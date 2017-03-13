Get Out Of Town!: Perch

Wow. Simply, wow. For a true Get Out of Town experience, just miles from Burbank, check out Perch, the popular and trendy rooftop restaurant and bar in Downtown Los Angeles.

The sunny, French bistro-styled restaurant is filled with comfortable chairs and tables at which to lounge through an excellently prepared meal or a drink. One floor up, the crowded rooftop bar is quite the scene for daytime drinks and nighttime views.

Perch combines an easy elegance with a strict attention to service, for a unique experience with spectacular views. Reservations are often booked up more than a week in advance for popular times, so unless you’re okay to wait, planning ahead is the way to go.

Valet parking for $10 is available on Hill Street. From there, ride a rickety elevator straight out of the Tower of Terror to the 13th floor. To reach the restaurant, cross the hall and ride up to the 15th floor. Those aiming for the apex of the joint, keep going until floor 16.

Perch’s menu is a treat – gorgeous cocktails and a strong offering of beer and wine are complemented by a well-thought out menu of appetizers, salads, small plates and main entrees. The dessert menu is short and sweet.

On a recent visit we went straight for the entrees: Pan Roasted Salmon, Scallops, Steak Frites and Gnocchi with a side of Brussels sprouts.

The salmon was buttery and melted on the tongue,the best salmon I’ve tasted in recent memory. Accompanied by artichoke heart chips, eggplant puree and roasted vegetables, the dish was a symphony of tastes.

The scallops, tender and seared perfectly, were accompanied by an out-of-this-world fresh pea salad and sunchoke-parsnip puree.

The Brussels sprouts were also excellent. Roasted and tossed with bacon and shaved parmesan, then tossed with a sherry vinaigrette, the Brussels sprouts put most other restaurants’ attempts at the dish to shame.

The steak frites, served medium, was bite after incredible bite of properly prepared flat iron steak accompanied by truffled cheese fries in a bordelaise sauce.

And the exquisite gnocchi – airy little balls of potato pasta drenched in an herby creamy sauce and topped with squash flowers – another burst of well-matched flavors in every taste.

Our excursion to Perch was a fantastic experience, one we will continue to repeat. It’s a busy place, popular with a lot of 20-somethings and trendy dressers, but it’s also a wonderful place for an incredible meal, a relaxing drink and a spectacular view.

Editor’s Note: While there’s always a lot going on in Burbank, myBurbank’s “Get Out Of Town!” highlights some of our favorite activities and events outside the town borders.

