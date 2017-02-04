Arrest Reports for Febraury 2017

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrests made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated. The following are Official PUBLIC Records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These Official Records were collected in February 2017 The person(s) named in these listings has only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
February 1st
Sandra Giron Amador, 27 of Pasadena
12:12p BPD Jail Lobby
Petty Theft
Oscar Rivera, 19 of Granada Hills
5:45p 200 E Cypress
Petty Theft
Azat Levon Mnatsakyan, 23 of Los Angeles
6:05p 1051 W Burbank
Possession of Controlled Substance –
Kaur Priya, 26 of Cypress
6:40p 3800 Alameda
Criminal Trespass
Sergio Guerrero, 31 of Sun Valley
7:50p LAPD Van Nuys
Possession of Methamphetamine, Bringing Contraband into Jail
Simonyan Marine, 23 of Los Angeles
10:00p Residence Inn
Grand Theft
February 2nd