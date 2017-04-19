BUSD Horace Mann Child Development Center Gains New Murals

Burbank Unified School District officials unveiled new murals created by Nickelodeon interns at the Horace Mann Child Development Center on Thursday, April 13. The murals decorate the front of the child care center and the art shed, located on the playground.

Perla Leyvas, Supervisor of the Horace Mann Child Development Center, worked with the spring semester Nickterns to develop the murals.

“We wanted to include a deer since it is our school mascot,” Leyvas explained. “I also wanted nature to be depicted since our school has the beautiful hills as a backdrop and we are fortunate to see many wildlife roaming the hills.”

“I wanted ‘imagination’ to also be part of the design,” Leyvas added, noting Horace Mann Child Development center serves children ages three months to four years of age.

The Nickterns submitted six different mural designs for Leyvas’ consideration and “it was a difficult decision to choose only two, because all the designs were wonderful.”

The young children at the Center were very excited and inspired, watching the Nickterns stenciling the mural layout on the shed.

The youngsters asked for chalk “so that they too could draw while the interns were sketching. Each day the children watched in awe as the murals progressed,” Leyvas said.

The Nickterns worked from April 3 through April 12 on the murals, spending most days on site until 8:00 p.m.

“We are so grateful to Nickelodeon for the murals, and once the construction is completed and we move to our building we can’t wait for everyone to see the mural in the front of our school.”

