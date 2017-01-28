Burbank Boys’ Basketball Team Runs Past Hoover

By Nareg Atteukenian

After trailing in the first quarter, the Burbank High boys’ basketball team took the lead on the first basket of the second quarter and never looked back, defeating visiting Hoover High 78-48 Friday evening in a Pacific League contest F.

Scoring 27 points in the second quarter, including three 3-pointers from Faraz Khandaker, helped surge the Bulldogs to a commanding 38-23 halftime lead.

Having two usual starters come off the bench, Faraz Khandaker and Abdullah Kobaissi, helped to give the Bulldogs the surge they needed in the second quarter.

“I wanted each senior to have an opportunity to start,” Burbank coach Jamayne Potts said of his decision to start Henrik Anassian and Ben Chavez. “I’m comfortable with starting any of them.”

Burbank (16-6, 5-4 in league) took advantage of its opportunities to shoot from long distance, making 13 three-pointers.

“We definitely have the ability to hit the three ball,” Potts said. “We’re going to shoot a very good percentage when its open.”

Burbank guard Henrik Anassian, who generally comes off the bench, assessed the situation.

“They were taking away the paint so we took the open three,” Anassian said.. “We take whatever was given to us.”

Ben Chavez had a spectacular night hitting three consecutive three-pointers to start the fourth quarter, Potts was able to give his younger players a chance to get into in the action.

After a group of Burbank sophomores entered the game with 3:10 left, they hit subsequently hit three more three-pointers to help extend Burbank’s lead and finish the game on a strong note.

“I have a lot of confidence in the sophomores,” says coach Potts. “The pressure is nothing new because they battle every day at practice.”

Burbank held Hoover to just six points in the fourth quarter.

Burbank was led by Michael Woods who had 15 points. Ben Chavez had 14 points, Khandaker and Kobaissi had 12 each. Luke Johnson had six points, Cameron Sweeten had five, Anassian and Chance Van Hook had three each. Erik Harutyunyan and Jared Pasion had two points each.

