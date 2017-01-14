Rally Attempt by Burbank High Girls’ Basketball Team Falls Short

The Burbank High girls’ basketball had its ups and down this season.

Friday night the Bulldogs struggled early on, but finished strong.

Unfortunately, visiting Arcadia High answered every challenge Burbank made and held on for a 48-43 Pacific League victory.

“We were very flat in the first half. If they played like they did in the fourth quarter we win the game no question about it,” Burbank coach John Wells said. “We have a problem of when we’re bad, we’re bad and when we’re good, we’re good. We have to find the middle.”

Burbank (10-10 overall, 2-3 in league) played without starting point guard Ani Sarkisyan, who was out with an undisclosed injury.

“When you’re without your guard who runs your offense it makes things tougher, but we got the flow in the fourth quarter we just got it too late,” Wells said.

Burbank trailed 26-16 at halftime and 33-26 going into the fourth quarter.

But that is when Sarah Sarquiz got hot.

Sarquiz scored eight of her team-high 13 points in the final quarter.

She hit a key three pointer with 4 minutes to play to cut the deficit to 37-34. She hit another three pointer at the 2:36 mark to make it 41-39.

Burbank tied things at 43 with 1:04 left as Sabrina Zakarian picked up a rebound and put it back in.

But Arcadia’s Lindsey Young hit a three pointer with 43 seconds left that stunned the Bulldogs.

Burbank did have opportunities in the end, but could not convert.

The Bulldogs got seven points each from Zakarian, Osanna Tirityan and Stephanie Grigorian. Center Emma Kerr had six points. Emily Pennings had three points for the Bulldogs.

