Schiff Endorses Frutos in Re-election Bid

The following release was supplied by the candidate:

Congressman Adam Schiff recently endorsed City Councilmember Bob Frutos for re-election to his seat in the February 28, 2017 election.

“In the many years that I have known Bob Frutos, I have seen him take on very complex issues and work with other elected officials to make a difference in our community. He brings valuable experience to the table that benefits Burbank and it’s residents and I am happy to support Bob in his campaign for re-election to the Burbank City Council.” Congressman Adam Schiff

“I am grateful to have received the support and endorsement from our Congressman, Adam Schiff. As your councilmember, I am committed to continuing to make a positive and lasting difference in our community.” Bob Frutos said.