Arrest Reports for Febraury 2017

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are Official PUBLIC Records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. These Official Records were collected in February 2017







February 1st

Sandra Giron Amador, 27 of Pasadena

12:12p BPD Jail Lobby

Petty Theft

Oscar Rivera, 19 of Granada Hills

5:45p 200 E Cypress

Petty Theft

Azat Levon Mnatsakyan, 23 of Los Angeles

6:05p 1051 W Burbank

Possession of Controlled Substance –

Kaur Priya, 26 of Cypress

6:40p 3800 Alameda

Criminal Trespass

Sergio Guerrero, 31 of Sun Valley

7:50p LAPD Van Nuys

Possession of Methamphetamine, Bringing Contraband into Jail

Simonyan Marine, 23 of Los Angeles

10:00p Residence Inn

Grand Theft

February 2nd

