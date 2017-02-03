Where To Watch the Super Bowl In Burbank On Sunday



Are you looking for somewhere to watch the big game on Sunday in Burbank, but don’t know where to go? Here are some options where you can go to watch the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI aka 51 and Lady Gaga’s monster of a halftime show.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Where: 235 S First St.

Special: For just $10, customers can get a Certified Angus Beef 1/2 pound Steakhouse Bacon Cheeseburger, Fries & 16 oz. Bud Light. The game day special is valid in the BullsEye Bar at every Black Angus restaurant. Additionally, Black Angus has all day happy hours on drinks and full-sized appetizers the day of the Super Bowl.

Website: Black Angus Steakhouse

Geeky Teas

Where: 2120 West Magnolia Boulevard

Special: The game is aloof my friends! The tension, the anxiety, the sheer adrenaline rush as your team scores a goal. Oh man, I love the puppy bowl. We’ll be showing it on the big screen (as well as the kitty half time show) while we game. Come play with us! $5 per person for our gaming room.

Did I mention they will be having kitten adoptions during the game?

Website: Geeky Teas

Burbank Bar and Grille

Where: 112 N San Fernando Blvd.

Special: GET A CHANCE TO WIN A 40″ LED TV! who doesn’t want that? Enjoy our ALL Day Super Bowl Happy Hour Plus Drink Specials $3 Coors and $5 Martinis. $5 off Seafood and Appetizer Platter.

Website: Burbank Bar and Grille

Tequilas Cantina & Grill

Where: 4310 W Magnolia Blvd.

Special: Happy hour during game starting at 2:30

Website: Tequilas Cantina & Grill

Champ’s Sports Pub

Where: 4103 Burbank Blvd.

Special: You Could Win This Awesome Cool Gift…….Playstation 4…….But You Have To Be Here To Be In This Free Raffle!! They Will Have Lots Of Other Fun Giveaways Throughout The Game. A Free Football Pool With Novelty Prizes. Food And Drink Specials.

Website: Champ’s Sports Bar

The Park Bar and Grill

Where: 2007 W Burbank Blvd

Special: $10 all you can eat buffet, Jello Shots, fun! Plus $15 Buckets of Domestic bottles of beer all day (6 bottles). $4 Micheladas, Bloody Mary’s, and Mimosas all day too!

Website: The Park and Grill

Flappers

Where: 102 East Magnolia, Burbank, CA 91502

Special: Come on down and watch the teams battle it out against the on our 72″ big screen TV on Superbowl Sunday Feb 5th 2017, 2pm until end of game, NO HASSLE, NO WAITING! Enjoy Sportsbook style viewing in our beautiful, spacious, and comfy showroom. Great food and drink specials, too: $25 gets you admission + all you can eat Fatty Arbuckle Buffet, including Assorted Cheese, Pepperoni, and Veggie Pizzas, BBQ & Buffalo Wings, Hot Dogs, Mini Burger Sliders, French Fries, Warm Pretzel Bites w/ Spicy Mustard, Mac & Cheese w/ Bacon, & unltd soft drink, coffee & tea (alcohol & bottled drinks not included). Full bar service available. Or pay $10 cover with a 2 item minimum (any two food or drink items on our menu)

Website: Flappers

Here are some alternatives for those of you who don’t care about the game, or my case the commercials.

For Piano and Harp at the Falcon Theatre

Where: 4252 Riverside Drive

About: Oscar Levant, the brilliant, witty, pill-popping concert pianist, wakes up to find himself in the Psych Ward of Mt. Sinai Hospital. His past collides with his present, as he grapples with his demons to save his marriage and his sanity. It’s a nightmarish, and sometimes hilarious journey, from addiction to redemption, as he verbally jousts with Jack Paar, is haunted by the genius of George Gershwin, and moves in with his only friend, Harpo Marx.

Website: Falcon Theatre

Kid’s Valentine Day at Dark Delicacies

Where: 3512 W Magnolia Blvd

About: Sunday at 2:00 pm Dark Delicacies presents a Kid’s Valentine Day on Super Bowl Sunday. Let them have some fun too. Scheduled to join the party are Writer/illustrator Dan Santat signing A Crankenstein Valentine plus many of his other books. Annie Banannie Balloon Storyteller signing Dr. Electric Sort of Takes Over the World. Artist Aidan Casserly doing your caricature and Ghoulish Bunny will have their wonderful prints for sale.

Website: Dark Delicacies

Celebrate the Trees for Tu B’Shvat with BJX at Stough Canyon Nature Center

Where: 2300 East Walnut Avenue

About: Join the Burbank Jewish Experience at 2p for a free all-ages party for our trees and the natural world! Meet local wildlife, take a short nature walk, and of course enjoy a slice of cake!

Website: Celebrate the Trees

Drink, Paint, Create at Umami Burger

Where: 4300 W. Riverside Dr.

About: Add a twist to date night, girls night out or simply me time! Come see for yourself and unleash your inner Picasso! We bring ALL the supplies (Apron, Brushes, Canvas, Easel, Paint). Our artist guides you step by step to your completed painting in 2 hours and you take home your masterpiece to showoff to your friends and family! All for $40 starting at 2p.

Website: Drink Paint Create

