Arrest Reports for January 2017

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrests made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated. The following  are Official PUBLIC Records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These Official Records were collected in September of 2016 The person(s) named in these listings has only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

January 1st
Nicholas Michael Hadfield, 33 of Van Nuys
1:45a San Fernando and Alameda
Drunk in Public

Vyacheslav Gopka, 66 of Hollywood
6:20a 607 E Magnolia
Drunk in Public

Álvaro Uribe, 29 of Lynwood
8:30a Buena Vista and Winona
Possession of Controlled Substance

Roman Alexander Portillo-Lizama, 34 of Los Angeles
9:40a Olive and Reese
DUI

Jose Alberto Hernandez, 33 of North Hollywood
2:50p Vallarta
Petty Theft

Narine Gabriyelyan, 47 of Sun Valley
5:00p Victory and Hollywood Way
Reckless Driving

Garik Toni Aroutiounianm 21 of Glendale
9:30p 1722 Brighton
Possession of Controlled Substance

Nelly Marilu Bainum, 30 of Burbank
9:30p 1722 Brighton
Receiving Stolen Property, Carrying a Loaded Firearm in a Public Place

Justin Lee Brown, 36 of Los Angeles
11:55a Alameda and Victory
Resisting Arrest, Drunk in Public

January 2nd
Arlen Orogian23 of Burbank
11:05a Victory and Clybourn
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance, DUID

January 3rd
Justin Dale Warren, 34 of Burbank
1:30a Olive and Victory
Drunk in Public

Gerardo Galindres, 24 of North Hollywood
9:10a San Fernando and Walnut
Possession of Controlled Substance

Mark Alvin Morey, 53 of Burbank
3:550p Olive and Victory
Drunk in Public

Russell Tyler Ranger, 30 of Los Angeles
4:55p Glendale PD
Criminal Trespass

Nicholas Todd Upton, 27 of Burbank
3:30p San Fernando and Walnut
Criminal Trespass, Vandalism, Assault & Battery, Resisting Arrest, Brandishing a Weapon

Raul Corona, 29 of Los Angeles
6:45p 208 W Providencia
Possession Of Burglary Tools

David Castillo, 35 of Los Angeles
6:45p 270 W Providencia
Penalties for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Burglary Tools

McQuade Apache, 24 of Burbank
11:41p Under Magnolia Underpass
Drunk in Public

Rommel Mendoza, 46 of Burbank
7:55p 612 E Cypress
Battery on a Peace Officer, Negligent Discharge of a Firearm

January 4th
Jonathan Rodríguez, 28 of South Gate
5:30p 803 S Sunset
Forgery, Conspiracy, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Burglary Tools

Sophia Alyssa Parra, 27 of North Hills
5:30p 803 S Sunset
Identity Theft, Forgery, Conspiracy

Vartui Avetisyan, 33 of Van Nuys
10:46a Burbank Jail Lobby
Petty Theft

Laura Venezia, 28 of Encino
10:15a Franklin and Rose
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance

Faa Ho Liu, 53 of Los Angeles
3:48p Jail Lobby
Assault & Battery

Joshua Figueroa, 24 of Burbank
9:50p Kenwood and Victory
Driving Without a License, Failure to Appear

January 5th
Khanh Ngoc Bui, 30 of North Hollywood
12:20a Verdugo and Olive
Driving Without a License

Kathleen Ione Majors, 56 of Burbank
6:45a St Joe’s Main Lobby
Battery on a Peace Officer, Tresspassing

Isabel Welden, 21 of Los Angeles
10:15a Burbank PD Lobby
Petty Theft

Arnold Alfred Welden, 25 of Los Angeles
10:15a Burbank PD Lobby
Petty Theft

Gary Darnell Teet, 49 of Los Angeles
10:30a Riverside and Rose
Robbery

Nadiia Rybalov, 52
11:00a Burbank PD Lobby
Trespassing

Saihala Hussain, 22 or Los Angeles
3:45 Burbank PD Lobby
Petty Theft

Rick LeBlanc, 57 of Panorama City
4:45p Redacted
Domestic Battery, Petty Theft

Jean Carlo Gonzalez, 30 of Burbank
6:30p Redacted
Possession of Tear Gas, Corporal Injury To Spouse, False Imprisonment

Christina Hites, 25 of Los Angeles
9:10p 1800 Empire
Petty Theft, Identity Theft

January 6th
Jora Nazarymashihi, 31 of Burbank
12:10a Cedar and San Fernando
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession Of Burglary Tools

Matthew James Ruiz, 22 of Burbank
10:29a Burbank Jail Lobby
Disturbing the Peace

Ismael Lopez, 23 of Burbank
10:30a Burbank Jail Lobby
Disturbing the Peace

Sunny Lee, 48 of Long Beach
5:20p San Fernando and Walnut
Identity Theft

Matthew Carter Nicholas, 38 of Canoga Park
9:30p Olive and Lake
Possession of Methamphetamine

Victor Cruz Manahan, 50 of Burbank
10:00p Mariposa and Burbank
Misdemeanor Hit and Run,

Ian Mitchell Mort, 29 of Burbank
11:30p Redacted
Domestic Violence

January 7th
Maritza Elizabet Abrego, 40 of Palmdale
2:15a Orange Grove and San Fernando
Drunk in Public

Maria Isabel Castellanos, 22 of Palmdale
2:15a Orange Grove and San Fernando
Drunk in Public

Chancey Mccullar, 22 of Burbank
9:30a Vallarta
Misdemeanor Hit and Run

Curtis Gerone Grines, 19 of Burbank
9:30a Vallarta
FTA

Kevin Galicia, 21 of Pacoima
12:00n Victory and Valley
Possession of Methamphetamine

Jeffery Smith Jr, 34 of Lancaster
12:00n Victory and Valley
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Bringing Contraband into Jail

Kevin Aslanian, 20 of Burbank
3:30p Alameda and Glenoaks
Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI, Possession of Drugs for Sale

William Quentin Darrell, 54 of Glendale
4:45p 110 N Glenoaks
Drunk in Public

Curt Alan Burns, 52 of Burbank
6:00p Palm and First
Drunk in Public, Criminal Threats, Interfering Or Obstructing A Public Business Establishment

Marvin Hanson Vick, 28 of Moreno Valley
8:30p Walmart
Petty Theft

Anthony Joseph Telesco, 32 of Burbank
2008 Havenway
Drunk in Public

Jesus Gandara, 21 of Bellflower
7:00p Redacted
Statutory Rape, Drunk in Public, Resisting An Executive Officer, Criminal Threats

Fernando Ramirez Santa Cruz, 33 of North Hollywood
6:20p 10950 Sherman Way
Petty Theft

January 8th
Priscilla Martinez, 33 of Burbank
1:10a Recacted
Corporal Injury on Spouse

Sherry Maruja Rogers, 22 of Menifee
1:40a LAPD Metro
Disturbing The Peace

John Hensley, 56 of Westminster
4:45p 326 N San Fernando
Drunk in Public

Emanuel Ray Hernandez, 30 of San Fernando
10:30p San Fernando and Floyd
Possession of Methamphetamine

January 9th
Jacqueline Jasmine Soto, 19 of North Hollywood
12:01a 750 Whitnall
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Gerardo Lomas, 26 of Sun Valley
12:01a Redacted
Petty Theft

Christopher Sergio Gharibi, 27 of Burbank
10:55a Flower and Verdugo
Driving with Suspended License, Reckless Driving

Antonio Hernandez, 52 of Burbank
5:05p 101 N Victory
Drunk in Public, Failure to Appear

Taylor Patrick Dickens, 24 of Burbank
6:50p 113 E Alameda
Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance

January 10th
Marquito Tulio McCusker, 37 of Burbank
12:30a Parish and Verdugo
Drunk in Public

Reaves Avery Washburn, 34 of North Hollywood
1:30p Main and Riverside
Drunk in Public

Carlos Molina, 25 of Northridge
4:30a 101 E Alamada
Possession of Controlled Substance

Mariel Saucedo, 29 of Los Angeles
4:30a 101 E Alamada
Possession of Controlled Substance

Jane Ortega, 25 of Sylmar
4:30a 101 E Alamada
Possession of Controlled Substance, FTA

Norayr Nazinyan, 48 of Glendale
11:48a Burbank Jail Lobby
Burglary

David Charles Howell, 35 of Burbank
1001 N San Fernando
Drunk in Public, FTA

Jose Luis Martinez, 31 of Sylmar
9:10p 2211 N Hollywood Way
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Petty Theft

Daryl Spence, 64 of Studio City
10:10p First and Tujunga
Drunk in Public

January 11th
Daniel Earl McLaughlin, 58 of Valley Village
8:40a BPD Jail Lobby
Assault & Battery

Sonia Elena Vega, 47 of North Hollywood
11:21a Jail Lobby
Petty Theft

Cora Skie Villacis, 21 of Barstow
11:50a 2921 Grimser
Resisting Arrest, Petty Theft

Ruben Alejandro Martinez, 36 of Sun Valley
1:50p 1800 W Magnolia
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jorge Alatorre, 41 of Santa Clarita
3:30p 125 E Palm
Petty Theft

McQuade Apache, 24 of Burbank
3:50p 902 Third Street
Battery on a Peace Officer, Drunk in Public

Troy Marsay Hammock, 56 of Lancaster
5:35p 1300 Empire
Grand Theft

Thomasine Shepard, 33 of Burbank
9:10p Redacted
Domestic Battery

Sidnee Melissa Lewis, 39 of Los Angeles
11:50p Verdugo and Victory
DUI

January 12th
Carlos Giovanni Melendez, 31 of North Hollywood
12:10a Verdugo and Avon
Possession of Methamphetamine, Assault & Battery, Possession Of Burglary Tools, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, False Identification to a Police Officer

Rodney Ray Matheney, 54 of Burbank
2:00a Burbank PD Lobby
Probation Violation

Andrew Steven Wood, 29 of Burbank
9:00a Frederic and Magnolia
Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance

Migaol Leon, 25 of Canoga Park
12:05p Brighton and San Fernando
DUI

Lupercio Carlos, 25 of Sun Valley
8:00p Santa Anita and Third
Criminal Threats

Alan Osorio, 20 of Glendale
9:30p Starlight Bowl
Vandalism

Alberto Alexander Guardado, 20 of Glendale
9:30p Starlight Bowl
Vandalism

Fernando Martinez Cruz, 20 of Glendale
9:30p Starlight Bowl
Vandalism

James Evans Sterns, 58 of West Los Angeles
10:40p 300 N San Fernando
Parole Violation

January 13th
Kyle Alexander Rodriguez, 23 of Burbank
1:20a Brace and Haven

Lerman Mesropyan, 36 of Burbank
12:05p Thornton and Ontario
Drunk in Public

Tresia Emeese Garrott, 23 of Lake View Terrace
9:30a Jail Lobby
Petty Theft

Vince Anthony Evans, 33 of Glendale
10:30a Jail Lobby
Petty Theft

Tyler Kenneth Macdonald, 25 of Burbank
10:40a 300 E Olive
Possession of a Controlled Substance, False Identification to a Police Officer

Jessica Marie Garibay, 41 of Ventura
5:07p 2627 Hollywood Way
Drunk in Public

Andranik Baltanyan, 26 of Los Angeles
6:20p Fry’s
Suspended DL for DUI, Petty Theft

Alyssa Nichole Aros, 23 of Mission Hills
7:35p First and Palm
DUID

Joe Miller, 51 of Burbank
10:58p 1044 E Santa Anita
Battery on a Peace Officer

January 14th
Artin Khoygani Arakelian, 34 of Glendale
12:30a 2101 E Empire
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance, Burglary

Laurence Zuzo, 24 of Encino
12:00n 1500 Screenland
Possession of a Controlled Substance, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance, Bringing Contraband into Jail

Adalberto Hernandez, 32 of San Fernando
4:25p 1000 N San Fernando
Petty Theft

Mesrop Kazarian, 40 of Burbank
4:30p 1812 Scott Road
Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of a baton

Noe Parra, 24 of North Hollywood
6:45p Quality Inn
Burglary

Fernando Becerril Jr, 23 of North Hollywood
6:45p 2255 N Buena Vista
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Identity Theft

Stephanie Carolina Powell, 21 of Westlake Village
6:45p 2255 N Buena Vista
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Identity Theft

Vazhen Mkrtchyan, 55 of Glendale
9:06p Western and Glenoaks
DUI

January 15th
Armen Almasyan, 18 of Sun Valley
1:00a Kenneth and Lamer
Exhibition of Speed

Hakop Nazaryan, 37 of North Hollywood
2:30a Alameda and Flower
DUI Causing Injury

Miguel Ramirez Mendoza, 67 of Los Angeles
7:00a Alameda and Evergreen
Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance

Gerardo Ariel Leon, 24 of Los Angeles
7:00a Evergreen and Riverside
Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, DUI of Drugs

Brittany Raquel Fesperman, 24 of Burbank
12:00n 452 E Angeleno
Possession of Methamphetamine, Suspended DL for Driving Offenses, Possession of Controlled Substance, Trespassing

Hayrapet Yengulyan, 59 of North Hollywood
2:20p Costco
Petty Theft

June Trevanta Davis, 22 of Burbank
3:20 Redacted
Corporal Injury on Spouse

Lilia Amaro, 28 of Los Angeles
7:10p Starbucks
Drunk in Public, FTA

Michael Rojas, 24 of North Hollywood
9:20p Redacted
Suspended DL for Driving Offenses, Corporal Injury on Spouse

Mike Kasparian, 51 of Glendale
9:00p Chandler and Fairview
Drunk in Public

Tyrone M Warney. 36 of Burbank
10:10p Redacted
Petty Theft, Brandishing a Weapon, Gun or Firearm, Domestic Battery, Criminal Threats, Child Endangerment

January 16th
Sigifredo Fajardo Verano, 77 of Burbank
1:49a Redacted
Corporal Injury on Spouse Sentencing

Edwin Oswaldo Suchite, 27 of North Hollywood
8:25a Magnolia and Buena Vista
False Impersonation, Suspended DL for DUI, DUI, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger

Joseph Cincinione, 39 of Burbank
11:40a Central Library
Contempt of Court, Battery on a Peace Officer, Drunk in Public

Linda Jean Hammel, 54 of Burbank
10:10p Redacted
Domestic Battery

Richard Allen Colton, 60 of Burbank
10:35p Lokest and Alameda
DUI

January 17th
Michael Angeles Rodriguez, 36 of Burbank
12:15p 216 E Cedar
Probation Violation

Brian Nicholas Habashi, 31 of Burbank
11:30a 939 E Elmwood
Vandalism, Criminal Threats

Norma Lissette Sorto, 40 of North Hollywood
12:45p BPD Jail Lobby
Petty Theft

William Joesph Covey, 68 of La Crescenta
3:00p Hollywood Way and Burton
DUI

Damien Patrick Holland, 36 of Burbank
5:05p LAPD Van Nuys
Identity Theft

Areg Mkrtumyan, 43 of Burbank
9:20p 900 W Burbank
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Eduardo Antonio Hanke, 27 of Burbank
9:15p 2301 Cantalina
Elder Abuse

January 18th
Andrew Trujillo, 28 of Los Angeles
12:15a Target
Shoplifting, Petty Theft, False Identification to a Police Officer

Noe Adam Mendoza Jr, 30 of Burbank
12:35a Clark and Griffith Park
Drunk in Public

Derek Guillermo Chavez, 26 of Burbank
11:00a Buena Vista and Thornton
Identity Theft, Possession Of Methamphetamine For Sale

Vanessa Vega, 23 of Burbank
11:00a Buena Vista and Thornton
Identity Theft, Possession Of Methamphetamine For Sale

Frank Steven Anderson, 56 of Burbank
2:40p Buena Vista Library
Violating a Restraining or Protective Order

Garegin Torosyan, 25 of Glendale
7:00p 2311 Hollywood Way
Petty Theft

Donald Trotter, 23 of Lancaster
9:45p Redacted
False Identification to a Police Officer, Corporal Injury on Spouse, Parole Violations, Identity Theft, Burglary and Conspiracy

Destiny Trotter, 25 of Adelanto
9:45p Redacted
Parole Violations, Identity Theft, Burglary and Conspiracy

January 19th
Christopher Enrique Meza, 26 of Arleta
5:33a 135 E Olive
DUI

Karl George Krejc, 25 of Glendale
8:38a Jail Lobby
Peeping Tom

Didier Villanueva, 23 of Sun Valley
7:54a First and Angeleno
Possession Of Methamphetamine

Richard Dale Holman, 36 of Van Nuys
10:25a Santa Anita and Lake
Driving While Addicted to Drugs

Liliia Bondarenko, 21 of Los Angeles
2:34p Jail Lobby
Petty Theft

Johnny Angel Robles, 22 of Burbank
4:50p Hollywood Way and Magnolia
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Petty Theft

Jane Doe, 37 of Los Angeles
7:38p Lincoln and Burbank
Battery on a Peace Officer

Aaron Eugene Dyer, 48 of Burbank
10:35p Olive and Victory
Drunk in Public

January 20th

