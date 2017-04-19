Four Burbank Secondary Schools Earn Gold Ribbon Awards

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson today announced that 275 middle schools and high schools are being honored under the Gold Ribbon Schools Awards Program.

“These terrific schools are leading the way in embracing our new rigorous academic standards and showing others how to help students succeed on their way to 21st century careers and college,” Torlakson said. “I look forward to travelling the state to honor these schools and to help share the programs, methods, and techniques that are working.”

The California Gold Ribbon Schools Award was created to honor schools in place of the California Distinguished Schools Program, which is on hiatus while California creates new assessment, accountability, and continuous improvement systems. 477 middle schools and high schools applied this year. Schools applied for the award based on a model program or practice their school has adopted that includes standards-based activities, projects, strategies, and practices that can be replicated by other local educational agencies. The award acknowledged elementary schools last year.

The Gold Ribbon Awards recognize California schools that have made gains in implementing the academic content and performance standards adopted by the State Board of Education. These include the California Standards for English Language Arts and Mathematics, California English Language Development Standards, and Next Generation Science Standards.

These schools represent examples of not just excellent teaching, learning, and collaborating, but also highly successful school climate efforts, ranging from real time conflict resolution to positive behavior intervention.

Four Burbank secondary schools were among the winners: Burbank High School, David Starr Jordan Middle School, John Muir Middle School, and Luther Burbank Middle School. Superintendent Matt Hill commented on the news, “We are proud of our schools for being recognized by the California Department of Education as exemplar schools. These Gold Ribbon Awards are another example of the amazing work our employees do on behalf of our students every single day. It is truly and honor to work for such an amazing district.” The winning Burbank schools will be honored at the May 18 Board of Education meeting at Burbank City Hall.

Additionally, Gold Ribbon awardees that are also Title I schools were recognized as Academic Achieving Schools and are identified as such on the list. This additional recognition is given only to schools receiving federal Title I funds that assist in meeting the educational needs of students living at or below the poverty line.

The 2017 Gold Ribbon Schools as well as the 2017 Exemplary Program recipients, Title I Academic Achieving Award Schools, 2017 Green Ribbon Schools, 2017 Civic Learning Award Schools, and the National Blue Ribbon Schools from 2016, will be honored in May during regional ceremonies held in Costa Mesa, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Visalia, and Sacramento.

2017 Burbank Gold Ribbon Schools

County District School Principal Los Angeles Burbank Unified School District Burbank High School Dr. Michael Bertram Los Angeles Burbank Unified School District David Starr Jordan Middle School* Stacy Cashman Los Angeles Burbank Unified School District John Muir Middle School* Dr. Greg Miller Los Angeles Burbank Unified School District Luther Burbank Middle School* Dr. Oscar Macias

* These schools received an additional award for being a Title I Academic Achieving School

