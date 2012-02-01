Arrest Reports for January 2012

By On February 1, 2012

3 Replies

Note:– The arrest reports are supplied for public information purposes only. They do not represent a conviction or an outcome of a case. All persons are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.

Updated 2/1/12

Anthony Cesar Figueroa, 41, of Burbank
Reported on January 31, at Olive & First, Burbank
On suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked license

Carolos Franco Munoz, 27, of Burbank
Reported on January 31, in Burbank
On suspicion of spousal battery

Craig Ryan Siner, 35, of Burbank
Reported on January 31, at Buena Vista & Chandler, Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Ian Christian Sotelo, 29,of Burbank
Reported on January 31, at 2311 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank
On suspicion of burglary

Oshin Boodaghian, 27,of Burbank
Reported on: January 25, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of hit and run

William Gifford, 27, of Burbank
Reported on: January 31, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of domestic violence, driving under the influence, selected traffic violations

Romel Barassamian,23, of Burbank
Reported on: January 31, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of trademark counterfeiting

Peter Joseph Canaan, 23, of Burbank
Reported on January 30, in Burbank
On suspicion of spousal abuse

Steven Scott Hale, 61, of Burbank
Reported on January 30, in Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Louis Abraham Katz, 38, of Burbank
Reported on January 30, in Burbank
On suspicion of drug possession

Larry Mitchell, 61, of Burbank
Reported on January 30, at Chandler & Maple, Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication

William Ngo, 30, of Burbank
Reported on Janaury 30, at 921 W. Angeleno, Burbank
On suspicion of child annoying

Eddie Milyern Tomihara, 45, of Burbank
Reported on January 30, at 1219 N. Cordova, Burbank
On suspicion of violating a protective order, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance

James David Trantham, 45, of Burbank
Reported on January 30, at Orange Grove & Victory, Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication

Emilio Marcelo Vivot, 27, of Burbank
Reported on January 30, in Burbank
On suspicion of spousal battery, public intoxication

Zhiguang E. Zhang, 31, of Burbank
Reported on: January 30, in Santa Barbara County
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Eric Hough, 54, of Burbank
Reported on January 29, at 1001 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
On suspicion of burglary

Kenneth Michael Hume, 32, of Burbank
Reported on January 29, at 623 E. Palm Ave., Burbank
On suspicion of battery

Anya Lewis, 30, of Burbank
Reported on January 29, at Sixth & Angeleno, Burbank
On suspicion of drug possession, failure to appear

Selin Petrossian, 25, of Burbank
Reported on January 29, at Sixth & Angeleno,
On suspicion of drug possession

Cesar Amilcar Zepeda, 22, of Burbank
Reported on January 29, in Burbank
On suspicion of spousal battery

Ronald Paluska of Burbank
Reported on: January 29, in San Bernardino County
On suspicion of possession of a weapon in jail/prison

James Phil Bliss, 56, of Burbank
Reported on January 28, at 280 W. Alameda, Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Katherine Patricia Foyle, 39, of Burbank
Reported on January 28, at Olive & Victory, Burbank
On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

Ronald Estuardo Funes, 29, of Burbank
Reported on January 28, at Hollywood Way & Tulare, Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication

Jason Kyu Kim, 29, of Burbank
Reported on January 28, at Glenoaks & Cypress, Burbank
On suspicion of drug possession

Meher Honarchain Saki, 29, of Burbank
Reported on January 28, in Burbank
On suspicion of spousal battery

Jil R. Cinco, 30, of Burbank
Reported on: January 28, in Santa Barbara County
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Sarah Barry, 40, of Burbank
Reported on: January 28, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Jorge Figueroa, 33, of Burbank
Reported on: January 28, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Devin Arthur Dickey, 20, of Burbank
Reported on January 27, at 2529 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

Matthew Fitch, 20, of Burbank
Reported on January 27, at 2255 N. Buena Vista, Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Stephany Stotts, 29, of Burbank
Reported on January 27, at Providencia & Glenoaks, Burbank
On suspicion of driving with a suspended license

Jeffrey Mathis, 54, of Burbank
Reported on: January 27, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of violating a court order

Lia McTague, 26, of Burbank
Reported on: January 27, in Glendale
On suspicion of other charges, driving under the influence

Milan Kiss, 44, of Burbank
Reported on: January 24, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of misdemeanor hit and run

Susan Elizabeth Dexter, 62, of Burbank
Reported on January 26, at Alameda & Naomi, Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Kyle James Dondlinger, 21, of Burbank
Reported on January 26, at 1614 N. Catalina, Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication

James Lowry, 69, of Burbank
Reported on January 26, at the Airport Marriot Hotel, Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication

Janna Ramsdenskovinsi, 43, of Burbank
Reported on: January 26, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of petty theft

Edmond Eskandari, 41, of Burbank
Reported on January 25, in Burbank
On suspicion of domestic violence, indecent exposure

Francisco Anthony Gonzales, 23, of Burbank
Reported on January 25, af 1102 S. Lake, Burbank
On suspicion of aggravated battery

Susan Catherin Hasst, 43, of Burbank
Reported on January 25, at 1223 Scott Rd.
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Samantha Roldan, 26, of Burbank
Reported on: January 25, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of selected traffic violations, failure to appear.

Robert Angarella, 31, of Burbank
Reported on: January 25, in Los Angeles
County On suspicion of battery on a police officer.

Elyssa Diaz, 21, of Burbank
Reported on: January 25, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of possession of drugs for sale.

Anjan Kumar Ray, 48, of Burbank
Reported on January 24, at 1820 W. Verdugo, Burbank
On suspicion of making threats, battery, public nuisance, loitering, public intoxication, failure to appear, warrants.

Erika Reed, 36, of Burbank
Reporrted on January 24, at 2320 N. Catalina, Burbank
On suspicion of drug possession, no license

John Michael Scannell, 54, of Burbank
Reported on January 24, at 3323 W. Victory, Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication, failure to appear

Narek Ohanian of Burbank
Reported on: January 24, at Malibu/Los Hills Sheriff’s Station
On suspicion of witness intimidation

xxxx  xxxxxxxxxxx  34, of Burbank
Reported on: January 24, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of trespassing

Dustin Milam 34, of Burbank
Reported on: January 24, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of possession of controlled substances

Christian Michael Heath, 20,of Burbank
Reported on January 23, at 2219 N. Valley, Burbank
On suspicion of battery

Debbie Kay Milota, 54, of Burbank
Reported on January 23, in Burbank
On suspicion of spousal battery

Tracy Lee Morse, 46, of Toluca Lake Reported on January 23, at 738 N. Keystone, Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Michael L. Holmes, 22, of Burbank
Reported on: January 23, in Santa Monica
On suspicion of public intoxication

Sargon Amanwil Butrus, 27, of Burbank
Reported on January 22, at 731 E. Tujunga, Burbank
On suspicion of grand theft, driving under the influence, drug possession

Timothy Klueter, 24, of Burbank
Reported on: January 22, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Lauren Bermeo, 22, of Burbank
Reported on: January 22, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Carlos Orlando Argueta, 24, of Burbank
Reported on January 21, at Victory & Buena Vista, Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence

John Douglas Benne, 18, of Burbank
Reported on January 21, at Chandler & Ontario, Burbank
On suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon

Norris Junior Winfrey, 48, of Burbank
Reported on January 21, at Grismer & San Fernando, Burbank
On suspicion of robbery

Susanik Demirjian, 23, of Burbank
Reported on: January 21, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Artur Mamidjanyan, 22, of Burbank
Reported on: January 21, in Glendale
On suspicion of narcotics, other charges

Marta Gomez Delgado, 68, of Burbank
Reported on January 20, at the Glendale Jail lobby
On suspicion of petty theft

Cemil Habiboglu, 67, of Burbank
Reported on January 20, at the Glendale Jail lobby
On suspicion of petty theft

Arash Shibaie, 42, of Burbank
Reported on: January 2, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Joseph Miconi Jr., 41, of Burbank
Reported on: January 20, in Glendale
On suspicion of dangerous drugs

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX, 40, of Burbank
Reported on January 19, in Burbank
On suspicion of spousal battery

David Allen Janatka, 48, of Burbank
Reported on January 19, at 107  S. First St., Burbank
On suspicion of making a false bomb report, intgerrfering with a business

Kristopher Maslardzievski, 25, of Burbank
Reported on January 19, at 1110 W. Alameda Ave., Burbank
On suspicion of driving without a license

Francis McNair, 46, of Burbank
Reported on January 19, at Peyton Ave. & Grismer Ave., Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication

Terence John Wren, 24, of Bubank
Reported on January 19, at Palm Ave. & San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
On suspicion of brandishing a deadly weapon

Matthew Wilson of Burbank
Reported on: January 19, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving offenses

Drew D. Williams of Burbank
Reported on: January 17, in Yuba County
On suspicion of kidnapping

Scott Joseph Eschner 36, of Burbank
Reported on January 18, at 118 N. Beachwood Dr., Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Eric William Hough, 24, of Burbank
Reported on January 18, at San Fernando Blvd. & Palm Ave., Burbank
On suspicion of being under the influence of drugs

David Allen Janatka, 48, of Burbank
Reported on January 18, at 127 E. Palm Ave., Burbank
On suspicion of defrauding an innkeeper

Vijay Chandiramani, 33, of Burbank
Reported on January 17, in Burbank
On suspicion of spousal battery

Ryan John Davis, 32, of Burbank
Reported on January 17, at Glenoaks Blvd. & Amherst Dr., Burbank
On suspicion of violating a court order

Curtis Michael Sherrer, 29, of Burbank
Reported on January 17, at Burbank Blvd. & I-5, Burbank
On suspicion of being under the influence of drugs

Julio Abujal of Burbank
Reported on: January 17, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of assault

Rory Roach of Burbank
Reported on: January 17, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving offenses

Aharon Tsarukyan of Burbank
Reported on: January 17, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of other charges

Irena Musoyan of Burbank
Reported on: January 17, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of petty theft

Azatui Dilboyan of Burbank
Reported on: January 17, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of petty theft

Ricky J Gilmore of Burbank
Reported on: January 17, in Orange County
On suspicion of other charges

Kenny Burns, 54, of Burbank
Reported on January 16, at 1420 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Angelo Michael Estrada, 23, of Burbank
Reported on January 16, in Burbank
On suspicion of spousal battery, making threats,

Vartan Sahani, 35, of Burbank
Reported on January 16, at Angeleno Ave. & Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank
On suspicion of drug possession

Janice Anne Vargas, 41, of Burbank
Reported on January 16, at Empire Ave. & Avon St., Burbank
On suspicion of forgery, identity

Ivan Fernandez of Burbank
Reported on: January 16, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of forgery, checks, access cards

Patrick Melton of Burbank
Reported on: January 16, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of narcotics

Graciela Rivas of Burbank
Reported on: January 16, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of hit and run

Elizabeth Ludwickbax, 48, of Burbank
Reported on January 15, in Burbank
On suspicion of spousal battery

Francois Madere, 34, of Burbank
Reported on January 15, at Buena Vista St. & Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Jason Riley Sidore, 40, of Burbank
Reported on January 15, in Burbank
On suspicion of spousal battery

Troy J. Anthony of Burban
Reported on: January 15, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of narcotics, other drugs

Elizabeth Bosen of Burbank
Reported on: January 15, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Elisabeth Peery of Burbank
Reported on: January 15, in Los angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Andre Bartrosouf of Burbank
Reported on: January 15, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Brittany Fesperman of Burbank
Reported on: January 15, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of motor vehicle theft

Stephen James Willette, 25, of Burbank
Reported on January 14, at Providencia Ave. & Kenneth Rd., Burbank
On suspicion of disturbing the peace

Artur K. Mamidjanyan of Burbank
Reported on: January 14, in Los Angeles County z
On suspicion of narcotics

Noe Adam Mendoza, 25, of Burbank
Reported on January 13, at 201 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
On suspicion of robbery, possession of an opium pipe, public intoxication

Cesar Thomas Ramirez, 18, of Burbank
Reported on January 13, at 275 W. Verdugo Ave., Burbank
On suspicion of carrying a concealed dagger

Joaquin Escalante of Burbank
Reported on: January 13, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Carlos Jacinto of Burbank
Reported on: January 13, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Stephen S. Zambarno of Burbank
Reported on: January 11, in Orange County
On suspicion of drunk

Carlos Estrada of Burbank
Reported on: January 10, in Ventura County
On suspicion of petty theft

David Umana Mendez, 19,of Burbank
Reported on January 12, in Burbank
On suspicion of possession of stolen property

Maria Paula Anghel, 25, of Burbank
Reported on January 11, in Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Mark Edward Burrows, 49, of Burbank
Reported on January 11, in Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication

Daniel Armando Christner, 25, of Burbank
Reported on January 11, in Burbank
On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalis, under the influence of drugs

Trudoso Huerta Lujan, 42, of Burbank
Reported on January 11, in Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication

Richard Gerro of Burbank
Reported on: January 11, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of burglary

Daniel Paik of Burbank
Reported on: January 11, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of assault

Anthony Dituri of Burbank
Reported on: January 11, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of disturbing the peace

Michael Dennis Callahan, Jr., 37, of Burbank
Reported on January 10, in Burbank
On suspicion of possession of an opium pipe

Jose Irahetta, 30, of Burbank
Reported on January 10, in Burbank
On suspicion of driving while intoxicated

Carlos Lupercio, 20, of Burbank
Reported on January 10, in Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication

Tigran Tony Majevosyan, 36, of Burbank
Reported on January 10, in Burbank
On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

Christina Lara of Burbank
Reported on: January 8, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Luis Barrera of Burbank
Reported on: January 10, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of trespassing

Mark Cuevas of Burbank
Reported on: January 10, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of robbery

Jama Abdulnasser Bitar, 21, of Burbank
Reported on January 9, in Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication

Joseph Luis Gonzales, Jr., 43, of Burbank
Reported on January 9, in Burbank
On suspicion of violation of a court order, battery, failure to appear, other charges.

James Hamilton Moore, 60, of Burbank
Reported on January 9, in Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication

Caitlin Margarite O’Connel, 23, of Burbank
Reported on January 9, in Burbank
On suspicion of  possession of drug paraphernalia, drug possession

Franz Waldimar Orsan, 45, of Burbank
Reported on January 9, in Burbank
On suspicion of battery, assault with a deadly weapon

Katherine Kane of Burbank
Reported on: January 9, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Robert Haycock of Burbank
Reported on: January 9, in Los Angeles County

Orlando Duron, 36, of Burbank
Reported on January 8, in Burbank
On suspicion of domestic violence

Raymond Patrick Meadows, 34, of Burbank
Reported on January 8, in Burbank
On suspicion of driving with a revoked or suspended license

Jamie Paul Perez, 46, of Burbank
Reported on January 8, in Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication, violation  of a court order, battery, petty theft

Christina Lara of Burbank
Reported on: January 8, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Carlos Fanelli of Burbank
Reported on: January 8, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Thomas R. Jimenez of Burbank
Reported on: January 8, in Fresno County
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Laevell Lee, 40, of Burbank
Reported on January 7, in Burbank
On suspicion of domestic battery

Bryant Gallegos of Burbank
Reported on: January 7, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of selected traffic violations

Michael Fondren of Burbank
Reported on: January 7, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of misdemeanor offenses

1—6-12

Simon Chinivizyan, 18, of Burbank
Reported on January 6, in Burbank
On suspicion of burglary

Oswaldo Humberto Perez, 25, of Burbank
Reported on January 6, in Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Joseph Bryant of Burbank
Reported on: January 6, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of assault and battery, driving offenses

Abgar Berberian of Burbank
Reported on: January 6, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Jasmine Brown of Burbank
Reported on: January 6, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of prostiution

Estaquio Perez of Burbank
Reported on: January 6, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of narcotics

Lidio Diaz of Burbank
Reported on: January 6, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of selected traffic violations

Ivone V. Arroyave of Burbank
Reported on: January 4, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving offenses

Joseph Cirincione, 34, of Burbank
Reported on January 5, in Burbank
On suspicion of battery

Robert Laudisi of Burbank
Reported on: January 5, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of dangerous drugs, vehicle moving violations

Jenny Marquez of Burbank
Reported on: January 5, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of other drugs

William Romosky of Burbank
Reported on: January 5, in Riverside County
On suspicion of other charges

Andrew Allen Bethany, 25, of Burbank
Reported on January 4, in Burbank
On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

Britny Olsen of Burbank
Reported on: January 4, in Ventura County
On suspicion of driving under the influence

Michael Chapman of Burbank
Reported on: January 4, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving offenses

Keith Whittaker of Burbank
Reported on: January 4, in Alameda County
On suspicion of unknown offences

Dena Goodwin, 42, of Burbank
Reported on January 3, in Burbank
On suspicion of domestic battery

Ivan Guillermo Madrid, 19, of Burbank
Reported on January 3, in Burbank
On suspicion of burglary

Maria Esperanza Puerto, 53, of Burbank
Reported on Junuary 3, in Burbank
On suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon

Oshin Megerdichian of Burbank
Reported on: January 3, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of petty theft

Jonathan Kevin Arroyo, 18, of Burbank
Reported on January 2, in Burbank
On suspicion of furnishing alcohol, making a false bomb report.

Craig Sam Calderon, 45, of Burbank
Reported on January 2, in Burbank
On suspicion of domestic violence

Douglas Juarez, 38, of Burbank
Reported on January 2, in Burbank
On suspicion of vandalism

Jack Terastvadsadrian, 28, of Burbank
Reported on January 2, in Burbank
On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

Peter A. Butrus, 18, of Burbank
Reported on January 1, in Burbank
On suspicion of negligent discharging of a firearm

Miguel Angel Franco, 36, of Burbank
Reported on January 1, in Burbank
On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

Brett Michael O’Donnell, 28, of Toluca Lake
Reported on January 1, in Burbank
On suspicion of arson

Eduardo Rios, 44, of Burbank
Reported on January 1, in Burbank
On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

Oshin Farhadian of Burbank
Reported on: January 1, in San Diego County
On suspicion of assault and battery

  1. brittany raquel fesperman

    I do not consent to any information about me on your public post. I want everything under my name to be removed please. If these public post with my name and address is not removed I will have to proceed to file a civil lawsuit. Please take into consideration my rights. Thank you.

