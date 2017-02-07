Two Burbank Gang Members Arrested For Assault With A Gun

The Burbank Police Department has identified and arrested two suspects involved in a gang-related assault, said Sergeant Claudio Losacco in a release to the media today. Both suspects are documented gang members.

On January 27, 2017, around 9:15 PM, a male (16 years old) and female (17 years old), were confronted by four suspects near the intersection of Magnolia Blvd. and Shelton St. At least two of the suspects were armed with handguns and threatened the victims. In an effort to protect themselves, the victims ran away, but were chased down an alley by the suspects. At some point during the altercation, several gunshots were fired by the suspects. Nobody was struck by gunfire and the victims were not injured.

Burbank Police Detectives located surveillance footage which captured the incident. Investigators have identified and arrested one minor and one adult suspect, both believed to be the gunmen. The adult is Alejandro Puebla, 19, of Burbank. The minor is a male, 16, also of Burbank.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed one count of assault with a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement against Alejandro Puebla. He is being held in-lieu of $1 million bail and is due in court today. Charges against the minor are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Burbank Police Detective B. Fekety at (818) 238-3210. If you wish to remain anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP,” or by using the website www.LACrimeStoppers.org.