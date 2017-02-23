Suspected Residential Burglary / Auto Theft Suspect Arrested

On February 18, 2017, at 6:20 PM, the Burbank Police Department took a report of a residential burglary that occurred in the 700 block of East Angeleno Avenue. The victims reported that $5,000 in cash had been stolen from their home, along with jewelry, credit cards, clothing, and their 2010 Honda Civic. The Honda was equipped with the LoJack stolen vehicle recovery system.

A short time later, while officers were still talking to the victim around 7:15 PM, the Burbank/Glendale Police Joint Air Support Unit picked up a LoJack signal associated with the stolen Honda in the downtown Burbank area. The Flight Crew saw the car driving and alerted responding police officers. The vehicle was then stopped by the Burbank Police near the intersection of San Fernando Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. One male occupant inside the car was detained.

Further investigation at the scene of the traffic stop led to the recovery of the stolen money taken in the residential burglary on Angeleno Ave. The vehicle was also confirmed to be the Honda Civic stolen from the home. The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Nicolas Megee, a transient from the Santa Monica area. Megee admitted to committing the burglary and was placed under arrest.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s has filed one count each of residential burglary and grand theft auto against Megee. An additional charge of trespassing was also filed, after Megee implicated himself in the unlawful entry of another home in Burbank, where he took a bath and cut his hair.

Megee is currently being held in-lieu of $150,000 bail and is due in court later today.

