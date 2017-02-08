JBHS Drama Pippin Brings Magic, Song And Dance To Burbank

The JBHS Drama Pippin mainstage musical opens Friday, February 10, showcasing the singing, acting, dancing and musical talents of John Burroughs High School’s Drama, Choir and Instrumental Music students.

“It is always such a thrill to collaborate with our talented choir director, Brendan Jennings, and our amazing band director, Taylor Arakelian, on our musical productions to give a comprehensive theatre experience to our students and community,” commented JBHS Drama Director Guy Myers.

“When you add in the expert technical direction of Jon King and his tech students, we are able to continue to try to bring audiences polished and professional productions.”

“The show involves the search for fulfillment when you don’t know which way to turn, and the themes in Pippin remain as relevant today as they were when they were first written,” Myers explained. “Our dedicated cast has been up to the challenges the show has to offer and our choreographer, Jennifer Stanley, has pushed them to help them excel!”

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked and Godspell) and the book written by Roger O. Hirson, the original Broadway production of Pippin was directed by Bob Fosse. The Broadway show won five Tony Awards.

Senior Aubrianna Rohan plays Catherine and senior Sully Zack portrays Pippin.

“She is one of the players in the show that tries to show Pippin that he wants more than just an ordinary, simple life,” said Rohan. “She is one of the driving forces to push him to complete the finale! But she and Pippin end up falling in love which jeopardizes his role in the finale.”

The JBHS Drama Pippin “has been such a blast and Grandma is the easiest and also trickiest part I’ve ever played,” added senior Maddie Seiffert.

“Grandma gets to run the stage and be her own person. She’s funny and raunchy and I love her. The cast is wonderful and truly made up of all triple threats. I’m really lucky to be working with all these people.”

“Like any production, it was a lot of hard work and tedious hours,” commented student producer and senior Faith Auon. “But every second was always spent building towards something phenomenal, even if you can’t tell in the beginning.”

“Working with Mr. Myers is always an honor, be it as his student producer or his actors. I think I can speak for everyone when I say that when you go into a production with Guy Myers, you know you’re going to come out the other side with an outstanding show.”

“Pippin is a great show for a number of reasons, but one of the most notable is the artistic freedom it gives the director,” Auon added. “You can adapt it to any artistic style to make it your own, and I think we really achieved that in our production of Pippin. It was a dream to work with such a gifted cast and crew, I cannot wait for everyone else to see the amazing work we’ve accomplished!”

The JBHS Drama Pippin runs February 10 and 11 at 7:00 p.m. and February 12 at 2:00 p.m. at the Burroughs High School auditorium. Admission is $10 for students, seniors and faculty and $20 for adults. Tickets are available at the show and online in advance.

