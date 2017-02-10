IKEA Opens Largest Store in the United States Right Here in Burbank

The opening of the new Burbank IKEA Store located at 600 IKEA Way just a 1/2 mile from it’s previous location was of grand size right like the store itself. The new IKEA Store the largest in the United States had the largest opening crowd for any retailer located in Burbank.

Starting on Tuesday night several hundred lined up outside the store property and awaited till the approval time of 6:00am to move into a queued area in the stores parking lot. The store held a lottery to determine the first 26 customers who would enter the store and win a free IKEA Sofa. The next 100 won IKEA chairs and all the kids received gifts.

The official ceremonies started late around 8:45 pm and the official opening was the sawing of a log in Swedish is a sign of Good Luck.

Customers were welcomed into the new store by hundreds of store employees making noise with inflated thunder sticks. The estimate of guests the opening day exceeded 5000 guests.

Here is a gallery of opening day activities.

