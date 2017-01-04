Police Arrest Man With Rifle After Residents Hear Gunfire

Tuesday January 3, at about 7:30 pm, Burbank Police Officers responded to the 600 block of E. Cypress Avenue, regarding multiple calls of residents hearing gunfire.

Arriving officers noticed several spent shell casings under an apartment balcony, a broken flower pot on the same balcony and noticed the door to the adjacent apartment was ajar.

Officers made entry in to the apartment to check on the well-being of the occupants where they encountered a man, identified as 46 year-old Burbank resident Rommel Mendoza, who was uncooperative and lying next to a loaded rifle.

Officers were able to detain Mendoza and escort him from the apartment. Mendoza kicked one of the officers while he was being searched for weapons with the officer suffering a minor elbow injury that did not require medical treatment. Mendoza was found to be in possession of a knife hidden in his boot.

Burbank Police Detectives responded to the scene and searched Mendoza’s apartment and vehicle pursuant to a search warrant. Several loaded rifles, rifle parts and ammunition were seized during the service of the search warrant.

The investigation into the circumstances leading to the police response are on-going, but investigators have determined Mendoza fired several rifle rounds from both inside his apartment and from his balcony for unspecified reasons. An extensive search of the apartment complex and surrounding area did not reveal any victims of gunfire.

Mendoza was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm and battery on a police officer. He was booked into the Burbank City Jail and being held in-lieu of $35,000 bail. He is due to appear in the Burbank Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Court Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Burbank Police Detective John Voorhis at (818) 238-3210. If you wish to remain anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” or by using the website www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

Related Posts: