. In addition, special awards are presented to those who have contributed 50, 75, and 100 or more additional hours of service.

A Ticktocker’s senior year is the finale to the six-year experience. This special year includes a senior recognition gala called “Presents,” (short for Presentation), held just prior to high school graduation. While it’s not a debutante ball, it is an elaborate formal event for Ticktockers, their families and friends that celebrates the many accomplishments of the Ticktockers and their plans for the future. The tradition is for each young woman to wear a white evening gown.

Over the holidays, the Burbank chapter kept very busy with the Burbank Coordinating Council’s Holiday Basket program. Many individuals, businesses, PTAs and organizations pull together to provide food and gifts for more than 550 low-income families.

One Saturday in December, Ticktockers and their mothers collected food donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from shoppers at the Ralph’s on North San Fernando Boulevard. Another day, the members helped pack donation bags from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Little White Chapel.

Members also helped five more hours on an additional day to transport donations from Little White Chapel and organize donations at McKinley Elementary School. Then on the last day of the program, members helped deliver baskets to families from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Each Ticktocker class also adopts families and provides a holiday meal and gifts for them.

This project is a favorite for Lynn Stepanian, who is co-advisor for daughter Ella Cartier’s Ticktocker Class of 2018.

“We love the whole thing — from shopping for families that our class is responsible for and wrapping gifts as a class — to knowing we are giving these families a Christmas,” she said. “I love that it makes us stop and have truly scheduled time together where our actions are meaningful and where leadership and thinking of others is an experience. We’re touching lives in the community!”

Ella enjoys donating time to the Holiday Basket events with her fellow Ticktockers and her mom.

“It’s really interesting to put yourself in other people’s shoes, and it’s a really uplifting experience,” she said. “I love volunteering in general and I really love volunteering with my mother. It brings us together!”

