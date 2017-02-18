Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Opens

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, the nation’s fastest-growing, extreme-value grocery retailer, has opened at 1615 W. Verdugo Avenue, with a ribbon cutting ceremony and complimentary luncheon provided by In N Out. Todd Pruitt, the independent owner-operator, presented a $1,000 donation in Grocery Outlet gift cards to Burbank Temporary Aid Center.

Grocery Outlet offers the same brands as traditional grocery stores, but at prices 40-70% less. Its buyers scour the country to find the top manufacturers with excess inventory, and seasonal closeouts so Grocery Outlet can offer WOW savings of 50% or more on thousands of name-brand products.

Grocery Outlet stores are independently operated by local families who are committed to supporting their communities. “I am thrilled to open a Grocery Outlet here in Burbank and bring our neighbors the most exciting way to save money on their groceries,” said independent owner-operator Todd Pruitt. “The partnership with Grocery Outlet allows me to be true entrepreneur, create new jobs and have a positive impact on the neighborhood.”

