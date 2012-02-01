Arrest Reports for January 2012

Note:– The arrest reports are supplied for public information purposes only. They do not represent a conviction or an outcome of a case. All persons are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.
Anthony Cesar Figueroa, 41, of Burbank
Reported on January 31, at Olive & First, Burbank
On suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked license
Carolos Franco Munoz, 27, of Burbank
Reported on January 31, in Burbank
On suspicion of spousal battery
Craig Ryan Siner, 35, of Burbank
Reported on January 31, at Buena Vista & Chandler, Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Ian Christian Sotelo, 29,of Burbank
Reported on January 31, at 2311 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank
On suspicion of burglary
Oshin Boodaghian, 27,of Burbank
Reported on: January 25, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of hit and run
William Gifford, 27, of Burbank
Reported on: January 31, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of domestic violence, driving under the influence, selected traffic violations
Romel Barassamian,23, of Burbank
Reported on: January 31, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of trademark counterfeiting
Peter Joseph Canaan, 23, of Burbank
Reported on January 30, in Burbank
On suspicion of spousal abuse
Steven Scott Hale, 61, of Burbank
Reported on January 30, in Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Louis Abraham Katz, 38, of Burbank
Reported on January 30, in Burbank
On suspicion of drug possession
Larry Mitchell, 61, of Burbank
Reported on January 30, at Chandler & Maple, Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication
William Ngo, 30, of Burbank
Reported on Janaury 30, at 921 W. Angeleno, Burbank
On suspicion of child annoying
Eddie Milyern Tomihara, 45, of Burbank
Reported on January 30, at 1219 N. Cordova, Burbank
On suspicion of violating a protective order, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance
James David Trantham, 45, of Burbank
Reported on January 30, at Orange Grove & Victory, Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication
Emilio Marcelo Vivot, 27, of Burbank
Reported on January 30, in Burbank
On suspicion of spousal battery, public intoxication
Zhiguang E. Zhang, 31, of Burbank
Reported on: January 30, in Santa Barbara County
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Eric Hough, 54, of Burbank
Reported on January 29, at 1001 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
On suspicion of burglary
Kenneth Michael Hume, 32, of Burbank
Reported on January 29, at 623 E. Palm Ave., Burbank
On suspicion of battery
Anya Lewis, 30, of Burbank
Reported on January 29, at Sixth & Angeleno, Burbank
On suspicion of drug possession, failure to appear
Selin Petrossian, 25, of Burbank
Reported on January 29, at Sixth & Angeleno,
On suspicion of drug possession
Cesar Amilcar Zepeda, 22, of Burbank
Reported on January 29, in Burbank
On suspicion of spousal battery
Ronald Paluska of Burbank
Reported on: January 29, in San Bernardino County
On suspicion of possession of a weapon in jail/prison
James Phil Bliss, 56, of Burbank
Reported on January 28, at 280 W. Alameda, Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Katherine Patricia Foyle, 39, of Burbank
Reported on January 28, at Olive & Victory, Burbank
On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia
Ronald Estuardo Funes, 29, of Burbank
Reported on January 28, at Hollywood Way & Tulare, Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication
Jason Kyu Kim, 29, of Burbank
Reported on January 28, at Glenoaks & Cypress, Burbank
On suspicion of drug possession
Meher Honarchain Saki, 29, of Burbank
Reported on January 28, in Burbank
On suspicion of spousal battery
Jil R. Cinco, 30, of Burbank
Reported on: January 28, in Santa Barbara County
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Sarah Barry, 40, of Burbank
Reported on: January 28, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Jorge Figueroa, 33, of Burbank
Reported on: January 28, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Devin Arthur Dickey, 20, of Burbank
Reported on January 27, at 2529 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia
Matthew Fitch, 20, of Burbank
Reported on January 27, at 2255 N. Buena Vista, Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Stephany Stotts, 29, of Burbank
Reported on January 27, at Providencia & Glenoaks, Burbank
On suspicion of driving with a suspended license
Jeffrey Mathis, 54, of Burbank
Reported on: January 27, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of violating a court order
Lia McTague, 26, of Burbank
Reported on: January 27, in Glendale
On suspicion of other charges, driving under the influence
Milan Kiss, 44, of Burbank
Reported on: January 24, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of misdemeanor hit and run
Susan Elizabeth Dexter, 62, of Burbank
Reported on January 26, at Alameda & Naomi, Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Kyle James Dondlinger, 21, of Burbank
Reported on January 26, at 1614 N. Catalina, Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication
James Lowry, 69, of Burbank
Reported on January 26, at the Airport Marriot Hotel, Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication
Janna Ramsdenskovinsi, 43, of Burbank
Reported on: January 26, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of petty theft
Edmond Eskandari, 41, of Burbank
Reported on January 25, in Burbank
On suspicion of domestic violence, indecent exposure
Francisco Anthony Gonzales, 23, of Burbank
Reported on January 25, af 1102 S. Lake, Burbank
On suspicion of aggravated battery
Susan Catherin Hasst, 43, of Burbank
Reported on January 25, at 1223 Scott Rd.
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Samantha Roldan, 26, of Burbank
Reported on: January 25, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of selected traffic violations, failure to appear.
Robert Angarella, 31, of Burbank
Reported on: January 25, in Los Angeles
County On suspicion of battery on a police officer.
Elyssa Diaz, 21, of Burbank
Reported on: January 25, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of possession of drugs for sale.
Anjan Kumar Ray, 48, of Burbank
Reported on January 24, at 1820 W. Verdugo, Burbank
On suspicion of making threats, battery, public nuisance, loitering, public intoxication, failure to appear, warrants.
Erika Reed, 36, of Burbank
Reporrted on January 24, at 2320 N. Catalina, Burbank
On suspicion of drug possession, no license
John Michael Scannell, 54, of Burbank
Reported on January 24, at 3323 W. Victory, Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication, failure to appear
Narek Ohanian of Burbank
Reported on: January 24, at Malibu/Los Hills Sheriff’s Station
On suspicion of witness intimidation
xxxx xxxxxxxxxxx 34, of Burbank
Reported on: January 24, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of trespassing
Dustin Milam 34, of Burbank
Reported on: January 24, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of possession of controlled substances
Christian Michael Heath, 20,of Burbank
Reported on January 23, at 2219 N. Valley, Burbank
On suspicion of battery
Debbie Kay Milota, 54, of Burbank
Reported on January 23, in Burbank
On suspicion of spousal battery
Tracy Lee Morse, 46, of Toluca Lake Reported on January 23, at 738 N. Keystone, Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Michael L. Holmes, 22, of Burbank
Reported on: January 23, in Santa Monica
On suspicion of public intoxication
Sargon Amanwil Butrus, 27, of Burbank
Reported on January 22, at 731 E. Tujunga, Burbank
On suspicion of grand theft, driving under the influence, drug possession
Timothy Klueter, 24, of Burbank
Reported on: January 22, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Lauren Bermeo, 22, of Burbank
Reported on: January 22, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Carlos Orlando Argueta, 24, of Burbank
Reported on January 21, at Victory & Buena Vista, Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence
John Douglas Benne, 18, of Burbank
Reported on January 21, at Chandler & Ontario, Burbank
On suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon
Norris Junior Winfrey, 48, of Burbank
Reported on January 21, at Grismer & San Fernando, Burbank
On suspicion of robbery
Susanik Demirjian, 23, of Burbank
Reported on: January 21, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Artur Mamidjanyan, 22, of Burbank
Reported on: January 21, in Glendale
On suspicion of narcotics, other charges
Marta Gomez Delgado, 68, of Burbank
Reported on January 20, at the Glendale Jail lobby
On suspicion of petty theft
Cemil Habiboglu, 67, of Burbank
Reported on January 20, at the Glendale Jail lobby
On suspicion of petty theft
Arash Shibaie, 42, of Burbank
Reported on: January 2, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Joseph Miconi Jr., 41, of Burbank
Reported on: January 20, in Glendale
On suspicion of dangerous drugs
XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX, 40, of Burbank
Reported on January 19, in Burbank
On suspicion of spousal battery
David Allen Janatka, 48, of Burbank
Reported on January 19, at 107 S. First St., Burbank
On suspicion of making a false bomb report, intgerrfering with a business
Kristopher Maslardzievski, 25, of Burbank
Reported on January 19, at 1110 W. Alameda Ave., Burbank
On suspicion of driving without a license
Francis McNair, 46, of Burbank
Reported on January 19, at Peyton Ave. & Grismer Ave., Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication
Terence John Wren, 24, of Bubank
Reported on January 19, at Palm Ave. & San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
On suspicion of brandishing a deadly weapon
Matthew Wilson of Burbank
Reported on: January 19, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving offenses
Drew D. Williams of Burbank
Reported on: January 17, in Yuba County
On suspicion of kidnapping
Scott Joseph Eschner 36, of Burbank
Reported on January 18, at 118 N. Beachwood Dr., Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Eric William Hough, 24, of Burbank
Reported on January 18, at San Fernando Blvd. & Palm Ave., Burbank
On suspicion of being under the influence of drugs
David Allen Janatka, 48, of Burbank
Reported on January 18, at 127 E. Palm Ave., Burbank
On suspicion of defrauding an innkeeper
Vijay Chandiramani, 33, of Burbank
Reported on January 17, in Burbank
On suspicion of spousal battery
Ryan John Davis, 32, of Burbank
Reported on January 17, at Glenoaks Blvd. & Amherst Dr., Burbank
On suspicion of violating a court order
Curtis Michael Sherrer, 29, of Burbank
Reported on January 17, at Burbank Blvd. & I-5, Burbank
On suspicion of being under the influence of drugs
Julio Abujal of Burbank
Reported on: January 17, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of assault
Rory Roach of Burbank
Reported on: January 17, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving offenses
Aharon Tsarukyan of Burbank
Reported on: January 17, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of other charges
Irena Musoyan of Burbank
Reported on: January 17, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of petty theft
Azatui Dilboyan of Burbank
Reported on: January 17, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of petty theft
Ricky J Gilmore of Burbank
Reported on: January 17, in Orange County
On suspicion of other charges
Kenny Burns, 54, of Burbank
Reported on January 16, at 1420 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Angelo Michael Estrada, 23, of Burbank
Reported on January 16, in Burbank
On suspicion of spousal battery, making threats,
Vartan Sahani, 35, of Burbank
Reported on January 16, at Angeleno Ave. & Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank
On suspicion of drug possession
Janice Anne Vargas, 41, of Burbank
Reported on January 16, at Empire Ave. & Avon St., Burbank
On suspicion of forgery, identity
Ivan Fernandez of Burbank
Reported on: January 16, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of forgery, checks, access cards
Patrick Melton of Burbank
Reported on: January 16, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of narcotics
Graciela Rivas of Burbank
Reported on: January 16, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of hit and run
Elizabeth Ludwickbax, 48, of Burbank
Reported on January 15, in Burbank
On suspicion of spousal battery
Francois Madere, 34, of Burbank
Reported on January 15, at Buena Vista St. & Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Jason Riley Sidore, 40, of Burbank
Reported on January 15, in Burbank
On suspicion of spousal battery
Troy J. Anthony of Burban
Reported on: January 15, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of narcotics, other drugs
Elizabeth Bosen of Burbank
Reported on: January 15, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Elisabeth Peery of Burbank
Reported on: January 15, in Los angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Andre Bartrosouf of Burbank
Reported on: January 15, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Brittany Fesperman of Burbank
Reported on: January 15, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of motor vehicle theft
Stephen James Willette, 25, of Burbank
Reported on January 14, at Providencia Ave. & Kenneth Rd., Burbank
On suspicion of disturbing the peace
Artur K. Mamidjanyan of Burbank
Reported on: January 14, in Los Angeles County z
On suspicion of narcotics
Noe Adam Mendoza, 25, of Burbank
Reported on January 13, at 201 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
On suspicion of robbery, possession of an opium pipe, public intoxication
Cesar Thomas Ramirez, 18, of Burbank
Reported on January 13, at 275 W. Verdugo Ave., Burbank
On suspicion of carrying a concealed dagger
Joaquin Escalante of Burbank
Reported on: January 13, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Carlos Jacinto of Burbank
Reported on: January 13, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Stephen S. Zambarno of Burbank
Reported on: January 11, in Orange County
On suspicion of drunk
Carlos Estrada of Burbank
Reported on: January 10, in Ventura County
On suspicion of petty theft
David Umana Mendez, 19,of Burbank
Reported on January 12, in Burbank
On suspicion of possession of stolen property
Maria Paula Anghel, 25, of Burbank
Reported on January 11, in Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Mark Edward Burrows, 49, of Burbank
Reported on January 11, in Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication
Daniel Armando Christner, 25, of Burbank
Reported on January 11, in Burbank
On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalis, under the influence of drugs
Trudoso Huerta Lujan, 42, of Burbank
Reported on January 11, in Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication
Richard Gerro of Burbank
Reported on: January 11, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of burglary
Daniel Paik of Burbank
Reported on: January 11, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of assault
Anthony Dituri of Burbank
Reported on: January 11, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of disturbing the peace
Michael Dennis Callahan, Jr., 37, of Burbank
Reported on January 10, in Burbank
On suspicion of possession of an opium pipe
Jose Irahetta, 30, of Burbank
Reported on January 10, in Burbank
On suspicion of driving while intoxicated
Carlos Lupercio, 20, of Burbank
Reported on January 10, in Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication
Tigran Tony Majevosyan, 36, of Burbank
Reported on January 10, in Burbank
On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia
Christina Lara of Burbank
Reported on: January 8, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Luis Barrera of Burbank
Reported on: January 10, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of trespassing
Mark Cuevas of Burbank
Reported on: January 10, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of robbery
Jama Abdulnasser Bitar, 21, of Burbank
Reported on January 9, in Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication
Joseph Luis Gonzales, Jr., 43, of Burbank
Reported on January 9, in Burbank
On suspicion of violation of a court order, battery, failure to appear, other charges.
James Hamilton Moore, 60, of Burbank
Reported on January 9, in Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication
Caitlin Margarite O’Connel, 23, of Burbank
Reported on January 9, in Burbank
On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, drug possession
Franz Waldimar Orsan, 45, of Burbank
Reported on January 9, in Burbank
On suspicion of battery, assault with a deadly weapon
Katherine Kane of Burbank
Reported on: January 9, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Robert Haycock of Burbank
Reported on: January 9, in Los Angeles County
Orlando Duron, 36, of Burbank
Reported on January 8, in Burbank
On suspicion of domestic violence
Raymond Patrick Meadows, 34, of Burbank
Reported on January 8, in Burbank
On suspicion of driving with a revoked or suspended license
Jamie Paul Perez, 46, of Burbank
Reported on January 8, in Burbank
On suspicion of public intoxication, violation of a court order, battery, petty theft
Christina Lara of Burbank
Reported on: January 8, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Carlos Fanelli of Burbank
Reported on: January 8, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Thomas R. Jimenez of Burbank
Reported on: January 8, in Fresno County
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Laevell Lee, 40, of Burbank
Reported on January 7, in Burbank
On suspicion of domestic battery
Bryant Gallegos of Burbank
Reported on: January 7, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of selected traffic violations
Michael Fondren of Burbank
Reported on: January 7, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of misdemeanor offenses
1—6-12
Simon Chinivizyan, 18, of Burbank
Reported on January 6, in Burbank
On suspicion of burglary
Oswaldo Humberto Perez, 25, of Burbank
Reported on January 6, in Burbank
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Joseph Bryant of Burbank
Reported on: January 6, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of assault and battery, driving offenses
Abgar Berberian of Burbank
Reported on: January 6, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Jasmine Brown of Burbank
Reported on: January 6, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of prostiution
Estaquio Perez of Burbank
Reported on: January 6, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of narcotics
Lidio Diaz of Burbank
Reported on: January 6, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of selected traffic violations
Ivone V. Arroyave of Burbank
Reported on: January 4, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving offenses
Joseph Cirincione, 34, of Burbank
Reported on January 5, in Burbank
On suspicion of battery
Robert Laudisi of Burbank
Reported on: January 5, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of dangerous drugs, vehicle moving violations
Jenny Marquez of Burbank
Reported on: January 5, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of other drugs
William Romosky of Burbank
Reported on: January 5, in Riverside County
On suspicion of other charges
Andrew Allen Bethany, 25, of Burbank
Reported on January 4, in Burbank
On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia
Britny Olsen of Burbank
Reported on: January 4, in Ventura County
On suspicion of driving under the influence
Michael Chapman of Burbank
Reported on: January 4, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of driving offenses
Keith Whittaker of Burbank
Reported on: January 4, in Alameda County
On suspicion of unknown offences
Dena Goodwin, 42, of Burbank
Reported on January 3, in Burbank
On suspicion of domestic battery
Ivan Guillermo Madrid, 19, of Burbank
Reported on January 3, in Burbank
On suspicion of burglary
Maria Esperanza Puerto, 53, of Burbank
Reported on Junuary 3, in Burbank
On suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon
Oshin Megerdichian of Burbank
Reported on: January 3, in Los Angeles County
On suspicion of petty theft
Jonathan Kevin Arroyo, 18, of Burbank
Reported on January 2, in Burbank
On suspicion of furnishing alcohol, making a false bomb report.
Craig Sam Calderon, 45, of Burbank
Reported on January 2, in Burbank
On suspicion of domestic violence
Douglas Juarez, 38, of Burbank
Reported on January 2, in Burbank
On suspicion of vandalism
Jack Terastvadsadrian, 28, of Burbank
Reported on January 2, in Burbank
On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia
Peter A. Butrus, 18, of Burbank
Reported on January 1, in Burbank
On suspicion of negligent discharging of a firearm
Miguel Angel Franco, 36, of Burbank
Reported on January 1, in Burbank
On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia
Brett Michael O’Donnell, 28, of Toluca Lake
Reported on January 1, in Burbank
On suspicion of arson
Eduardo Rios, 44, of Burbank
Reported on January 1, in Burbank
On suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia
Oshin Farhadian of Burbank
Reported on: January 1, in San Diego County
On suspicion of assault and battery
