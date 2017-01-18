Raise a Glass to Black Angus Steakhouse and Golden Road Brewing Company’s partnership!



Black Angus Steakhouse in Burbank and Golden Road Brewing Company have teamed up to sell the latter’s beers at the former’s restaurant. Last week, I went to a 4-course dinner where we got to sample the beers with the restaurant’s dishes and they were perfectly paired.

To be honest, I am not really a beer drinker. I prefer Woodpecker Cider, but their ale was so good they have made a beer drinker out of me. The best part is 3 out of the 4 beers have a lower alcohol by volume, so you don’t get buzzed too quickly. In fact, I didn’t get one.

The first course consisted of Fire-Grilled Fresh Artichoke served with their house-made lemon aioli and their signature basil pesto mayo for dipping with Wolf Pup Session IPA. The Wolf Pup has a wildly aromatic tropical and citrus character, and it was my favorite. The sweetness from it went deliciously with the bitterness of the appetizer.



Next up was crisp Buffalo Wings that melted in your mouth. They were paired with the Golden Road Hefeweizen. I love my spicy wings, and the wheat beer with hints of banana and clove just made your mouth say thank you for the combo. It was a little bit of a darker and left a nice flavor on your tongue.

Now it was time for the main course, which consisted of a Teriyaki Top Sirloin with the creamiest, cheesiest and most mouthwatering Au Gratin Potatoes. My mouth was wet with excitement and it needed to be tamed. That is exactly what the Get Up Offa That Brown did. The brown ale with hints caramel and chocolate was just what I needed to calm my taste buds. The smoothness evened everything out and set me up for dessert.

As if my mouth did not have enough excitement for the night, now it was time for the climax. A Chocolate Torte with a Back Home Gingerbread Stout. The combo was just like that happy feeling of Christmas morning in my mouth. The dark beer with the hint of gingerbread was the best way to end a meal I won’t soon forget.

You too can experience this or mix and match the beers with their cuisines anytime you want as their partnership thrives. An experience I will be sharing with friends and family when they are in town because it something to remember.

Black Angus Steakhouse is located at 235 S. First Street and can be reached at (818) 848-8880. They are open daily from 11a-10p except Sunday where they open and close and hour earlier.

Golden Road Brewing Company’s main brewery is located at 317 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013 and can be reached at (213) 628-3170. They offer free tours on Fridays and Saturdays. Something I will make sure to check out.

