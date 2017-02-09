Burroughs Girls Basketball Shuts Down Burbank

By Nareg Atteukenian

The Burroughs High girls’ basketball lost to rival Burbank on their home floor earlier this season.

Thursday night in the regular season finale, the Indians returned the favor, defeating the host Bulldogs 37-22.

“It was more of our defense and Burbank struggled in their first half shooting,” said Burroughs coach Vicky Oganyan of the first half effort, which saw her team lead 23-11 at halftime.

Burroughs (18-11 overall, 8-4 in league) outplayed the Bulldogs and kept their guards from getting into a rhythm.

“The conversation at halftime was to make the passes we needed to make, take the shots we needed to take,” Burbank coach John Wells on the changes at the half. “We had some open looks tonight, (but) they didn’t fall.”

Burbank (14-15, 5-7) attempted to rally in the second half of the game but it was too little, too late.

“They came to shut down Ani and Osanna… and myself as a coach,” said Burbank’s coach John Wells about the game. “We needed to make some adjustments and I didn’t make them, and I let this team down tonight.”

Jocelyn Rieken led the Indians in scoring with 14 points. Kamryn Cardenaz had 11 points. Marin Grote had four points and Ariana Farias had three points. A’sia Morales and Caitlyn Pentland each had two points and Angelica Davtyan had one point.

From the Bulldogs, Osanna Tirityan led the way with seven points. Emma Kerr added six points. Sarah Sarquiz, Stephanie Grigorian, and Ani Sarkisyan each had three points.

