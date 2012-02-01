Arrest Reports for January 2012

Note:– The arrest reports are supplied for public information purposes only. They do not represent a conviction or an outcome of a case. All persons are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.

Anthony Cesar Figueroa, 41, of Burbank

Reported on January 31, at Olive & First, Burbank

On suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked license

Carolos Franco Munoz, 27, of Burbank

Reported on January 31, in Burbank

On suspicion of spousal battery

Craig Ryan Siner, 35, of Burbank

Reported on January 31, at Buena Vista & Chandler, Burbank

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Ian Christian Sotelo, 29,of Burbank

Reported on January 31, at 2311 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank

On suspicion of burglary

Oshin Boodaghian, 27,of Burbank

Reported on: January 25, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of hit and run

William Gifford, 27, of Burbank

Reported on: January 31, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of domestic violence, driving under the influence, selected traffic violations

Romel Barassamian,23, of Burbank

Reported on: January 31, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of trademark counterfeiting

Peter Joseph Canaan, 23, of Burbank

Reported on January 30, in Burbank

On suspicion of spousal abuse

Steven Scott Hale, 61, of Burbank

Reported on January 30, in Burbank

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Louis Abraham Katz, 38, of Burbank

Reported on January 30, in Burbank

On suspicion of drug possession

Larry Mitchell, 61, of Burbank

Reported on January 30, at Chandler & Maple, Burbank

On suspicion of public intoxication

William Ngo, 30, of Burbank

Reported on Janaury 30, at 921 W. Angeleno, Burbank

On suspicion of child annoying

Eddie Milyern Tomihara, 45, of Burbank

Reported on January 30, at 1219 N. Cordova, Burbank

On suspicion of violating a protective order, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance

James David Trantham, 45, of Burbank

Reported on January 30, at Orange Grove & Victory, Burbank

On suspicion of public intoxication

Emilio Marcelo Vivot, 27, of Burbank

Reported on January 30, in Burbank

On suspicion of spousal battery, public intoxication

Zhiguang E. Zhang, 31, of Burbank

Reported on: January 30, in Santa Barbara County

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Eric Hough, 54, of Burbank

Reported on January 29, at 1001 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank

On suspicion of burglary

Kenneth Michael Hume, 32, of Burbank

Reported on January 29, at 623 E. Palm Ave., Burbank

On suspicion of battery

Anya Lewis, 30, of Burbank

Reported on January 29, at Sixth & Angeleno, Burbank

On suspicion of drug possession, failure to appear

Selin Petrossian, 25, of Burbank

Reported on January 29, at Sixth & Angeleno,

On suspicion of drug possession

Cesar Amilcar Zepeda, 22, of Burbank

Reported on January 29, in Burbank

On suspicion of spousal battery

Ronald Paluska of Burbank

Reported on: January 29, in San Bernardino County

On suspicion of possession of a weapon in jail/prison

James Phil Bliss, 56, of Burbank

Reported on January 28, at 280 W. Alameda, Burbank

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Katherine Patricia Foyle, 39, of Burbank

Reported on January 28, at Olive & Victory, Burbank

On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

Ronald Estuardo Funes, 29, of Burbank

Reported on January 28, at Hollywood Way & Tulare, Burbank

On suspicion of public intoxication

Jason Kyu Kim, 29, of Burbank

Reported on January 28, at Glenoaks & Cypress, Burbank

On suspicion of drug possession

Meher Honarchain Saki, 29, of Burbank

Reported on January 28, in Burbank

On suspicion of spousal battery

Jil R. Cinco, 30, of Burbank

Reported on: January 28, in Santa Barbara County

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Sarah Barry, 40, of Burbank

Reported on: January 28, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Jorge Figueroa, 33, of Burbank

Reported on: January 28, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Devin Arthur Dickey, 20, of Burbank

Reported on January 27, at 2529 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank

On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

Matthew Fitch, 20, of Burbank

Reported on January 27, at 2255 N. Buena Vista, Burbank

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Stephany Stotts, 29, of Burbank

Reported on January 27, at Providencia & Glenoaks, Burbank

On suspicion of driving with a suspended license

Jeffrey Mathis, 54, of Burbank

Reported on: January 27, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of violating a court order

Lia McTague, 26, of Burbank

Reported on: January 27, in Glendale

On suspicion of other charges, driving under the influence

Milan Kiss, 44, of Burbank

Reported on: January 24, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of misdemeanor hit and run

Susan Elizabeth Dexter, 62, of Burbank

Reported on January 26, at Alameda & Naomi, Burbank

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Kyle James Dondlinger, 21, of Burbank

Reported on January 26, at 1614 N. Catalina, Burbank

On suspicion of public intoxication

James Lowry, 69, of Burbank

Reported on January 26, at the Airport Marriot Hotel, Burbank

On suspicion of public intoxication

Janna Ramsdenskovinsi, 43, of Burbank

Reported on: January 26, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of petty theft

Edmond Eskandari, 41, of Burbank

Reported on January 25, in Burbank

On suspicion of domestic violence, indecent exposure

Francisco Anthony Gonzales, 23, of Burbank

Reported on January 25, af 1102 S. Lake, Burbank

On suspicion of aggravated battery

Susan Catherin Hasst, 43, of Burbank

Reported on January 25, at 1223 Scott Rd.

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Samantha Roldan, 26, of Burbank

Reported on: January 25, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of selected traffic violations, failure to appear.

Robert Angarella, 31, of Burbank

Reported on: January 25, in Los Angeles

County On suspicion of battery on a police officer.

Elyssa Diaz, 21, of Burbank

Reported on: January 25, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of possession of drugs for sale.

Anjan Kumar Ray, 48, of Burbank

Reported on January 24, at 1820 W. Verdugo, Burbank

On suspicion of making threats, battery, public nuisance, loitering, public intoxication, failure to appear, warrants.

Erika Reed, 36, of Burbank

Reporrted on January 24, at 2320 N. Catalina, Burbank

On suspicion of drug possession, no license

John Michael Scannell, 54, of Burbank

Reported on January 24, at 3323 W. Victory, Burbank

On suspicion of public intoxication, failure to appear

Narek Ohanian of Burbank

Reported on: January 24, at Malibu/Los Hills Sheriff’s Station

On suspicion of witness intimidation

xxxx xxxxxxxxxxx 34, of Burbank

Reported on: January 24, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of trespassing

Dustin Milam 34, of Burbank

Reported on: January 24, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of possession of controlled substances

Christian Michael Heath, 20,of Burbank

Reported on January 23, at 2219 N. Valley, Burbank

On suspicion of battery

Debbie Kay Milota, 54, of Burbank

Reported on January 23, in Burbank

On suspicion of spousal battery

Tracy Lee Morse, 46, of Toluca Lake Reported on January 23, at 738 N. Keystone, Burbank

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Michael L. Holmes, 22, of Burbank

Reported on: January 23, in Santa Monica

On suspicion of public intoxication

Sargon Amanwil Butrus, 27, of Burbank

Reported on January 22, at 731 E. Tujunga, Burbank

On suspicion of grand theft, driving under the influence, drug possession

Timothy Klueter, 24, of Burbank

Reported on: January 22, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Lauren Bermeo, 22, of Burbank

Reported on: January 22, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Carlos Orlando Argueta, 24, of Burbank

Reported on January 21, at Victory & Buena Vista, Burbank

On suspicion of driving under the influence

John Douglas Benne, 18, of Burbank

Reported on January 21, at Chandler & Ontario, Burbank

On suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon

Norris Junior Winfrey, 48, of Burbank

Reported on January 21, at Grismer & San Fernando, Burbank

On suspicion of robbery

Susanik Demirjian, 23, of Burbank

Reported on: January 21, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Artur Mamidjanyan, 22, of Burbank

Reported on: January 21, in Glendale

On suspicion of narcotics, other charges

Marta Gomez Delgado, 68, of Burbank

Reported on January 20, at the Glendale Jail lobby

On suspicion of petty theft

Cemil Habiboglu, 67, of Burbank

Reported on January 20, at the Glendale Jail lobby

On suspicion of petty theft

Arash Shibaie, 42, of Burbank

Reported on: January 2, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Joseph Miconi Jr., 41, of Burbank

Reported on: January 20, in Glendale

On suspicion of dangerous drugs

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX, 40, of Burbank

Reported on January 19, in Burbank

On suspicion of spousal battery

David Allen Janatka, 48, of Burbank

Reported on January 19, at 107 S. First St., Burbank

On suspicion of making a false bomb report, intgerrfering with a business

Kristopher Maslardzievski, 25, of Burbank

Reported on January 19, at 1110 W. Alameda Ave., Burbank

On suspicion of driving without a license

Francis McNair, 46, of Burbank

Reported on January 19, at Peyton Ave. & Grismer Ave., Burbank

On suspicion of public intoxication

Terence John Wren, 24, of Bubank

Reported on January 19, at Palm Ave. & San Fernando Blvd., Burbank

On suspicion of brandishing a deadly weapon

Matthew Wilson of Burbank

Reported on: January 19, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of driving offenses

Drew D. Williams of Burbank

Reported on: January 17, in Yuba County

On suspicion of kidnapping

Scott Joseph Eschner 36, of Burbank

Reported on January 18, at 118 N. Beachwood Dr., Burbank

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Eric William Hough, 24, of Burbank

Reported on January 18, at San Fernando Blvd. & Palm Ave., Burbank

On suspicion of being under the influence of drugs

David Allen Janatka, 48, of Burbank

Reported on January 18, at 127 E. Palm Ave., Burbank

On suspicion of defrauding an innkeeper

Vijay Chandiramani, 33, of Burbank

Reported on January 17, in Burbank

On suspicion of spousal battery

Ryan John Davis, 32, of Burbank

Reported on January 17, at Glenoaks Blvd. & Amherst Dr., Burbank

On suspicion of violating a court order

Curtis Michael Sherrer, 29, of Burbank

Reported on January 17, at Burbank Blvd. & I-5, Burbank

On suspicion of being under the influence of drugs

Julio Abujal of Burbank

Reported on: January 17, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of assault

Rory Roach of Burbank

Reported on: January 17, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of driving offenses

Aharon Tsarukyan of Burbank

Reported on: January 17, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of other charges

Irena Musoyan of Burbank

Reported on: January 17, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of petty theft

Azatui Dilboyan of Burbank

Reported on: January 17, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of petty theft

Ricky J Gilmore of Burbank

Reported on: January 17, in Orange County

On suspicion of other charges

Kenny Burns, 54, of Burbank

Reported on January 16, at 1420 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Angelo Michael Estrada, 23, of Burbank

Reported on January 16, in Burbank

On suspicion of spousal battery, making threats,

Vartan Sahani, 35, of Burbank

Reported on January 16, at Angeleno Ave. & Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank

On suspicion of drug possession

Janice Anne Vargas, 41, of Burbank

Reported on January 16, at Empire Ave. & Avon St., Burbank

On suspicion of forgery, identity

Ivan Fernandez of Burbank

Reported on: January 16, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of forgery, checks, access cards

Patrick Melton of Burbank

Reported on: January 16, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of narcotics

Graciela Rivas of Burbank

Reported on: January 16, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of hit and run

Elizabeth Ludwickbax, 48, of Burbank

Reported on January 15, in Burbank

On suspicion of spousal battery

Francois Madere, 34, of Burbank

Reported on January 15, at Buena Vista St. & Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Jason Riley Sidore, 40, of Burbank

Reported on January 15, in Burbank

On suspicion of spousal battery

Troy J. Anthony of Burban

Reported on: January 15, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of narcotics, other drugs

Elizabeth Bosen of Burbank

Reported on: January 15, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Elisabeth Peery of Burbank

Reported on: January 15, in Los angeles County

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Andre Bartrosouf of Burbank

Reported on: January 15, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Brittany Fesperman of Burbank

Reported on: January 15, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of motor vehicle theft

Stephen James Willette, 25, of Burbank

Reported on January 14, at Providencia Ave. & Kenneth Rd., Burbank

On suspicion of disturbing the peace

Artur K. Mamidjanyan of Burbank

Reported on: January 14, in Los Angeles County z

On suspicion of narcotics

Noe Adam Mendoza, 25, of Burbank

Reported on January 13, at 201 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

On suspicion of robbery, possession of an opium pipe, public intoxication

Cesar Thomas Ramirez, 18, of Burbank

Reported on January 13, at 275 W. Verdugo Ave., Burbank

On suspicion of carrying a concealed dagger

Joaquin Escalante of Burbank

Reported on: January 13, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Carlos Jacinto of Burbank

Reported on: January 13, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Stephen S. Zambarno of Burbank

Reported on: January 11, in Orange County

On suspicion of drunk

Carlos Estrada of Burbank

Reported on: January 10, in Ventura County

On suspicion of petty theft

David Umana Mendez, 19,of Burbank

Reported on January 12, in Burbank

On suspicion of possession of stolen property

Maria Paula Anghel, 25, of Burbank

Reported on January 11, in Burbank

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Mark Edward Burrows, 49, of Burbank

Reported on January 11, in Burbank

On suspicion of public intoxication

Daniel Armando Christner, 25, of Burbank

Reported on January 11, in Burbank

On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalis, under the influence of drugs

Trudoso Huerta Lujan, 42, of Burbank

Reported on January 11, in Burbank

On suspicion of public intoxication

Richard Gerro of Burbank

Reported on: January 11, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of burglary

Daniel Paik of Burbank

Reported on: January 11, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of assault

Anthony Dituri of Burbank

Reported on: January 11, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of disturbing the peace

Michael Dennis Callahan, Jr., 37, of Burbank

Reported on January 10, in Burbank

On suspicion of possession of an opium pipe

Jose Irahetta, 30, of Burbank

Reported on January 10, in Burbank

On suspicion of driving while intoxicated

Carlos Lupercio, 20, of Burbank

Reported on January 10, in Burbank

On suspicion of public intoxication

Tigran Tony Majevosyan, 36, of Burbank

Reported on January 10, in Burbank

On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

Christina Lara of Burbank

Reported on: January 8, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Luis Barrera of Burbank

Reported on: January 10, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of trespassing

Mark Cuevas of Burbank

Reported on: January 10, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of robbery

Jama Abdulnasser Bitar, 21, of Burbank

Reported on January 9, in Burbank

On suspicion of public intoxication

Joseph Luis Gonzales, Jr., 43, of Burbank

Reported on January 9, in Burbank

On suspicion of violation of a court order, battery, failure to appear, other charges.

James Hamilton Moore, 60, of Burbank

Reported on January 9, in Burbank

On suspicion of public intoxication

Caitlin Margarite O’Connel, 23, of Burbank

Reported on January 9, in Burbank

On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, drug possession

Franz Waldimar Orsan, 45, of Burbank

Reported on January 9, in Burbank

On suspicion of battery, assault with a deadly weapon

Katherine Kane of Burbank

Reported on: January 9, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Robert Haycock of Burbank

Reported on: January 9, in Los Angeles County

Orlando Duron, 36, of Burbank

Reported on January 8, in Burbank

On suspicion of domestic violence

Raymond Patrick Meadows, 34, of Burbank

Reported on January 8, in Burbank

On suspicion of driving with a revoked or suspended license

Jamie Paul Perez, 46, of Burbank

Reported on January 8, in Burbank

On suspicion of public intoxication, violation of a court order, battery, petty theft

Christina Lara of Burbank

Reported on: January 8, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Carlos Fanelli of Burbank

Reported on: January 8, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Thomas R. Jimenez of Burbank

Reported on: January 8, in Fresno County

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Laevell Lee, 40, of Burbank

Reported on January 7, in Burbank

On suspicion of domestic battery

Bryant Gallegos of Burbank

Reported on: January 7, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of selected traffic violations

Michael Fondren of Burbank

Reported on: January 7, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of misdemeanor offenses

1—6-12

Simon Chinivizyan, 18, of Burbank

Reported on January 6, in Burbank

On suspicion of burglary

Oswaldo Humberto Perez, 25, of Burbank

Reported on January 6, in Burbank

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Joseph Bryant of Burbank

Reported on: January 6, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of assault and battery, driving offenses

Abgar Berberian of Burbank

Reported on: January 6, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Jasmine Brown of Burbank

Reported on: January 6, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of prostiution

Estaquio Perez of Burbank

Reported on: January 6, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of narcotics

Lidio Diaz of Burbank

Reported on: January 6, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of selected traffic violations

Ivone V. Arroyave of Burbank

Reported on: January 4, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of driving offenses

Joseph Cirincione, 34, of Burbank

Reported on January 5, in Burbank

On suspicion of battery

Robert Laudisi of Burbank

Reported on: January 5, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of dangerous drugs, vehicle moving violations

Jenny Marquez of Burbank

Reported on: January 5, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of other drugs

William Romosky of Burbank

Reported on: January 5, in Riverside County

On suspicion of other charges

Andrew Allen Bethany, 25, of Burbank

Reported on January 4, in Burbank

On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

Britny Olsen of Burbank

Reported on: January 4, in Ventura County

On suspicion of driving under the influence

Michael Chapman of Burbank

Reported on: January 4, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of driving offenses

Keith Whittaker of Burbank

Reported on: January 4, in Alameda County

On suspicion of unknown offences

Dena Goodwin, 42, of Burbank

Reported on January 3, in Burbank

On suspicion of domestic battery

Ivan Guillermo Madrid, 19, of Burbank

Reported on January 3, in Burbank

On suspicion of burglary

Maria Esperanza Puerto, 53, of Burbank

Reported on Junuary 3, in Burbank

On suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon

Oshin Megerdichian of Burbank

Reported on: January 3, in Los Angeles County

On suspicion of petty theft

Jonathan Kevin Arroyo, 18, of Burbank

Reported on January 2, in Burbank

On suspicion of furnishing alcohol, making a false bomb report.

Craig Sam Calderon, 45, of Burbank

Reported on January 2, in Burbank

On suspicion of domestic violence

Douglas Juarez, 38, of Burbank

Reported on January 2, in Burbank

On suspicion of vandalism

Jack Terastvadsadrian, 28, of Burbank

Reported on January 2, in Burbank

On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

Peter A. Butrus, 18, of Burbank

Reported on January 1, in Burbank

On suspicion of negligent discharging of a firearm

Miguel Angel Franco, 36, of Burbank

Reported on January 1, in Burbank

On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

Brett Michael O’Donnell, 28, of Toluca Lake

Reported on January 1, in Burbank

On suspicion of arson

Eduardo Rios, 44, of Burbank

Reported on January 1, in Burbank

On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

Oshin Farhadian of Burbank

Reported on: January 1, in San Diego County

On suspicion of assault and battery

