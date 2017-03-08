Burbank Boys Basketball Survives in State Tournament

If there is a pattern that Burbank High boys’ basketball team has developed in postseason play this season it has been that the Bulldogs save their best for last.

Despite playing far from its best this season, the Bulldogs did enough to move on in the CIF State Tournament Wednesday defeating visiting Madera South High 55-53 in a Division 4 first-round game.

“I didn’t like our defense the first three quarters, but kudos to us (because) we held them to five points in the fourth quarter,” Burbank coach Jamayne Potts said.

Potts credited his schedule for preparing his team.

“We’ve been in tough games since league,” he said. “We’re able to get through those games because we’ve been in so many.”

Burbank (24-9) will host Blair of Pasadena Saturday at 6 p.m. in the second round of the state Division 4 playoffs.

Burbank didn’t take its first second-half lead until Thomas Clark hit a three pointer with 2:12 left to make it 53-51.

“I thought our half court offense was actually fine. We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, which has been a pattern,” Potts said. “Offensively I was okay with how we did things, what the focus was. We gave up 12 offensive rebounds, so I’m not happy with that. We shot 21 free throws which is good. The more we can shoot, the more we will make even though the percentage may not be great.”

Burbank star Michael Woods agreed that his team has seen better days.

“We executed well, we just didn’t finish our layups and our shots,” Woods said.

Potts said he was surprised to see his team placed in the Division 4 tournament for the state playoffs, and as the top seed for Southern California.

“We’re just out to win each game. We appreciate the support we’ve been getting. We have our own personal goals and we’d like to get back to the championship. Whether a win is ugly or it looks good, it’s just about getting a win.”

Burbank got 10 points each from Woods, Cameron Sweeten and Faraz Khandaker. Abdullah Kobaissi had nine points, Clark had eight, Ben Chavez had five, Henrik Anassian two and Tyrese Willis had one point.

Madera South finishes its season with a 20-12 mark.

