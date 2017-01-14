Burbank Boys’ Basketball Outlasts Arcadia

The Burbank High boys’ basketball wasn’t clicking on all cylinders for four quarters Friday night when the Bulldogs entertained visiting Arcadia High.

But Burbank got things done in the fourth quarter and prevailed 52-47.

Burbank improved to 14-4 overall and 3-2 in league.

“I think we did what we needed to do to win,” Burbank coach Jamayne Potts said. “We played a really good defensive game. We held them to 21 points in the second half. We struggled shooting in the first half.”

Potts said he saw some improvements as the game went along.

“I was happy with our defense. The game was close. I think we can do things such as putting the ball in the hole a little bit more,” Potts said. “In the second half we had more of a sense of urgency to get to the loose balls. There is a lot of respect for Arcadia and our league. We knew it was going to be a dogfight.”

After a slow start, Burbank took the lead with 1 second left in the first quarter on a layup by Cameron Sweeten made it 13-11.

Arcadia (8-9, 1-4 in league) was tough. A three pointer by Andrew Quon late in the first half gave the Apaches a 26-21 lead.

Burbank closed out the half with baskets from Michael Woods and Abdullah Kobaissi.

Arcadia continued to give Burbank fits in the third quarter, taking a three-point lead Sweeten hit a three-pointer with four seconds in the period to tie things up at 39.

Sweeten hit a huge shot with 3:27 left to play, as his three pointer gave the Bulldogs a 46-43

lead.

Sweeten had 13 points to lead Burbank.

Woods had 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Ben Chavez had nine points.

Faraz Khandaker finished with seven points.

Abdullah Kobaissi had six points. Henrik Anassian finished with four points and Thomas Clark had two points.

