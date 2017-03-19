Arrest Reports for March 2017

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrests made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated. The following are Official PUBLIC Records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These Official Records were collected in March 2017 The person(s) named in these listings has only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
March 1st
Jenny Guadalupe Marquez Rios, 26 of Los Angeles
12:20a Redacted
Child Endangerment
Christopher Martinez, 26 of Burbank
12:20a Clybourn and Oxnard
Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Katrina Parker, 37 of Burbank
8:20a Burbank High
Driving With a Suspended License
Sherrylene Buto Aidasani, 31 of Carson
10:45a Amherst and Glenoaks
Loitering with Intent to Commit Prostitution, Prostitution & Solicitation
Kimberly Gale Phipps, 50 of Glendale
2:10p BPD Jail Lobby
Petty Theft
Vilson Abelyan, 34 of Glendale
4:30p Maple and Olive
Parole Revocation, Possession of Controlled Substance
Indira Saenz, 30 of Winnetka
4:45p Maple and Pass
Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Methamphetamine, Identity Theft
Daniel Dale Lynch, 38 of Realto
6:45p Earthwalk Park
DUI, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Burglary, Credit Card Fraud
Dhanraj Singh Sarai, 25 of Winnetka
11:45p 1130 Hollywood Way
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance
March 2nd
Eric Parker, 39 of Burbank
7:20a Izay Park
Contempt of Court
Timothy Luna, 54 of Los Angeles
9:20a LAPD Metro Division
Receiving Stolen Property, Bringing Contraband into Jail
Milder Jose Arroliga, 47 of Sunland
9:45a Alameda and Pass
Driving with a Suspended DL for DUI, DUI
Eileen Shanette Gabler, 24 of Los Angeles
11:40a Redacted
Domestic Battery, Assault and Battery
Ian Jordan Todd, 29 of Los Angeles
11:40a 4400 and Kling
Possession for Sale of Designated Substances, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Vandalism, Possession of Drugs for Sale, Possession Of Methamphetamine For Sale
Regina Keithtra Taraves, 26 of Sacremento
4:40p 2255 N Buena Vista
Driving on a Suspended License, Prostitution & Solicitation
Debra Brunewolfer, 48 of Los Angeles
9:00p 1800 Empire Ave
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine
Paul Wray Descombes, 50 of West Hills
9:00p 1800 Empire Ave
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance
March 3rd
Nathalie Medina, 24 of Los Angeles
12:10a Glendale PD
Possession of Methamphetamine, Bringing Contraband into Jail
Hrair Ghazarian, 69 of Burbank
12:10a Olive and Victory
Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Threats
Paul Michael Paulsin, 36 of Burbank
8:31p Johnny Carson Park
DUID
Christopher Luis Osete, 28 of Sylmar
9:31 Johnny Carson Park
Possession of Controlled Substance, Petty Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession for Sale of Designated Substances, Possession of Methamphetamine, Credit Card Fraud
Taylor Renee Steinman, 20 of Thousand Oaks
10:15p 1800 Empire Ave
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Petty Theft, Possession of a Controlled Substance
Christopher Wayne Arms, 33 of North Hollywood
10:15p 1800 Empire Ave
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance
March 4th
Kenneth Geraci Hale, 21 of Los Angeles
3:20a Jeffries and Valley
Possession of Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, Transport of Controlled Substance
Adalberto Cazares, 29 of Panorama City
5:00a Alameda and San Fernando
DUI
Metric Jelks, 41 of Los Angeles
1:00p Ovrum Park
Indecent Exposure
Jonathan Ramirez, 24 of Canoga Park
7:30p Empire Center
Possession of Tear Gas, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Vandalism/ Graffiti Tools, Possession for Sale of Designated Substances, Possession of Controlled Substance
Lisett Samantha Garcia, 31 of Canoga Park
7:30p Empire Center
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance
Frederick Paulo Fagiani, 78 of Burbank
9:20p 602 Griffith Park
Contempt of Court
Soltan Gharibian, 71 of Burbank
10:20p Redacted
Domestic Battery
March 5th
Matthew David Medina, 27 of Santa Clarita
3:02a Buena Vista and San Fernando
DUI, Driving Without a License, Possession for Sale of Designated Substances
Joshua Rodolfo Pimentel, 31 of Burbank
2:55a Buena Vista and San Fernando
Possession for Sale of Designated Substances
Isaac Alexander Price, 34 of Burbank
3:11p Olive and Keystone
Drunk in Public
Christopher Resendez, 25 of Panorama City
7:27p Third and Tujunga
Driving on a Suspended License
Lydia Schuler, 29 of Marina Del Rey
10:00p 214 E Alameda
Possession of Hypodermic Needles and Syringes, Possession of Controlled Substance
Ty Mitchell, 47 of North Hills
10:00p Trader Joe’s
Possession of Hypodermic Needles and Syringes, Possession of Controlled Substance
Gusto Iran Soto, 39 of Burbank
11:20p 1301 Victory Place
Possession of Methamphetamine, Petty Theft
March 6th
Andre Azoian, 19 of Glendale
3:15a Magnolia and Glenoaks
Possession Of Burglary Tools, Grand Theft Auto
Krikor Koron Kazanjian, 24 of North Hollywood
3:15a Magnolia and Glenoaks
Misdemeanor Hit and Run, Grand Theft Auto, Transport of Controlled Substance, Possession Of Burglary Tools, Possession for Sale of Designated Substances
Patricia Araceli Ruiz, 40 of Los Angeles
10:45 BPD Jail Lobby
Tresspassing
Aisha Diane Jointer, 40 of Los Angeles
1:30p Frys
Contempt of Court, Petty Theft
Federico Javier Dibartolo, 39 of Tarzana
6:15p Sparks and Magnolia
Vandalism, Forgery
Jesse Adam Mendoza, 29 of Whittier
7:00p First and Magnolia
Driving on a Suspended License
George Eduardo Lugo, 30 of Northridge
7:39p Angeleno and Glenoaks
DUI
Richard Lee Natoli, 61 of Burbank
9:00p LAPD Hollywood
Criminal Threats
Steven Rashawn Sanders, 27 of Hollywood
11:52 Glendale Police
Driving With a Suspended License
March 7th