Arrest Reports for March 2017

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrests made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated. The following  are Official PUBLIC Records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These Official Records were collected in March 2017 The person(s) named in these listings has only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

March 1st
Jenny Guadalupe Marquez Rios, 26 of Los Angeles
12:20a Redacted
Child Endangerment

Christopher Martinez, 26 of Burbank
12:20a Clybourn and Oxnard
Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Katrina Parker, 37 of Burbank
8:20a Burbank High
Driving With a Suspended License

Sherrylene Buto Aidasani, 31 of Carson
10:45a Amherst and Glenoaks
Loitering with Intent to Commit Prostitution, Prostitution & Solicitation

Kimberly Gale Phipps, 50 of Glendale
2:10p BPD Jail Lobby
Petty Theft

Vilson Abelyan, 34 of Glendale
4:30p Maple and Olive
Parole Revocation, Possession of Controlled Substance

Indira Saenz, 30 of Winnetka
4:45p Maple and Pass
Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Methamphetamine, Identity Theft

Daniel Dale Lynch, 38 of Realto
6:45p Earthwalk Park
DUI, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Burglary, Credit Card Fraud

Dhanraj Singh Sarai, 25 of Winnetka
11:45p 1130 Hollywood Way
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance

March 2nd
Eric Parker, 39 of Burbank
7:20a Izay Park
Contempt of Court

Timothy Luna, 54 of Los Angeles
9:20a LAPD Metro Division
Receiving Stolen Property, Bringing Contraband into Jail

Milder Jose Arroliga, 47 of Sunland
9:45a Alameda and Pass
Driving with a Suspended DL for DUI, DUI

Eileen Shanette Gabler, 24 of Los Angeles
11:40a Redacted
Domestic Battery, Assault and Battery

Ian Jordan Todd, 29 of Los Angeles
11:40a 4400 and Kling
Possession for Sale of Designated Substances, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Vandalism, Possession of Drugs for Sale, Possession Of Methamphetamine For Sale

Regina Keithtra Taraves, 26 of Sacremento
4:40p 2255 N Buena Vista
Driving on a Suspended License, Prostitution & Solicitation

Debra Brunewolfer, 48 of Los Angeles
9:00p 1800 Empire Ave
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine

Paul Wray Descombes, 50 of West Hills
9:00p 1800 Empire Ave
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance

March 3rd
Nathalie Medina, 24 of Los Angeles
12:10a Glendale PD
Possession of Methamphetamine, Bringing Contraband into Jail

Hrair Ghazarian, 69 of Burbank
12:10a Olive and Victory
Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Threats

Paul Michael Paulsin, 36 of Burbank
8:31p Johnny Carson Park
DUID

Christopher Luis Osete, 28 of Sylmar
9:31 Johnny Carson Park
Possession of Controlled Substance, Petty Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession for Sale of Designated Substances, Possession of Methamphetamine, Credit Card Fraud

Taylor Renee Steinman, 20 of Thousand Oaks
10:15p 1800 Empire Ave
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Petty Theft, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Christopher Wayne Arms, 33 of North Hollywood
10:15p 1800 Empire Ave
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance

March 4th
Kenneth Geraci Hale, 21 of Los Angeles
3:20a Jeffries and Valley
Possession of Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, Transport of Controlled Substance

Adalberto Cazares, 29 of Panorama City
5:00a Alameda and San Fernando
DUI

Metric Jelks, 41 of Los Angeles
1:00p Ovrum Park
Indecent Exposure

Jonathan Ramirez, 24 of Canoga Park
7:30p Empire Center
Possession of Tear Gas, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Vandalism/ Graffiti Tools, Possession for Sale of Designated Substances, Possession of Controlled Substance

Lisett Samantha Garcia, 31 of Canoga Park
7:30p Empire Center
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance

Frederick Paulo Fagiani, 78 of Burbank
9:20p 602 Griffith Park
Contempt of Court

Soltan Gharibian, 71 of Burbank
10:20p Redacted
Domestic Battery

March 5th
Matthew David Medina, 27 of Santa Clarita
3:02a Buena Vista and San Fernando
DUI, Driving Without a License, Possession for Sale of Designated Substances

Joshua Rodolfo Pimentel, 31 of Burbank
2:55a Buena Vista and San Fernando
Possession for Sale of Designated Substances

Isaac Alexander Price, 34 of Burbank
3:11p Olive and Keystone
Drunk in Public

Christopher Resendez, 25 of Panorama City
7:27p Third and Tujunga
Driving on a Suspended License

Lydia Schuler, 29 of Marina Del Rey
10:00p 214 E Alameda
Possession of Hypodermic Needles and Syringes, Possession of Controlled Substance

Ty Mitchell, 47 of North Hills
10:00p Trader Joe’s
Possession of Hypodermic Needles and Syringes, Possession of Controlled Substance

Gusto Iran Soto, 39 of Burbank
11:20p 1301 Victory Place
Possession of Methamphetamine, Petty Theft

March 6th
Andre Azoian, 19 of Glendale
3:15a Magnolia and Glenoaks
Possession Of Burglary Tools, Grand Theft Auto

Krikor Koron Kazanjian, 24 of North Hollywood
3:15a Magnolia and Glenoaks
Misdemeanor Hit and Run, Grand Theft Auto, Transport of Controlled Substance, Possession Of Burglary Tools, Possession for Sale of Designated Substances

Patricia Araceli Ruiz, 40 of Los Angeles
10:45 BPD Jail Lobby
Tresspassing

Aisha Diane Jointer, 40 of Los Angeles
1:30p Frys
Contempt of Court, Petty Theft

Federico Javier Dibartolo, 39 of Tarzana
6:15p Sparks and Magnolia
Vandalism, Forgery

Jesse Adam Mendoza, 29 of Whittier
7:00p First and Magnolia
Driving on a Suspended License

George Eduardo Lugo, 30 of Northridge
7:39p Angeleno and Glenoaks
DUI

Richard Lee Natoli, 61 of Burbank
9:00p LAPD Hollywood
Criminal Threats

Steven Rashawn Sanders, 27 of Hollywood
11:52 Glendale Police
Driving With a Suspended License

March 7th

