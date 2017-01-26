Burbank Girls Soccer Prevails Over Burroughs, 2-1

By Rick Assad

It took seven games before the Burbank High girls’ soccer team had its first win.

Since then the Bulldogs have played with more consistency and on Wednesday hosted Burroughs which they held off 2-1 in a Pacific League match.

Burbank (3-8-2 and 3-4-2 in league) seized control 1-0 on a goal from sophomore midfielder Maria Perez from 10 yards and just under nine minutes left in the opening half.

For Perez, a transfer from Birmingham, Alabama, this was her first involvement in the rivalry.

“I just knew they were rivals,” she said. “It was pretty intense. It felt pretty good to get the win and the goal. I felt the support from the girls.”

Burbank’s lead was extended to 2-0 on a tally by senior forward Kira Bochard from 25 yards and 13 minutes remaining in the second half.

“I think that we’re finally starting to jell,” Burbank coach Eric Montoya said. “They trust each other now. I think a win like this gives us a lot of confidence for the [CIF Southern Section] playoffs, if we make it that far.”

But there was still enough time for the Indians to make a serious run and it was made even more likely when senior midfielder Maddie Riggs knocked one into the net off a rebound with 12 minutes on the clock.

On the play, junior forward Tatiana Mosdale’s shot from point-blank range hit the top of the goal and bounced downward at Riggs, who banged it home.

“We played better in the second half,” Burroughs coach Brady Riggs said. “I’m pleased with the effort, as always. I’m trying to develop soccer players here.”

What followed from this juncture was four consecutive kicks from the Bulldogs, who recently tied Crescenta Valley 3-3 and defeated Muir 10-0, was a boot from 10 yards by senior defender Melanie Tirado with 10 minutes, a blast from senior midfielder Danielle Yanez a minute later from 15 yards, a strike from sophomore midfielder Isabel Partida and Bochard’s kick with seven minutes left that senior goalie Emily Orsatt saved brilliantly.

Burroughs (10-6-1 and 6-3 in league) did have two shots during the extra time against senior goalie Nicole Winters. They came from senior midfielder Alondra Solis and Riggs.

There were no attempts from either team during the first 11 minutes until junior forward Adrianna Sarukhanyan’s kick from 20 yards and 28 minutes left that sailed too high.

Two minutes later, Burroughs junior midfielder Abbie Riggs’ shot from close range missed.

With 18 minutes left, Yanez’s penalty kick from 25 yards ventured wide left and with 12 minutes remaining, Partida’s try from 10 yards was scooped up by Orsatt.

Burbank senior forward Priscilla Romero’s 20-yard rocket with 10 minutes left was off target.

Sarukhanyan’s kick from 25 yards and seven minutes remaining didn’t find the net and her attempt two minutes later from the same distance also failed to hit the back of the net.

The second half opened with senior midfielder Mireya Gonzalez’s kick from 10 yards and 38 minutes left and Yanez’s attempt from 30 yards, one minute later.

With 34 minutes left, Mosdale had an excellent opportunity for a kick, but she passed the ball to Maddie Riggs, who had the ball blocked.

Bochard’s clever header from five yards a minute later also failed to find the goal and Sarukhanyan’s 25-yard shot with 28 minutes showing wasn’t successful.

Yanez’s throw-in landed in the box with 19 minutes left, but Orsatt grabbed it and Mosdale’s attempt with 15 minutes showing was wide left.

