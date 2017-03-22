Burbank Celebrates 40th Year as a Tree City USA

For the 40th consecutive year, Burbank has been named a Tree City USA city joining Sacramento as the only other Tree City USA in California.

The National Arbor Day Foundation gives this national honor out in recognition to Burbank’s commitment to its community forest. Larinda Pontes, Deputy Forester, L.A. County Fire Forestry Division made the presentation to Burbank Mayor Jess Talamantes and Burbank Park & Recreation Director Judie Wilke during Arbor Day festivities held inside McCambridge Park’s Gym due to outside drizzle.

After the presentations, the group went outside where, for the 62nd year, a tree ceremonial tree was planted in McCambridge Park.

The Civic Pride Committee has now headed up the project for the past 20 years,

