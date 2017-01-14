Burroughs Boys Basketball Routs Glendale, 67-33

By Rick Assad

It was good news from the opening tip for the Burroughs High boys’ basketball team which laid waste to host Glendale in a Pacific League match that was essentially over at the intermission.

Of course, the second half had to be played and when it was concluded the Indians prevailed 67-33 on Friday night.

Burroughs was never headed and in complete control with senior forward Tristen Hull scoring a game-high 23 points, including 13 points in the opening half.

The Indians darted in front 33-14 after 16 minutes as they converted 12 of 24 shots (50 percent) from the field.

“We set the tone early,” first-year Burroughs coach Allan Ellis said. “We stayed focused and didn’t take any possessions off. We knew that we were going to face a zone and we were ready for that.”

On the evening, Burroughs was successful on 25 of 57 attempts from the floor for 43.8 percent while making 11 of 15 free throws (73.3 percent).

The Nitros struggled to find the hoop as they shot 25 percent (10 of 40) and drilled 13 of 25 (52 percent) from the charity stripe.

Burroughs (11-6 and 3-2 in league) powered ahead 22-11 in the opening frame behind Hull’s six points and senior guard Austin Marx (nine points) adding a pair of three-pointers.

The Indians drained four three-pointers in the opening period and made six overall from behind the stripe.

In the second quarter, Hull accounted for seven points while junior swingman Carson Clarke (six points) tossed in four points.

The Indians made 13 of 33 attempts from the field (39.3 percent) in the second half while holding the Nitros to four of 21 (19 percent).

“I think that we can play with anyone in the league and we can compete with anyone in the league,” Ellis said.

Hull went back to work in the third quarter tacking on eight points, while junior guard Omar Searcy scored all five of his points and Marx dropped in three points.

Sophomore guard Zion Bazzell drilled two from three-point range in the fourth period and senior guard Justin Henderson (nine points) chimed in with six points.

Senior forward Daniel Madden led the Nitros (9-8 and 1-3 in league) with eight points while senior guard Edrik Abnous Masihi and sophomore point guard Cole Fajardo each added five points.

Related Posts: