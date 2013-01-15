Schiff to Hold Open House in New Burbank Office

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) announced that due to redistricting, he has moved his district office from Pasadena to Burbank. As mandated by the Constitution, California underwent a decennial redistricting period last year based on the 2010 Census, and as a result, the federal district boundaries have shifted and representation for local areas has changed. California chose to draw its new congressional district lines through a Citizens Commission, and Schiff was recently sworn in to serve as the Representative for California’s 28th Congressional District including all or parts of Atwater Village, Burbank, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Glendale, Griffith Park, Hollywood, Hollywood Hills, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta, Los Feliz, Montrose, Pasadena, Shadow Hills, Silver Lake, Sunland, Tujunga and West Hollywood.

“I’m happy to open my new district office in the center of the newly-redrawn 28th Congressional District,” said Schiff. “My staff have always provided the best service to constituents possible, and this move makes it easy for constituents to come in for help with federal agencies, for meetings with caseworkers, and to share their thoughts and concerns.”

Schiff’s new district office in Burbank just opened this past week. The new office — located in downtown Burbank at 245 E. Olive Ave., Suite 200 — is centrally located in the redrawn district, which now goes from the western part of Pasadena to West Hollywood. Congressman Schiff’s district office can be reached by calling (818) 450-2900 or (323) 315-5555, or by fax at (818) 450-2928.

Rep. Schiff will host an “Open House” for constituents to come and meet with the Congressman, caseworkers and staff members to assist and discuss issues relating to the federal government on Thursday, February 21 from 4:30 – 7:00 pm.

