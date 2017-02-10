Burbank Boys Basketball Wins Thriller Over Burroughs

It was everything it should have been and then some.

Four quarters was not enough to break a deadlock between the Burbank and Burroughs high boys’ basketball teams Thursday night in the regular season finale.

In the end the host Bulldogs held on for a 57-54 overtime victory.

“This is what rivalries are about,” Burbank coach Jamayne Potts said. “The thing I like best about the Burbank and Burroughs rivalry is that it is a very friendly rivalry. It is not nasty and that’s how the game and high school athletics should be.”

Although his team didn’t come out on the winning end, Burroughs coach Allan Ellis liked what he saw.

“That’s why I love coaching,” Ellis said. “That environment of seeing the kids go at it, I couldn’t be more proud of my guys. That was an exciting battle, one of the best games I’ve seen in a while.”

Burbank’s Thomas Clark made his only basket of the game count in a big way as he hit a three-pointer with 2:44 left in the overtime period that gave Burbank a four-point lead.

At the time it was the largest lead either team had beyond halftime, as the Bulldogs went up 55-51.

Burroughs fought hard to come back, even after star Tristen Hull fouled out with 1:31 left in overtime.

Zion Bazzell banked in a three-pointer with 44 seconds left in overtime to cut Burbank’s lead to 56-54.

Burbank’s Ben Chavez saved a last-chance opportunity for the Indians as he knocked the ball away from Stefon Foster in the final seconds and prevent a last-second shooting opportunity for Burroughs.

Both teams went back and forth all night.

The largest lead of the game was a 25-15 advantage Burroughs had with 4:34 left in the first half following a three-pointer from Omar Searcy.

Michael Woods sparked Burbank’s comeback with three dunks in the first half, two of which were late in the second quarter. Potts said those were the only slam dunks Woods has had all season.

Burbank cut Burroughs’ lead to 28-27 at halftime.

The Indians had a chance to win in regulation but a layup attempt by Ryan Del Castillo rolled off the rim, forcing overtime.

Woods led Burbank with 20 points. Faraz Khandaker had 15 points and Chavez had nine. Cameron Sweeten had six points and Henrik Anassian and Abdullah Kobaissi each had two points.

Burroughs was led by Hull, who had 14 points. Foster had 13 points and Searcy had 11. Austin Marx had eight points and Del Castillo had four.

