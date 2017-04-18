Congressman Schiff Announces 2017 Women of the Year

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) announced his selections for the 2016 Women of the Year. These inspiring women come from communities in the 28th Congressional District –West Hollywood, Burbank, Pasadena, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Los Feliz, Sunland/Tujunga, Glendale, La Cañada Flintridge and La Crescenta. This recognition is made each year during Women’s History Month.

“This remarkable group of women demonstrate the truth of the maxim that if you need something done, ask a busy person,” Rep. Schiff said. “Each has worked tirelessly to support a myriad of charitable, business and community causes, and made an indelible mark on our region. I’m honored to recognize these women and show appreciation for their extraordinary work in our community.”

This year’s honorees:

Holly Hampton (Echo Park), Marlene Hitt (Sunland/Tujunga), Anne-Marie Johnson (Silver Lake), Phyllis Kim (Glendale), Lena Kortoshian (La Crescenta), Camille Lombardo (Pasadena), Betty Porto (La Cañada Flintridge), Christine Rodriguez (Elysian Valley), Noemi Torres (West Hollywood), Amanda Truelove Fairey (Franklin Hills/Los Feliz), Karen Volpei-Gussow (Burbank), and Amy Yanow (Hollywood Hills).

These honorees come from all backgrounds and professions and represent the thousands of women who make a positive impact in our communities. While there are no specific criteria for nomination, Rep. Schiff looks to recognize women who — through their work or volunteerism — have improved the quality of life for our community.

Rep. Schiff will present and enter a special tribute into the Congressional Record for Karen Volpei-Gussow (below). On Saturday, April 22, Rep. Schiff will honor these women at a luncheon in Echo Park.

A Tribute to Karen Volpei-Gussow – 28th Congressional District Woman of the Year I rise today in honor of Women’s History Month. Each year, we pay special tribute to the contributions and sacrifices made by our nation’s women. It is an honor to pay homage to outstanding women who are making a difference in my Congressional District. I would like to recognize a remarkable woman, Karen Volpei-Gussow of Burbank, California. For over twenty years, Ms. Volpei-Gussow has symbolized the tireless and dedicated work of a true pillar of her community. She has given of herself with joy, humility, and grace and, along the way, has changed so many lives for the better in Burbank. Her kind and relaxed demeanor is not only evident in her treasured relationships with her husband Barry, her family and friends, but also in her charitable work in the community. Ms. Volpei-Gussow has brought her incredible talent, insight, time, and energy to numerous boards and special committees over the years. She currently sits on the Boards of the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, City of Burbank Heritage Commission, Burbank Arts for All, Burbank on Parade, Burbank Business Partners, and Keller Williams Agent Leadership Council. She serves on committees for the Providence Saint Joseph Foundation Emergency Service Campaign, Boys and Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley, Burbank Temporary Aid Center, and Family Service Agency of Burbank. Her past community involvement includes Ambassador Chair of the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, Docent at the Burbank Historical Society’s Gordon R. Howard Museum, and Board Member of both the Kids Community Dental Clinic and The Burbank Association of REALTORS, Community Service Foundation. Ms. Volpei-Gussow’s charitable and professional work has not gone unnoticed as she was awarded 2012 “Realtor of the Year” by the Burbank Association of REALTORS and named “Community Leader of the Year” at the Boys and Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley 2013 Gala Dinner. Ms. Volpei-Gussow rarely says no when asked to give a helping hand, and once given, her level of leadership, support, and generosity never waivers. She is a community leader who is unafraid of challenging the ways things were done in the past as she looks towards the future with a bold new plan to make the organizations she is involved with and the City of Burbank grow and thrive. I ask all Members to join me in honoring an exceptional woman of California’s 28th Congressional District, Karen Volpei-Gussow.

Related Posts: