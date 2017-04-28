Fire Damages House, Vehicle on Mariposa

Burbank firefighters were dispatched on a possible structure fire at 11:41 am on Thursday, April 27 at 810 N. Mariposa in Burbank. On route to the scene, firefighters could see smoke from the distance.

Once on scene, firemen went to work to knock down the flames while ventilating the roof area. After a quick search firefighters found no one inside but it was later determined that a couple of pets have not been accounted for.

During the battle, power lines were knocked down giving the firemen an additional hazard to work around. The fire was knocked down at 12:15 pm.

Firefighters on scene reported $50,000 damage to the contents of the structure and $175,000 in damage to the structure. Additionally there was $35,000 in damage done to a vehicle on the property next door.

The cause of the fire is still be investigated by Burbank Fire Investigators.

