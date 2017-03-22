Owner Thwarts Armed Robbery in Donut Shop

Burbank Police responded at approximately 5:25 a.m Wednesday to Kim’s Donuts & Coffee at 403 North Victory Boulevard in response to a robbery that just occurred.

The owner of the business said two men entered the shop wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks and at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

One suspect held the owner at gunpoint while he removed items from the owner’s pants pockets. The owner grabbed the handgun and became involved in a physical struggle with the suspects.

Both suspects ultimately left the store and were last seen traveling West on Magnolia Boulevard, possibly in a white sedan.

At this time it is not known whether the suspects stole anything.

The owner was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries he received during the altercation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Edwards at (818) 238-3210 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous

