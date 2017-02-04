Burroughs Girls Basketball Gets Revenge on Glendale

By Nareg Atteukenian

The Burroughs High girls’ basketball team had something to prove Friday night when the Indians hosted Glendale High.

After seeing the Nitros snap their the 45-game Pacific League game win streak earlier in the season , the Indians came out looking to make a statement.

This time Burroughs got off to a fast start and cruised to an easy 52-30 victory.

“Offensively we had more confidence,” said Burroughs coach Vicky Oganyan in comparison to the previous game against Glendale. “Our defensive plan wasn’t that much different.”

Burroughs (16-10 overall, 7-3 in league) played an extraordinary first half, coming away with a 26-12 lead at the end of it.

Having not played much of the first half in the previous game against Glendale, Burroughs guard Kamryn Cardenaz made a significant difference for the Indians.

“I wanted to come out early, and the rest of my teammates were all on the same page,” said Burroughs guard Kamryn Cardenaz.

Cardenaz hit three three-pointers in the first half, and gave the Indians the added confidence they were missing in the previous game.

Burroughs went into the second half with a 12-point lead. The Indians showed they weren’t done, by going on an 18-7 run in the third quarter to help pad their lead and cruise to victory in the fourth quarter.

The Indians had their foot on the gas on the entire game and never seemed to ease off of it.

Cardenaz led the Indians in scoring with 20 points, A’sia Morales had eight points. Marin Grote had seven points and Ariana Farias added five points. Jocelyn Rieken had four points and Breana Bauer had three points. Angelia Davtyan had two points, and Jillian Kukawski had one point.

