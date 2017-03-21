Arts at Disney Elementary Big Winner in Matching Funds Challenge

On Friday, March 17, Walt Disney Elementary School’s community came together to thank Warner Bros. Entertainment for a Fundraising Challenge Grant to increase the ARTs for the 2017-2018 school year.

The assembly was attended by VIP from Warner Bros., Mary Elizabeth Michaels, Director of Community Affairs, Megan Martin, Vice President of Intellectual Property Counsel. In addition to BUSD’s Superintendent, Matt Hill, Sharon Cuseo, Asst. Superintendent of Curriculum and Assessment, Dr. John Paramo, Director of Secondary Education and Molly Hwang, Walt Disney’s Principal.

During the assembly, two student ambassadors, Caynin Simokovic and Andrew Francisco expressed their appreciation for the Challenge Grant and the fifth grade students sang “A Capital Idea” under the direction of the Disney Booster Club sponsored music teacher, Robyn Kreisberg. And of course, Disney’s mascot, Iggy the Eagle joined in on the celebration.

Disney was challenged to raise $10,000, and Warner Bros. Entertainment match the amount in a grant up to $10,000.

In three short weeks, Disney parents, grandparents, friends and the Burbank community came together to raise $13, 823.10. All these fund will be used to fund increased ARTs at Disney, giving students the opportunity to express their creativity and increase their self-confidence.

Walt Disney Elementary School wishes to thank Warner Bros. Entertainment for helping Disney Eagles Soar to Success!

