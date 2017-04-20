Circus Vargas Unveils Original New Production- Steam Cirque!

Circus Vargas embarks on a brand new epic adventure under the big top! Bringing their innovative new production to Burbank for performances between April 20 to May 8 .

The show:

Goggles, gears, and gadgets set the stage for Circus Vargas’ 2017’s retro-futuristic production, SteamCirque! Join them on a journey of fantastic proportions where children of all ages will marvel at the wacky and wonderful cast of characters that come alive in this exciting steampunk, science- fiction fantasy inspired circus odyssey!

Arrive 45 minutes early for an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their own magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more! Meet and mingle with the entire cast after each performance. Capture the fun by posing for pics or selfies with your favorite cast members, all part of an unforgettable Circus Vargas experience!

The storyline:

An eccentric group of adventure seekers stumble upon a traveling circus in an imaginary Victorian city, far, far-away. SteamCirque’s peculiar protagonist, part magician-part inventor, attempts to industrialize the circus by incorporating his steam powered mechanical contraptions into the ordinary, typical circus rigging, filling the big top with new, imaginative acrobatic apparatus for the artists to perform their acts.

“SteamCirque is inspired by adventure, colored by imagination and brought to life by the amazing cast of Circus Vargas!”

Join us for an amazing experience, under the big top as Circus Vargas celebrates its 48th year and create new and treasured memories for generations to come! This wonderful show has something for everyone! It’s 2 hours of amazing music, lights, magic, acrobats, aerialists, daredevils, comedians and more!

Ticket Information: General admission tickets are $17-$32 for children and $27-$37 for adults. Reserved Ringside seating is $52-$67 for children and $57-$72 for adults. For Circus Vargas performance dates, times and to purchase tickets, visit www.circusvargas.com , call 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office. Follow Circus Vargas on Facebook and Twitter for updates, discounts and behind the scenes video.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, April 20 – Monday, May 8

Burbank – Burbank Blvd at 1-5 Freeway (777 N. Front St, Burbank, CA 91502)

Thursday, April 20 – 7:30pm

Friday, April 21 – 7:30pm

Saturday, April 22 – 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:30pm

Sunday, April 23 – 12:30pm, 3:30pm, 7:00pm

Monday, April 24 – 7:00pm

Thursday, April 27 – 7:00pm

Friday, April 28 – 4:00pm, 7:30pm

Saturday, April 29 – 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:30pm

Sunday, April 30 – 12:30pm, 3:30pm, 7:00pm

Monday, May 1 – 7:00pm

Thursday, May 4 – 7:00pm

Friday, May 5 – 4:00pm, 7:30pm

Saturday, May 6 – 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:30pm

Sunday, May 7– 12:30pm, 3:30pm, 7:00pm

Monday, May 8 – 7:00pm

