Burbank Police Nab Two In Home Invasion Attempt

The Burbank Police Department Responded to the 3000 block of N. Naomi St. at around 10 o’clock Wednesday night after receiving a 911 call from a resident stating that she could see people breaking into her home.

Units were immediately dispatched and swarmed the area along with Burbank’s “Air1” overhead.

Units conducted a felony stop at Naomi and Scott Rd. on two subjects in a black BMW less than a block north of the address.

A search of the home by the Burbank Police Department eliminated the possibility of any outstanding suspects in the residence. The two males in the BMW were arrested at Naomi and Scott, and are considered persons of interest in this investigation.

It is still very early on in the investigation and more information will be shared as it is made available.

