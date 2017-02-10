Caltrans Announces Construction Timeline for the Week

Construction Activities
Work will occur during daytime hours unless otherwise noted.
SR-134 to Magnolia Boulevard
Providencia Avenue Bridge: Crews are installing girders (support beams), diaphrams (girder connectors) and tension bolts for construction of the deck for the Providencia Avenue Bridge. This operation will occur at night between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Sonora, Western, Alameda Bridges: Demo and structure excavation in the median for Sonora, Western and Alameda Bridges continues.
Magnolia Boulevard to Buena Vista Street
Leland Way: Crews will install sign structures for the new Empire Avenue off-ramp and the Buena Vista Street off-ramp just north of Leland Way.
Empire I-5 Undercrossing: Crews are constructing the deck that will connect Empire Avenue to San Fernando Boulevard under I-5.
Empire Avenue: Crews will continue to install forms and rebar and strip walls west of Victory Place at Empire Avenue.
Hollywood Way to Burbank Boulevard (Railroad): Crews are working to complete the track and signals for the railroad.
Northbound I-5 San Fernando Boulevard On-Ramp: Crews continue to construct the footing and walls for the Northbound I-5 San Fernando Boulevard on-ramp. In addition, crews are removing the vegetation on the slopes and setting k-rail.
Closures and Detours
SR-134 to Magnolia Boulevard
Northbound and Southbound I-5 Nighttime Lane Closures.
The number one and two lanes (far left lanes) on northbound and southbound I-5 will be closed through mid- to late-February at night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Lane closures for Sonora Avenue, Western Avenue and Alameda Avenue.
Intermittent daytime lane closures, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., under the I-5 bridge. Traffic will be maintained in both directions. Some sidewalk closures are expected as well. A pedestrian detour will be provided.
Magnolia Boulevard to Buena Vista Street
Victory Place from Empire Place to Empire Avenue.
Victory Place from Empire Place to Empire Avenue will be reduced to one lane for both northbound and southbound traffic. Work hours will be from Friday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. to Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 a.m. Flaggers will be on site to direct motorists.
Installation of overhead signs may require intermittent closures on Leland Way. Access to homes and driveways will be maintained at all times. Watch for flaggers.
