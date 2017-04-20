BUSD Breaks Ground On New Modular Classrooms

Burbank Unified officials broke ground for two new modular classroom buildings at Robert Louis Stevenson Elementary School on Monday, April 17.

The new buildings replace the aging, existing portable classrooms with more modern facilities and is funded by the Burbank voter-approved Measure S Bond.

“It will be nice to get our teachers and students out of the bungalows and into permanent classrooms,” said Principal Christina Desiderio.

“We thank the Burbank community for their support of Measure S,” commented Matt Hill, Superintendent of the Burbank Unified School District. “This groundbreaking highlights the next phase of the work we are doing to modernize our schools, increase energy efficiency and increase technology for our students.”

Stevenson Elementary’s new modular buildings hold 11 new classrooms with a capacity for 352 students, new restrooms, a utility room and storage room, said Lary Atherton, Program Manager with Cordoba Corporation for the Measure S Bond Projects.

The complete project cost is approximately $5 million and is expected to be completed in October 2017. The modular classroom is a replacement project and does not add any additional student capacity at Stevenson.

Bret Harte and Thomas Jefferson Elementary Schools are also replacing their aging portable classroom buildings with new modular classrooms.

At Bret Harte, there will be 12 new classrooms for 384 students, four new child care rooms for 96 students, new restrooms, a utility room and a storage room. The complete project cost is approximately $10 million and is scheduled to be completed by May 2018, added Atherton.

Jefferson’s new modular classroom contains nine new classrooms for up to 288 students, new restrooms, a utility room and a storage room. The new modular classroom building is projected to cost $5 million and to be completed by October 2017.

Ralph Waldo Emerson, Theodore Roosevelt and George Washington Elementary Schools were the first sites that received the new permanent modular classroom buildings. Emerson has four new modular classrooms, Roosevelt has six new classrooms and new restrooms and Washington has eight new classrooms and new restrooms.

Cordoba Corporation released an update on Measure S Bond projects in the fall of 2016 and information on that report can be found in this myBurbank article.