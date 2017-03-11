Suspicious Item Inside Buena Vista Library Forced Friday Morning Closure

Burbank Police Responded to Buena Vista Library Friday at about 7:50 A.M., the library located at 300 N. Buena Vista Street,for a suspicious items found by library employees. The library was closed to the public at the time.

When Police Officers arrived, they found an unattended 12-volt battery in what appeared to be a backpack or cloth gym bag ,inside the library which was connected to a charging system, similar to a trickle charging device. The charging system was plugged into an outlet and a black powder-like substance was scattered on the floor nearby.

Due to the unusual circumstances, the library property and the area immediately surrounding it was cordoned off with yellow Police Line tape. The adjacent roadways of Buena Vista Street and Brighton Street were also closed to traffic as a precaution.

The Burbank Fire Department Hazardous Materials Unit responded to the scene, as well as the Special Enforcement Bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Arson/Explosives Detail.

As a precaution the power to the building was turned off while the investigation was ongoing.

At about 10:50 A.M., the items were found to be safe by L.A.S.D. Arson/Explosives Investigators.

There were no injuries reported. The roadways were re-opened. Library personnel who were sent to the main library for the morning were sent back and the Library opened to the public around 1:00pm.

This incident is still under investigation by the Burbank Police Department. It is unknown who left these items behind, and when.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burbank Police Department Detective Bureau, at 818-238-3210. If you wish to remain anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP,” or by using the website www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

Related Posts: