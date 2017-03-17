Things To Do in Burbank for St Patrick’s Day!



Today is St Patrick’s Day and we all become Irish for the day, so why not celebrate like one here in Burbank. Just don’t party too hard.

If you do drink too much, then have a designated driver with you or call someone to give you a lift home. Translation, don’t drink and drive.

The SmokeHouse Restaurant

Where: 4420 Lakeside Dr

About: Join us on Friday, March 17th for our special offer in honors of St. Patrick’s Day: Corned Beef and Cabbage dish served for only $17.95 along with green beer and Irish whiskey served for only $5.00 ALL DAY!

Website: Smokehouse

Urban Press Winery

Where: 316 North San Fernando

About: Live Music with Greg Gilman. Irish Lamb Stew and Colcannon free for members and $10 for everyone else.

Website: Urban Press Winery

Burbank Bar and Grille

Where: 112 N San Fernando Blvd.

About: They have several St Patrick’s Day themed drinks raging from $8 to $13.

Website: Burbank Bar and Grille

Italian Bred at the Colony Theater

Where: 555 North Third Street

About: With in this 85 minute one – woman show, Candice slips in and out of her family impersonations as she cooks up a full meal of growing up Staten Island.

Website: Italian Bred

Barragan’s

Where: 730 N Victory Blvd.

About: Talk about celebrating the melting pot of St. Patrick’s Day in Los Angeles County! How about some great Mexican food and some lively acoustic tunes in the patio under the stars! Larry Gonzales will be playing a variety of popular tunes from the past to the present, so come grab a plate and relax in this beautiful new outdoor lounge! It’s where Ireland meets Mexico…

Website: Barragan’s

Homenetmen Youth St. Patrick’s Day Mixer

Where: 75 E Santa Anita Ave

About: You are all invited to a youth mixer hosted by the Western USA Regional Homenetmen Youth Division. One of our missions is to actively engage the Armenian youth within the community. It is ran by youth, for the youth.

Join us with your friends for a night of music (live DJ), beer (IPA included), photobooth, hookah, tea and food trucks! There will be NO COVER CHARGE and you’ll get a free raffle ticket with free entry.

18+ to attend / 21+ for hookah & drinks

Website: Homenetmen Youth St. Patrick’s Day Mixer

The Snug

Where: 4108 W Magnolia Blvd

About: Bagpiper will be on site 5:30PM – 8:00PM

Budweiser Girl will be on site 8:30PM-10:00PM

Website: The Snug

The Park Bar and Grill

Where: 2007 W Burbank Blvd

About: $1 Taco Day! $3 Mexican Bottled Brews! Local Bands Perform 8pm

Website: The Park Bar and Grill

Yummy Cupcakes

Where: 2918 W. Magnolia Blvd.

About: Themed cupcakes for the holiday.

Website: Yummy Cupcakes

TinhornFlats

Where: 2623 W Magnolia Blvd

About: Guinness flowing nonstop!

Website: TinhornFlats

Joe’s Great Bar

Where: 4311 W. Magnolia Blvd

About: Irish Music all day, featuring Whiskey Sunday (2:00pm), The Radio Publica (5:30pm), The Ploughboys (9:00pm), and a special live performance by The Cleary School of Irish Dance!!!

Website: Joe’s Great Bar

The Other Door Bar

Where: 10437 Burbank Blvd

About: Irish Stew Cookoff. The winner goes home with a $200 Drink Certificate

Website: The Other Door

