Arrest Reports for March 2017

March 1st

Jenny Guadalupe Marquez Rios, 26 of Los Angeles

12:20a Redacted

Child Endangerment

Christopher Martinez, 26 of Burbank

12:20a Clybourn and Oxnard

Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Katrina Parker, 37 of Burbank

8:20a Burbank High

Driving With a Suspended License

Sherrylene Buto Aidasani, 31 of Carson

10:45a Amherst and Glenoaks

Loitering with Intent to Commit Prostitution, Prostitution & Solicitation

Kimberly Gale Phipps, 50 of Glendale

2:10p BPD Jail Lobby

Petty Theft

Vilson Abelyan, 34 of Glendale

4:30p Maple and Olive

Parole Revocation, Possession of Controlled Substance

Indira Saenz, 30 of Winnetka

4:45p Maple and Pass

Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Methamphetamine, Identity Theft

Daniel Dale Lynch, 38 of Realto

6:45p Earthwalk Park

DUI, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Burglary, Credit Card Fraud

Dhanraj Singh Sarai, 25 of Winnetka

11:45p 1130 Hollywood Way

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance

March 2nd

Eric Parker, 39 of Burbank

7:20a Izay Park

Contempt of Court

Timothy Luna, 54 of Los Angeles

9:20a LAPD Metro Division

Receiving Stolen Property, Bringing Contraband into Jail

Milder Jose Arroliga, 47 of Sunland

9:45a Alameda and Pass

Driving with a Suspended DL for DUI, DUI

Eileen Shanette Gabler, 24 of Los Angeles

11:40a Redacted

Domestic Battery, Assault and Battery

Ian Jordan Todd, 29 of Los Angeles

11:40a 4400 and Kling

Possession for Sale of Designated Substances, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Vandalism, Possession of Drugs for Sale, Possession Of Methamphetamine For Sale

Regina Keithtra Taraves, 26 of Sacremento

4:40p 2255 N Buena Vista

Driving on a Suspended License, Prostitution & Solicitation

Debra Brunewolfer, 48 of Los Angeles

9:00p 1800 Empire Ave

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine

Paul Wray Descombes, 50 of West Hills

9:00p 1800 Empire Ave

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance

March 3rd

Nathalie Medina, 24 of Los Angeles

12:10a Glendale PD

Possession of Methamphetamine, Bringing Contraband into Jail

Hrair Ghazarian, 69 of Burbank

12:10a Olive and Victory

Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Threats

Paul Michael Paulsin, 36 of Burbank

8:31p Johnny Carson Park

DUID

Christopher Luis Osete, 28 of Sylmar

9:31 Johnny Carson Park

Possession of Controlled Substance, Petty Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession for Sale of Designated Substances, Possession of Methamphetamine, Credit Card Fraud

Taylor Renee Steinman, 20 of Thousand Oaks

10:15p 1800 Empire Ave

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Petty Theft, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Christopher Wayne Arms, 33 of North Hollywood

10:15p 1800 Empire Ave

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance

March 4th

Kenneth Geraci Hale, 21 of Los Angeles

3:20a Jeffries and Valley

Possession of Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, Transport of Controlled Substance

Adalberto Cazares, 29 of Panorama City

5:00a Alameda and San Fernando

DUI

Metric Jelks, 41 of Los Angeles

1:00p Ovrum Park

Indecent Exposure

Jonathan Ramirez, 24 of Canoga Park

7:30p Empire Center

Possession of Tear Gas, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Vandalism/ Graffiti Tools, Possession for Sale of Designated Substances, Possession of Controlled Substance

Lisett Samantha Garcia, 31 of Canoga Park

7:30p Empire Center

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance

Frederick Paulo Fagiani, 78 of Burbank

9:20p 602 Griffith Park

Contempt of Court

Soltan Gharibian, 71 of Burbank

10:20p Redacted

Domestic Battery

March 5th

Matthew David Medina, 27 of Santa Clarita

3:02a Buena Vista and San Fernando

DUI, Driving Without a License, Possession for Sale of Designated Substances

Joshua Rodolfo Pimentel, 31 of Burbank

2:55a Buena Vista and San Fernando

Possession for Sale of Designated Substances

Isaac Alexander Price, 34 of Burbank

3:11p Olive and Keystone

Drunk in Public

Christopher Resendez, 25 of Panorama City

7:27p Third and Tujunga

Driving on a Suspended License

Lydia Schuler, 29 of Marina Del Rey

10:00p 214 E Alameda

Possession of Hypodermic Needles and Syringes, Possession of Controlled Substance

Ty Mitchell, 47 of North Hills

10:00p Trader Joe’s

Possession of Hypodermic Needles and Syringes, Possession of Controlled Substance

Gusto Iran Soto, 39 of Burbank

11:20p 1301 Victory Place

Possession of Methamphetamine, Petty Theft

March 6th

Andre Azoian, 19 of Glendale

3:15a Magnolia and Glenoaks

Possession Of Burglary Tools, Grand Theft Auto

Krikor Koron Kazanjian, 24 of North Hollywood

3:15a Magnolia and Glenoaks

Misdemeanor Hit and Run, Grand Theft Auto, Transport of Controlled Substance, Possession Of Burglary Tools, Possession for Sale of Designated Substances

Patricia Araceli Ruiz, 40 of Los Angeles

10:45 BPD Jail Lobby

Tresspassing

Aisha Diane Jointer, 40 of Los Angeles

1:30p Frys

Contempt of Court, Petty Theft

Federico Javier Dibartolo, 39 of Tarzana

6:15p Sparks and Magnolia

Vandalism, Forgery

Jesse Adam Mendoza, 29 of Whittier

7:00p First and Magnolia

Driving on a Suspended License

George Eduardo Lugo, 30 of Northridge

7:39p Angeleno and Glenoaks

DUI

Richard Lee Natoli, 61 of Burbank

9:00p LAPD Hollywood

Criminal Threats

Steven Rashawn Sanders, 27 of Hollywood

11:52 Glendale Police

Driving With a Suspended License

March 7th

