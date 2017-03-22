Funeral Procession for Firefighter to Cause Traffic Delays

The City of Burbank is advising drivers and pedestrians in downtown Burbank to expect slight delays Thursday morning March 23, during a funeral procession involving several Burbank Fire Department vehicles.

At 9:30 A.M., approximately 150 members of the Burbank Fire Department will begin a procession of vehicles as they travel to Corona, California to a funeral service for Burbank Firefighter/Paramedic 49-year old Ken Anderson.

The 23-year firefighter/paramedic veteran passed away on March 11, 2017, as a result of medical complications.

East Orange Grove Ave. between N. Glenoaks Blvd. and North Third St. will be closed beginning at 8:30 A.M. as BFD vehicles assemble. Traffic will be briefly delayed once the procession travels from Burbank Fire Department Headquarters to the southbound I-5 onramp at First street (see route map to right).

Due to the significant number of Burbank firefighters who will travel to the memorial, several southland fire departments have offered to send personnel to provide coverage at all Burbank fire stations.

The following departments will be responding to emergency calls within Burbank city limits during the time BFD staff are away: Alhambra, Arcadia, Beverly Hills, Downey, Glendale, Los Angeles City, Manhattan Beach, Montebello, Monterey Park, Pasadena, and Vernon.

“The majority of the Burbank Fire Department will be in attendance,” said Burbank’s Public Information Battalion Chief Officer Ron Barone. “However, some critical members of the command staff will remain behind for continuity in protection of the City. It’s customary for agencies to help one another out in time of need, whether that be major emergencies, or in this case, a tragedy within the fire service family.”

There are no traffic impacts expected when the BFD personnel return from the memorial service later in the day

