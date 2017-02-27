Burbank Unified CTE Days Expose High School Students To Career Paths

More than 100 different employers and school programs set up shop at John Burroughs High School and Burbank High School on February 23 and 24 for the annual Burbank Unified CTE Days.

Focusing on real world careers after high school graduation, the Career Technical Education (CTE) program in BUSD presents the yearly event to the approximately 5000 high school students in grades 9 through 12 at the District’s two high schools.

“The goal of CTE Day is to expose our students to a variety of opportunities for their future,” commented Diana Dysthe, Career Technical Education Counselor for Burbank Unified School District.

According to Dysthe, the post-high school job opportunities and schools represented at CTE Day included: 321 Acting Studio, Allied Universal, Apprenticeship Contacts, Burbank Mental Health, ABCO Technology, Academy of Art, BHDI, Air Force ROTC, Airforce, American Career College, Annenberg School of Nursing, AOF/CTE, Army, Art Center, Arts Institute, Aveda Institute, Boys and Girls Club, Brand College, BAS, Burbank Coordinating Council, Burbank Federal Credit Union, Burbank Fire, Burbank Police Department, Burbank Library, Burbank Mental Health, Burbank YMCA, Burbank Youth Employment, Burbank Water & Power, C2 Educate, California Highway Patrol, Calarts, Capstone College, Casa Loma College, Catalyst, Chapman University, Cinema Makeup School, City of Burbank Park and Recreation, City of Burbank Volunteers, City of Glendale Youth Alliance, College of the Canyons, College Planning Experts, Columbia College, Community Based Education & Development, Comprehensive Community Health Centers, Concorde College, Concordia University, Bill Eafort, Collins College of Hospitality, Management ( Cal Poly Pomona), CSUN Cynthia Martinez/outreach, CSUN Dave Moon Meta Lab/Visocom, CSUN, Mark Farquhar/Animation, CSUN, Gimmy/Engineering, CTE and Career Center, DeVry, DSN Information Communication Technology & Digital Media, EDD Glendale Workforce Service, E.I. School of Professional Makeup Jose Luis Hernandez/Director of Enrollment Services, El Camino College, 5 D Spectrum, Eido, GKK Works, Electrical Training Institute, FAA Safety Team Program, Facey Medical Group, FCI Fashion, FIDM, Food Forward, Galaxy Medical Center, GCC Tiffany Nakawatase/fire/nursing/business/STEM/Culinary, GCC Animation, GCC Outreach, Glendale Career College (NW College), Heartland Institute of Financial Education, Job Corp, Lakeside Medical, LAVC, LA Trade Tech, Job Snap, Kids’ Community Dental Clinic, LA County Sheriff Depatrment, Los Angeles Academy of Figurative Art, Los Angeles Mission College, Local 250 HVAC/R, Local 250, Local 78, Local 761, MEI International Academy, Men’s Warehouse, Mount Sierra College, MUD, Musicians Institute, Navy, National Guard, NY Film Academy, Northwest College, Paul Mitchell, PCC, PCC Lancer’s Radio, Pierce College, Pinner Construction Co., Prieto Architects, Providence Hospital, Public Works Recycle Center, Public Works Traffic Division, Realtors Burbank Association, Revolution Prep, SCHI (Southern California Health Institute, SMCC, Schneider-Electric, So.Cal Sheet Metal, Vatel MBA Of Hospitality and Management, Socal Pipe Organization, Southwest Airlines, Spartan College, Syracuse University, UEI, UTI, Verdugo Job Center and Woodbury University.

