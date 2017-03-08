Miller Read In Day Reaches Nearly 800 Elementary Students

The annual Miller Read In Day is a cherished event at Joaquin Miller Elementary School. City and school officials, parents and people from the community stopped by the school on Friday, March 3, to read to every class in Transitional Kindergarten through fifth grade.

“Miller’s Read In Day is one of our students’ and staff members’ favorite activities during the school year,” commented Principal Judy Hession. “We got to spend the day in our pajamas reading!”

Fifty-two guest readers visited the school for Miller Read In Day, reaching the school’s total population of approximately 770 students.

“Every classroom welcomed a guest reader to share a book with them and to talk about why reading is so important to who they are and what they do,” added Hession. “We want our students to know that they do not always have to read to learn information for school.”

Guest readers included Vice Mayor Will Rogers, City Treasurer Debbie Kukta, Fire Chief Tom Lenahan, Police Captain Denis Cremins, City Library Services Director Elizabeth Goldman, Board of Education member Dr. Armond Aghakhanian, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tom Kissinger, Director of Elementary Education Dr. Peter Knapik, Director of Adult Education Emilio Urioste, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent Kimberley Clark, Miller PTA President Wendi Harvel, Miller Booster Club President Claudia Knoell and NASA-JPL Engineer Kevin DeBruin.

Several members of the Burbank Fire Department, current and former staff members of theBurbank Unified School District, representatives from local business and community groups and 25 family members of Miller students also read to the students.

“This special day allowed us to spend the day reading for fun!” Hession also said. “Thank you to all of our readers and we hope that they can return next year!”

