Burroughs Girls Water Polo Defeats Arcadia, 10-4; Face CV For League Title

During the course of a season, the Burroughs High girls’ water polo team has faced several challenges.

First there was the regular season and that went fine for the Indians. The Pacific League campaign was next and that also went well.

The next hurdle was Tuesday’s league preliminaries at Burbank High which pitted Burroughs against Arcadia.

That also went in the direction of Burroughs which defeated the Apaches 10-4 behind sophomore driver Gwen Turla’s three goals.

Senior goalie Kate Wilke sparkled as she had 12 saves including two from the five-meter range.

“They played really well on defense,” Burroughs coach Jacob Cook said of his team which will face Crescenta Valley for the league title. “They played hard to get to the league championship.”

That match will be held Thursday at Burbank High with a 5:30 p.m. start.

When asked about the prospects of defeating the Falcons, Cook was hoping for the best.

“That’s going to be really tough,” he said. “We’re going to have to keep them from scoring. We’re hoping to give them a fight.”

Junior driver Dominique Silva and junior point Elizabeth Wrobel each added two goals.

Senior driver Sophia Lozano, sophomore driver Cameron Flores and sophomore setter Bianca Sanchez all tacked on solo goals.

The Indians (14-8 overall and 6-1 in league) outscored Arcadia 4-1 in the first quarter and then added two goals in the second quarter while limiting the Apaches to one goal and led 6-2 at the intermission.

Arcadia put in two goals in the third quarter while the Indians were limited to one goal.

The fourth quarter saw the Indians strike for three goals and the Apaches were held scoreless.

