Arrest Reports for January 2017

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrests made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated. The following are Official PUBLIC Records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These Official Records were collected in September of 2016 The person(s) named in these listings has only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.



If you would like your name redacted from the list, please fill out the following form – ALL 3 fields must be filled in for a redaction.

January 1st

Nicholas Michael Hadfield, 33 of Van Nuys

1:45a San Fernando and Alameda

Drunk in Public

Vyacheslav Gopka, 66 of Hollywood

6:20a 607 E Magnolia

Drunk in Public

Álvaro Uribe, 29 of Lynwood

8:30a Buena Vista and Winona

Possession of Controlled Substance

Roman Alexander Portillo-Lizama, 34 of Los Angeles

9:40a Olive and Reese

DUI

Jose Alberto Hernandez, 33 of North Hollywood

2:50p Vallarta

Petty Theft

Narine Gabriyelyan, 47 of Sun Valley

5:00p Victory and Hollywood Way

Reckless Driving

Garik Toni Aroutiounianm 21 of Glendale

9:30p 1722 Brighton

Possession of Controlled Substance

Nelly Marilu Bainum, 30 of Burbank

9:30p 1722 Brighton

Receiving Stolen Property, Carrying a Loaded Firearm in a Public Place

Justin Lee Brown, 36 of Los Angeles

11:55a Alameda and Victory

Resisting Arrest, Drunk in Public

January 2nd

Arlen Orogian23 of Burbank

11:05a Victory and Clybourn

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance, DUID

January 3rd

Justin Dale Warren, 34 of Burbank

1:30a Olive and Victory

Drunk in Public

Gerardo Galindres, 24 of North Hollywood

9:10a San Fernando and Walnut

Possession of Controlled Substance

Mark Alvin Morey, 53 of Burbank

3:550p Olive and Victory

Drunk in Public

Russell Tyler Ranger, 30 of Los Angeles

4:55p Glendale PD

Criminal Trespass

Nicholas Todd Upton, 27 of Burbank

3:30p San Fernando and Walnut

Criminal Trespass, Vandalism, Assault & Battery, Resisting Arrest, Brandishing a Weapon

Raul Corona, 29 of Los Angeles

6:45p 208 W Providencia

Possession Of Burglary Tools

David Castillo, 35 of Los Angeles

6:45p 270 W Providencia

Penalties for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Burglary Tools

McQuade Apache, 24 of Burbank

11:41p Under Magnolia Underpass

Drunk in Public

Rommel Mendoza, 46 of Burbank

7:55p 612 E Cypress

Battery on a Peace Officer, Negligent Discharge of a Firearm

January 4th

Jonathan Rodríguez, 28 of South Gate

5:30p 803 S Sunset

Forgery, Conspiracy, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Burglary Tools

Sophia Alyssa Parra, 27 of North Hills

5:30p 803 S Sunset

Identity Theft, Forgery, Conspiracy

Vartui Avetisyan, 33 of Van Nuys

10:46a Burbank Jail Lobby

Petty Theft

Laura Venezia, 28 of Encino

10:15a Franklin and Rose

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance

Faa Ho Liu, 53 of Los Angeles

3:48p Jail Lobby

Assault & Battery

Joshua Figueroa, 24 of Burbank

9:50p Kenwood and Victory

Driving Without a License, Failure to Appear

January 5th

Khanh Ngoc Bui, 30 of North Hollywood

12:20a Verdugo and Olive

Driving Without a License

Kathleen Ione Majors, 56 of Burbank

6:45a St Joe’s Main Lobby

Battery on a Peace Officer, Tresspassing

Isabel Welden, 21 of Los Angeles

10:15a Burbank PD Lobby

Petty Theft

Arnold Alfred Welden, 25 of Los Angeles

10:15a Burbank PD Lobby

Petty Theft

Gary Darnell Teet, 49 of Los Angeles

10:30a Riverside and Rose

Robbery

Nadiia Rybalov, 52

11:00a Burbank PD Lobby

Trespassing

Saihala Hussain, 22 or Los Angeles

3:45 Burbank PD Lobby

Petty Theft

Rick LeBlanc, 57 of Panorama City

4:45p Redacted

Domestic Battery, Petty Theft

Jean Carlo Gonzalez, 30 of Burbank

6:30p Redacted

Possession of Tear Gas, Corporal Injury To Spouse, False Imprisonment

Christina Hites, 25 of Los Angeles

9:10p 1800 Empire

Petty Theft, Identity Theft

January 6th

Jora Nazarymashihi, 31 of Burbank

12:10a Cedar and San Fernando

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession Of Burglary Tools

Matthew James Ruiz, 22 of Burbank

10:29a Burbank Jail Lobby

Disturbing the Peace

Ismael Lopez, 23 of Burbank

10:30a Burbank Jail Lobby

Disturbing the Peace

Sunny Lee, 48 of Long Beach

5:20p San Fernando and Walnut

Identity Theft

Matthew Carter Nicholas, 38 of Canoga Park

9:30p Olive and Lake

Possession of Methamphetamine

Victor Cruz Manahan, 50 of Burbank

10:00p Mariposa and Burbank

Misdemeanor Hit and Run,

Ian Mitchell Mort, 29 of Burbank

11:30p Redacted

Domestic Violence

January 7th

Maritza Elizabet Abrego, 40 of Palmdale

2:15a Orange Grove and San Fernando

Drunk in Public

Maria Isabel Castellanos, 22 of Palmdale

2:15a Orange Grove and San Fernando

Drunk in Public

Chancey Mccullar, 22 of Burbank

9:30a Vallarta

Misdemeanor Hit and Run

Curtis Gerone Grines, 19 of Burbank

9:30a Vallarta

FTA

Kevin Galicia, 21 of Pacoima

12:00n Victory and Valley

Possession of Methamphetamine

Jeffery Smith Jr, 34 of Lancaster

12:00n Victory and Valley

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Bringing Contraband into Jail

Kevin Aslanian, 20 of Burbank

3:30p Alameda and Glenoaks

Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI, Possession of Drugs for Sale

William Quentin Darrell, 54 of Glendale

4:45p 110 N Glenoaks

Drunk in Public

Curt Alan Burns, 52 of Burbank

6:00p Palm and First

Drunk in Public, Criminal Threats, Interfering Or Obstructing A Public Business Establishment

Marvin Hanson Vick, 28 of Moreno Valley

8:30p Walmart

Petty Theft

Anthony Joseph Telesco, 32 of Burbank

2008 Havenway

Drunk in Public

Jesus Gandara, 21 of Bellflower

7:00p Redacted

Statutory Rape, Drunk in Public, Resisting An Executive Officer, Criminal Threats

Fernando Ramirez Santa Cruz, 33 of North Hollywood

6:20p 10950 Sherman Way

Petty Theft

January 8th

Priscilla Martinez, 33 of Burbank

1:10a Recacted

Corporal Injury on Spouse

Sherry Maruja Rogers, 22 of Menifee

1:40a LAPD Metro

Disturbing The Peace

John Hensley, 56 of Westminster

4:45p 326 N San Fernando

Drunk in Public

Emanuel Ray Hernandez, 30 of San Fernando

10:30p San Fernando and Floyd

Possession of Methamphetamine

January 9th

Jacqueline Jasmine Soto, 19 of North Hollywood

12:01a 750 Whitnall

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Gerardo Lomas, 26 of Sun Valley

12:01a Redacted

Petty Theft

Christopher Sergio Gharibi, 27 of Burbank

10:55a Flower and Verdugo

Driving with Suspended License, Reckless Driving

Antonio Hernandez, 52 of Burbank

5:05p 101 N Victory

Drunk in Public, Failure to Appear

Taylor Patrick Dickens, 24 of Burbank

6:50p 113 E Alameda

Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance

January 10th

Marquito Tulio McCusker, 37 of Burbank

12:30a Parish and Verdugo

Drunk in Public

Reaves Avery Washburn, 34 of North Hollywood

1:30p Main and Riverside

Drunk in Public

Carlos Molina, 25 of Northridge

4:30a 101 E Alamada

Possession of Controlled Substance

Mariel Saucedo, 29 of Los Angeles

4:30a 101 E Alamada

Possession of Controlled Substance

Jane Ortega, 25 of Sylmar

4:30a 101 E Alamada

Possession of Controlled Substance, FTA

Norayr Nazinyan, 48 of Glendale

11:48a Burbank Jail Lobby

Burglary

David Charles Howell, 35 of Burbank

1001 N San Fernando

Drunk in Public, FTA

Jose Luis Martinez, 31 of Sylmar

9:10p 2211 N Hollywood Way

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Petty Theft

Daryl Spence, 64 of Studio City

10:10p First and Tujunga

Drunk in Public

January 11th

Daniel Earl McLaughlin, 58 of Valley Village

8:40a BPD Jail Lobby

Assault & Battery

Sonia Elena Vega, 47 of North Hollywood

11:21a Jail Lobby

Petty Theft

Cora Skie Villacis, 21 of Barstow

11:50a 2921 Grimser

Resisting Arrest, Petty Theft

Ruben Alejandro Martinez, 36 of Sun Valley

1:50p 1800 W Magnolia

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jorge Alatorre, 41 of Santa Clarita

3:30p 125 E Palm

Petty Theft

McQuade Apache, 24 of Burbank

3:50p 902 Third Street

Battery on a Peace Officer, Drunk in Public

Troy Marsay Hammock, 56 of Lancaster

5:35p 1300 Empire

Grand Theft

Thomasine Shepard, 33 of Burbank

9:10p Redacted

Domestic Battery

Sidnee Melissa Lewis, 39 of Los Angeles

11:50p Verdugo and Victory

DUI

January 12th

Carlos Giovanni Melendez, 31 of North Hollywood

12:10a Verdugo and Avon

Possession of Methamphetamine, Assault & Battery, Possession Of Burglary Tools, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, False Identification to a Police Officer

Rodney Ray Matheney, 54 of Burbank

2:00a Burbank PD Lobby

Probation Violation

Andrew Steven Wood, 29 of Burbank

9:00a Frederic and Magnolia

Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance

Migaol Leon, 25 of Canoga Park

12:05p Brighton and San Fernando

DUI

Lupercio Carlos, 25 of Sun Valley

8:00p Santa Anita and Third

Criminal Threats

Alan Osorio, 20 of Glendale

9:30p Starlight Bowl

Vandalism

Alberto Alexander Guardado, 20 of Glendale

9:30p Starlight Bowl

Vandalism

Fernando Martinez Cruz, 20 of Glendale

9:30p Starlight Bowl

Vandalism

James Evans Sterns, 58 of West Los Angeles

10:40p 300 N San Fernando

Parole Violation

January 13th

Kyle Alexander Rodriguez, 23 of Burbank

1:20a Brace and Haven

Lerman Mesropyan, 36 of Burbank

12:05p Thornton and Ontario

Drunk in Public

Tresia Emeese Garrott, 23 of Lake View Terrace

9:30a Jail Lobby

Petty Theft

Vince Anthony Evans, 33 of Glendale

10:30a Jail Lobby

Petty Theft

Tyler Kenneth Macdonald, 25 of Burbank

10:40a 300 E Olive

Possession of a Controlled Substance, False Identification to a Police Officer

Jessica Marie Garibay, 41 of Ventura

5:07p 2627 Hollywood Way

Drunk in Public

Andranik Baltanyan, 26 of Los Angeles

6:20p Fry’s

Suspended DL for DUI, Petty Theft

Alyssa Nichole Aros, 23 of Mission Hills

7:35p First and Palm

DUID

Joe Miller, 51 of Burbank

10:58p 1044 E Santa Anita

Battery on a Peace Officer

January 14th

Artin Khoygani Arakelian, 34 of Glendale

12:30a 2101 E Empire

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance, Burglary

Laurence Zuzo, 24 of Encino

12:00n 1500 Screenland

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance, Bringing Contraband into Jail

Adalberto Hernandez, 32 of San Fernando

4:25p 1000 N San Fernando

Petty Theft

Mesrop Kazarian, 40 of Burbank

4:30p 1812 Scott Road

Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of a baton

Noe Parra, 24 of North Hollywood

6:45p Quality Inn

Burglary

Fernando Becerril Jr, 23 of North Hollywood

6:45p 2255 N Buena Vista

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Identity Theft

Stephanie Carolina Powell, 21 of Westlake Village

6:45p 2255 N Buena Vista

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Identity Theft

Vazhen Mkrtchyan, 55 of Glendale

9:06p Western and Glenoaks

DUI

January 15th

Armen Almasyan, 18 of Sun Valley

1:00a Kenneth and Lamer

Exhibition of Speed

Hakop Nazaryan, 37 of North Hollywood

2:30a Alameda and Flower

DUI Causing Injury

Miguel Ramirez Mendoza, 67 of Los Angeles

7:00a Alameda and Evergreen

Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance

Gerardo Ariel Leon, 24 of Los Angeles

7:00a Evergreen and Riverside

Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, DUI of Drugs

Brittany Raquel Fesperman, 24 of Burbank

12:00n 452 E Angeleno

Possession of Methamphetamine, Suspended DL for Driving Offenses, Possession of Controlled Substance, Trespassing

Hayrapet Yengulyan, 59 of North Hollywood

2:20p Costco

Petty Theft

June Trevanta Davis, 22 of Burbank

3:20 Redacted

Corporal Injury on Spouse

Lilia Amaro, 28 of Los Angeles

7:10p Starbucks

Drunk in Public, FTA

Michael Rojas, 24 of North Hollywood

9:20p Redacted

Suspended DL for Driving Offenses, Corporal Injury on Spouse

Mike Kasparian, 51 of Glendale

9:00p Chandler and Fairview

Drunk in Public

Tyrone M Warney. 36 of Burbank

10:10p Redacted

Petty Theft, Brandishing a Weapon, Gun or Firearm, Domestic Battery, Criminal Threats, Child Endangerment

January 16th

Sigifredo Fajardo Verano, 77 of Burbank

1:49a Redacted

Corporal Injury on Spouse Sentencing

Edwin Oswaldo Suchite, 27 of North Hollywood

8:25a Magnolia and Buena Vista

False Impersonation, Suspended DL for DUI, DUI, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger

Joseph Cincinione, 39 of Burbank

11:40a Central Library

Contempt of Court, Battery on a Peace Officer, Drunk in Public

Linda Jean Hammel, 54 of Burbank

10:10p Redacted

Domestic Battery

Richard Allen Colton, 60 of Burbank

10:35p Lokest and Alameda

DUI

January 17th

Michael Angeles Rodriguez, 36 of Burbank

12:15p 216 E Cedar

Probation Violation

Brian Nicholas Habashi, 31 of Burbank

11:30a 939 E Elmwood

Vandalism, Criminal Threats

Norma Lissette Sorto, 40 of North Hollywood

12:45p BPD Jail Lobby

Petty Theft

William Joesph Covey, 68 of La Crescenta

3:00p Hollywood Way and Burton

DUI

Damien Patrick Holland, 36 of Burbank

5:05p LAPD Van Nuys

Identity Theft

Areg Mkrtumyan, 43 of Burbank

9:20p 900 W Burbank

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Eduardo Antonio Hanke, 27 of Burbank

9:15p 2301 Cantalina

Elder Abuse

January 18th

Andrew Trujillo, 28 of Los Angeles

12:15a Target

Shoplifting, Petty Theft, False Identification to a Police Officer

Noe Adam Mendoza Jr, 30 of Burbank

12:35a Clark and Griffith Park

Drunk in Public

Derek Guillermo Chavez, 26 of Burbank

11:00a Buena Vista and Thornton

Identity Theft, Possession Of Methamphetamine For Sale

Vanessa Vega, 23 of Burbank

11:00a Buena Vista and Thornton

Identity Theft, Possession Of Methamphetamine For Sale

Frank Steven Anderson, 56 of Burbank

2:40p Buena Vista Library

Violating a Restraining or Protective Order

Garegin Torosyan, 25 of Glendale

7:00p 2311 Hollywood Way

Petty Theft

Donald Trotter, 23 of Lancaster

9:45p Redacted

False Identification to a Police Officer, Corporal Injury on Spouse, Parole Violations, Identity Theft, Burglary and Conspiracy

Destiny Trotter, 25 of Adelanto

9:45p Redacted

Parole Violations, Identity Theft, Burglary and Conspiracy

January 19th

Christopher Enrique Meza, 26 of Arleta

5:33a 135 E Olive

DUI

Karl George Krejc, 25 of Glendale

8:38a Jail Lobby

Peeping Tom

Didier Villanueva, 23 of Sun Valley

7:54a First and Angeleno

Possession Of Methamphetamine

Richard Dale Holman, 36 of Van Nuys

10:25a Santa Anita and Lake

Driving While Addicted to Drugs

Liliia Bondarenko, 21 of Los Angeles

2:34p Jail Lobby

Petty Theft

Johnny Angel Robles, 22 of Burbank

4:50p Hollywood Way and Magnolia

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Petty Theft

Jane Doe, 37 of Los Angeles

7:38p Lincoln and Burbank

Battery on a Peace Officer

Aaron Eugene Dyer, 48 of Burbank

10:35p Olive and Victory

Drunk in Public

January 20th

