Caltrans Announces Construction Timeline for the Week

Victory Place from Empire Place to Empire Avenue.

Victory Place from Empire Place to Empire Avenue will be reduced to one lane for both northbound and southbound traffic. Work hours will be from Friday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. to Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 a.m. Flaggers will be on site to direct motorists.

Installation of overhead signs may require intermittent closures on Leland Way. Access to homes and driveways will be maintained at all times. Watch for flaggers.