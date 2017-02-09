Things To Do in Burbank for Valentine’s Weekend and Day!



Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, but not everyone can take their loved one out on that day. Some will have to go out this weekend and there is plenty to do in Burbank from now and until February 14th. There are also things for those of us who have no one to spend the holiday with. In fact, there are even things for parents to do with their kids.

Here are some of things that can make your special time with your special one even more, well, special.

Friday, February 10th

Burbank Central Library

Where:110 N Glenoaks Blvd.

About: At 3:30p, Crafty Kids Valentine’s. A drop-in craft program where you can design your own valentine. All materials are provided and no registration is required.

Website: Burbank Central Library

The SmokeHouse Restaurant

From: February 10-13th

Where: 4420 Lakeside Dr.

About: Serving a Sweetheart Special as well as our regular menu. (Sweetheart special available for dinner only)

Website: SmokeHouse

For Piano and Harp at the Falcon Theatre

From: February 10-12th

Where: 4252 Riverside Dr.

About: Oscar Levant, the brilliant, witty, pill-popping concert pianist, wakes up to find himself in the Psych Ward of Mt. Sinai Hospital. His past collides with his present, as he grapples with his demons to save his marriage and his sanity. It’s a nightmarish, and sometimes hilarious journey, from addiction to redemption, as he verbally jousts with Jack Paar, is haunted by the genius of George Gershwin, and moves in with his only friend, Harpo Marx.

Website: Falcon Theatre

Saturday, February 11th

Little White Chapel

Where: 1711 N Avon St.

About: Hey everyone! Star Collaborative Dance Academy is having a Valentine’s Day Showcase! Tickets are $10/person for ages 3+ and $5/person for ages 1-2.

Website: Tickets

Flappers Comedy Club

Where: 102 East Magnolia Blvd.

About: At 7:30p, Flappy Valentine: Hot Sexy Singles Comedy Show starring Jodi Miller. Join us on Valentine’s Day with some of our hottest up-and-coming comedians and headliners bringing hilarious and heartwrenching stories. You thought it was difficult to be single in L.A.? You haven’t heard anything, yet!

At 9:30p, Friend Zone w Andy Peters from Wandertown. With The Friend Zone, Robin Ryan and Crystal Charee invite their comedian friends to invite their non-comedian friends to try stand-up for the first time and everyone performs on the show together, with special guest Hannah Leskosky. Robin and Crystal round out the evening with an amazing, national touring comedian and homemade (generally unicorn-themed) raffle prizes.

Website: Flappers

Urban Press Winery

Where: 316 North San Fernando

About: Not a Valentine’s Day Party. Come join us for an amazing evening. Bring your friends and make new ones while we DON’T celebrate Valentines Day with lots of wine (5 to choose from), pizza, and karaoke.

$35 gets you all you can Drink Wine and Food 9-11pm.

Website: Urban Press Winery

Sunday, February 12th

Geeky Teas

Where: 2120 W Magnolia Blvd.

About: Single Mingle Night starting at 1p. Single? This is the event for you. No pressure. Just wanna make new single pals? Totally cool. This event is all about meeting new people for the sake of expanding your friends circle and finding more people to play with. If romance blooms though, save us some cake. $5 per person as usual, no outside food. BYOB okay.

Website: Geeky Teas

Yummy Cupcakes

Where: 2918 W. Magnolia Blvd

About: Cupcake Decorating Class at 3p. For $37 per person you will learn to make 4 cupcakes and 1 cupcake push pop with different toppings and frostings. All while getting lessons from pros. Best part everyone goes home with box of cupcakes.

Website: Yummy Cupcakes

Tuesday, February 14th

The SmokeHouse Restaurant

Where: 4420 Lakeside Dr.

About: Serving our Special Valentine’s Menu featuring several Smoke House favorites starting at 3pm. (Regular dinner menu not available on Valentine’s Day)

Website: For the full menu, click here.

The Castaway Restaurant

Where: 1250 E. Harvard Rd.

About:Roses are red, violets are blue, celebrate love with our romantic view! Treat your Valentine to our romantic Three-Course Prix Fixe Dinner Menu for just $75 per person.

Website: For the full menu, click here.

Flappers Comedy Club

Where: 102 East Magnolia Blvd.

About: At 7p, Craig Shoemaker -The Lovemaster. From his new 90-minute SHOWTIME special, “Daditude,” it´s The Lovemaster, Craig Shoemaker! His ability to entertain in an amusing & relevant way is one act you don´t want to miss. Includes a rose for a ladies and a condom for the guys. Tickets are $25.

At 9p, Love is Dead With Joey Coco Diaz. Joey started his Comedy career in Denver, after serving a short stint at a correctional facility, where he realized that he could actually make people laugh. After his release, Joey gave it a try in a real Comedy Club, and that was it! His R-rated outlook on life will get you howling in your seats. Whether it´s lighting a hooker´s wig on fire, or attacking a Nun in the 5th grade, you´ll be cheering for him. Film and TV credits include Children´s Hospital, Stand-Up Revolution, The Mentalist, The Longest Yard, and Spider-Man 2. A longtime regular on Joe Rogan´s podcast, Joey also has his own podcast, which he co-hosts with Felicia Michaels, called Beauty and Da Beast. Includes a condom for the ladies and a rose for the guys.

Website: Flappers

Burbank Bar and Grille

Where: 112 N San Fernando Blvd.

About: Valentine’s Day with Cuban Vocalist Lily Hernandez at BBG’S in downtown Burbank. Come and find out why Burbank Bar and Grille Tuesdays are so much fun! Good food, fun environment, friendly people, great music, lots of dancing, and an amazing dance class!!

Dance class at 8:30 pm with Polet V. $10 cover / with available seating for couples and group parties

This event will be held indoors but our cozy rooftop patio with wall fireplaces will be open too

Full bar and restaurant/ Valentine’s special dinner menu available. Music by DJ Ricubana / featuring guest DJ ReyCua. Hosted by DJ Ricubana

Website: Burbank Bar and Grille

Urban Press Winery

Where: 316 North San Fernando

About: Valentines Day Crepes and Wine. $150 for each couple: includes Unlimited Savory and Sweet Crepes, one glass of wine each, and a bottle of our Lyric Brut Sparkling Wine. Crepe Choices include: Beef, Chicken, and Vegetarian. Sweet Crepes include: Nutella and Banana, Grand Mariner and Lemon Zest, or Belgian Chocolate and Anjou Pears.

Website: Urban Press Winery

Common Wealth Restaurant

Where: 3900 W Riverside Dr.

About: Chef’s Valentine’s Prix Fixe Menu All for $160 per couple

Website: For the full menu, click here.

The STAGE California Fusion Restaurant and Cafe

Where: 546 S San Fernando Blvd.

About: A six course meal for $80 per person

Website: For the full menu, click here.

Tony’s Darts Away

Where: 1710 W Magnolia Blvd.

About: My Bloody Valentine’s, Alesmith Brewing Company plus a Cactus because sometimes love hurts.

Website: Tony’s Darts Away

Daily Grill

Where: 2500 Hollywood Way.

About: Three Course Prix Fixe for $45 per person.

Website: For the full menu, click here.

If I missed your event, please contact me to add it.

